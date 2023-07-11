Beter Bed Holding N.V.'s (AMS:BBED) market cap touched €156m last week, benefiting both retail investors who own 51% as well as institutions

Key Insights

Beter Bed Holding's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 10 investors have a majority stake in the company with 49% ownership

Institutional ownership in Beter Bed Holding is 20%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Beter Bed Holding N.V. (AMS:BBED), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 51% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Following a 94% increase in the stock price last week, retail investors profited the most, but institutions who own 20% stock also stood to gain from the increase.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Beter Bed Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Beter Bed Holding?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Beter Bed Holding already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Beter Bed Holding's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Beter Bed Holding. NAVITAS Capital is currently the largest shareholder, with 17% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 11% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 10% by the third-largest shareholder. In addition, we found that A. J. G. P. Kruijssen, the CEO has 0.8% of the shares allocated to their name.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 10 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Beter Bed Holding

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Beter Bed Holding N.V.. It has a market capitalization of just €156m, and insiders have €2.0m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 51% of Beter Bed Holding shares. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 17%, private equity firms could influence the Beter Bed Holding board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 11%, of the Beter Bed Holding stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Beter Bed Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Beter Bed Holding you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

