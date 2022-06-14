Enjoy playing 'Fallout 5' at some indeterminate point in the distant future

Once it completes work on Starfield sometime next year and then transitions to full-scale production on The Elder Scrolls 6 , Bethesda says its next project will be Fallout 5. That tidbit of information was shared by Todd Howard, the studio’s creative director, in an interview with IGN .

“Yes, Elder Scrolls 6 is in pre-production and, you know, we’re going to be doing Fallout 5 after that, so our slate’s pretty full going forward for a while,” Howard told the outlet. “We have some other projects that we look at from time to time as well, but they do take a while. I wish they came out faster, I really do. We’re trying as hard as we can, but we want them to be as best as they can be for everybody.”