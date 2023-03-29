Beter Bed Holding announces AGM

Beter Bed Holding NV

Today, Beter Bed Holding N.V. (BBH) – the Netherlands’ largest sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B – has published the notice and agenda for its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Wednesday, 10 May 2023. During the AGM, BBH will look back on the results achieved over 2022, and update the shareholders on the current developments.



The agenda for the AGM and the notice are available on the Company’s website www.beterbedholding.com.





About Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding (BBH) is the Netherlands’ leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B.



Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productive we are. And we won’t rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.



Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, BBH operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus, the new subscription brand Leazzzy and the digital organisation LUNEXT. In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brands M line and Simmons.



With 4 distribution centres, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 131 stores, a fast-growing online presence, and a wholesale company our team of over 1,000 dedicated employees generated € 229.4 million revenue in 2022.



Providing expert sleep advice is at the very heart of our strategy, and thanks to our revolutionary ‘Beter Slapen ID’ tool, our sleep consultants help customers to get the perfect night’s sleep. BBH is proud that M line is the official sleep supplier of AFC Ajax, TeamNL, Jumbo-Visma, NOC*NSF and the KNVB.









