Beth Bath & Beyond stock sinks 11% after filing to sell shares, prelim sales results

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) stock fell as much as 11% after the struggling retailer said it would sell up to $300 million in shares and posted preliminary fiscal fourth quarter sales results, missing analyst expectations.

The company posted net sales of $1.2 billion, below Wall Street estimates of $1.43 billion. Comparable sales declined in the range of 40-50% for the three months ending February 25.

The net proceeds of the stock offering will be used for its credit facility, for initiatives such as "investing in merchandise inventory, which will be further supported by a realigned store footprint and cost structure."

"The actions we've taken have enabled us to create the necessary financial runway to begin restoring our iconic Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY businesses," Sue Gove, president & CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond, said in a statement.

In February, the ailing home goods retailer secured $1.025 billion in funding from an equity offering. That move was seen as a Hail Mary pass to stay in business, sending the stock stock down 43% in one day.

In Thursday's announcement, the company said it "is terminating its previous public equity offering and all outstanding warrants for Series A Convertible Preferred Stock associated with that offering."

A Bed Bath & Beyond store is in Paramus, New Jersey, on Monday, February 6, 2023. Signs indicate the store will soon close permanently and all items are on sale for 10 percent off. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

Bed Bath & Beyond has been a meme stock favorite over the past couple of years. Short interest on the stock is incredibly high, at more than 70% of the float.

