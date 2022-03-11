U.S. markets open in 7 hours 31 minutes

Beter Bed Holding shows strong 2021 results and resumes dividend payout

Beter Bed Holding NV
·2 min read
In this article:
  • BBED.AS
Beter Bed Holding NV
Beter Bed Holding NV

Today, Beter Bed Holding N.V. (BBH) – the Netherlands’ largest sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B – publishes its results for the full year 2021.

Highlights

  • Growth in revenue and EBITDA leading to a total net profit of € 13.9 million, up 75% compared to € 7.9 million in 2020.

  • Continued strong performance with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY 2019 to FY 2021 of 12.5% in both sales and order intake.

  • Resilience and adaptability resulted in a solid 2.4% overall growth of order intake despite COVID-19 lockdown impact; leading to a record level order book of € 25.3 million (up 10.1% vs. 31 December 2020).

  • Online sales growth of 55.9%; resulting in 23.4% online channel share.

  • Strong performance DBC with year-on-year revenue growth of 54.0%.

  • Successful divestment of Sängjätten for total proceeds of € 4.2 million.

  • 2025 Strategy focused on core business in Benelux and DBC markets with several strategic initiatives launched.

  • Set-up dedicated e-commerce organisation, LUNEXT, to develop all e-commerce propositions.

  • Sustainability strategy based on pillars ‘promise, product, people’ now fully integrated in ‘Sleep better, live better' purpose.

  • Significant improvement financial position as a result of operational performance, repayment perpetual loan positively offset by the issuance of 946,167 ordinary shares and new three year financing agreement.

  • No Dutch COVID-19 governmental support measures used (NOW and TVL) and no deferred tax obligations per year-end.

  • Strong cash position at year-end 2021 of € 38.0 million (€ 19.3 million at year-end 2020).

  • Proposed cash dividend of € 0.15 per ordinary share for the financial year 2021 (pay-out ratio 32%), in line with revised dividend policy.

  • Outlook 2022: based on a strong start of 2022, with order intake well above pre-COVID levels, BBH expects a further increase of revenues with a stable gross margin.

For the full version of the press release please click on the link below. Press photos can be downloaded here.

Attachment


