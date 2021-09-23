U.S. markets open in 7 hours 27 minutes

Beter Bed Holding takes next step in realising ambitious online growth strategy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Beter Bed Holding NV
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Beter Bed Holding N.V. (BBH) – The Netherlands' largest sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B – launches five building blocks for the online strategy. This strategy will allow BBH to fulfil its ambition to achieve online sales of at least €100 million by 2025. The online strategy is part of a large number of initiatives launched by BBH over the last 12 months to achieve its medium-term ambitions. The online strategy is based on the following pillars:

  1. Launching digital organisation LUNEXT.

  2. Further professionalising and expanding the E-commerce department.

  3. Establishing Data & Analytics department.

  4. Opening of first e-DC of 11,000 m2 in October 2021.

  5. Broadening and deepening online categories.

John Kruijssen, CEO of BBH, comments: "Our strategic ambition is to grow our online sales to at least €100 million in sales by 2025. To facilitate this, we are launching LUNEXT, our own organisation to build specific disciplines, attract digital talent and allowing for agile running of the digital operation with a scale-up mentality."

After several years of double-digit growth and a new ambitious target for 2025, the digital channel is becoming increasingly important to BBH in its omni-channel strategy. With a combination of a network of physical shops and a strong e-commerce proposition, BBH is making full use of the key trends that are dictating the future of the sleep domain. Investments in Tech, Supply Chain and Human Capital enable the company to achieve its goals as an online player.

LUNEXT, a fusion of the words Lunar (moon) and Next (generation/ambition) is an employer brand under which all current and future e-commerce propositions of BBH will be further developed. LUNEXT focuses on attracting talent for Tech, Digital Marketing, E-commerce and Advanced Analytics roles. The current team is expected to double in the coming years.

In addition, BBH is opening its first specialised e-DC of over 11,000 m2, taking an important step in increasing the scalability and future-proofing of the supply chain for online growth. The e-DC, which is located in Veghel, the Netherlands, provides space for considerable assortment expansion and offers the possibility to meet our customer's delivery needs within 24 hours. The e-DC will be fully operational by October.

In order to shape these ambitions, Perijn Hoefsloot has been appointed Director of Strategic Business Development. In recent years, Perijn has successfully built up the E-commerce business within BBH right from the start. In this new role, Perijn will continue to be responsible for Marketing & Customer Experience, with an important part of his role being to initiate and lead strategic projects towards the 2025 growth plan. Thijs Nootenboom has been appointed Director E-commerce. Thijs has extensive experience in Marketing, Business Development, Data Analytics and developing e-commerce at various retail organisations in food and non-food.

About Beter Bed Holding
Beter Bed Holding (BBH) is the Netherlands’ leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B.

Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productive we are. And we won’t rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.

Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, BBH operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus and the new subscription brand Leazzzy. In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brand M line.

With 3 distribution centres, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 134 stores and a fast-growing online presence, our team of over 1,000 dedicated employees served nearly 200,000 customers in 2020, generating over
€ 200 million in revenue.

Providing expert sleep advice is at the very heart of our strategy, and thanks to our revolutionary ‘Beter Slapen ID’ tool, our sleep consultants help customers to get the perfect night’s sleep. BBH is proud that M line is the official sleep supplier of AFC Ajax, TeamNL, Jumbo-Visma and the KNVB.

For more information
Press enquiries: Uneke Dekkers / CFF Communications
T +31 (0)20 575 4010 or M +31 (0)6 50261626
E uneke.dekkers@cffcommunications.nl


For the PDF of the press release please click on the link below. Press photos can be downloaded here.

.

Attachment


