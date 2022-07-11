betFIRST Adds e-gaming to Providers List

betFIRST

betFIRST Casino players can now enjoy the best of e-gaming’s titles

BRUSSELS, Belgium, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- betFIRST – one of the most exciting online casino in Belgium – have welcomed e-gaming and the best of their portfolio into the fold.



betFIRST Casino have established themselves as a leading Belgian gaming site, which they have achieved through an ongoing commitment to their players. They are always looking for new ways to develop their product offering, a part of which means including the best new and beloved games from reputable providers.

e-gaming’s distinctive designs and flare for creating nostalgia-inducing products can be seen across their portfolio. betFIRST customers can enjoy the best of their games, including Triple Wild Seven, Super Reels Deluxe, Multi Dice 81 and several others, in the betFIRST lobby now.

Daphne Bal, Head of Marketing Services at betFIRST, said “We’re delighted to welcome e-gaming on board. Their range of games aligns well with the rest of the betFIRST library and is another string to our bow as we continue to evolve our service and game offer”.

For more information contact pr@betfirst.be.



