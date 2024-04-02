Beta Systems Software's (FRA:BSS) investors will be pleased with their solid 136% return over the last five years

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. For example, long term Beta Systems Software AG (FRA:BSS) shareholders have enjoyed a 69% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 4.4% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 2.7% in the last year , including dividends .

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Beta Systems Software achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 14% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 11% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Beta Systems Software's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Beta Systems Software shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 136%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Beta Systems Software shareholders gained a total return of 2.7% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 19% per year for five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Beta Systems Software , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

