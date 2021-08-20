U.S. markets open in 4 hours 41 minutes

Bethesda is releasing a 10th Anniversary edition of 'Skyrim'

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Bethesda is releasing yet another version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, this time to celebrate the popular title's 10th anniversary. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will be available for the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, as well as the PlayStation 4 on November 11th, 2021, exactly 10 years after the game was first released in 2011. It will also have backwards compatibility with the PlayStation 5 — Bethesda isn't keeping PS players out even after it was acquired by Xbox, though Switch owners will have to get their copy on another console or PC.

The Anniversary edition contains the full game, along with all three of its expansions, namely Dawnguard, Hearthfire and Dragonborn. It has all the enhancements that came out with the Special Edition, the remaster Bethesda released back in 2016, though it's unclear if this newer version has higher frame rates and better graphics to make them look better on current-gen consoles. 

The game also comes with new features, including a fishing mechanic, as well as 500 pieces of Creation Club content, quests, dungeon, bosses, weapons and spells unique to the version. However, Bethesda has yet to release details about those new features, so players may have to wait for more information to figure out if the game is worth another purchase. 

According to IGN, old fans can upgrade their game to the Anniversary Edition if they already have the Special Edition. The upgrade won't be free, but the studio hasn't revealed at this point how much it would cost. 

