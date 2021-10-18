U.S. markets closed

Better Bears Foods Announces Addition of President

·1 min read

OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Better Bears Foods Inc. (Private) ("Better Bears" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff O'Neill, a veteran CPG executive in the fast moving consumer foods and snacking space, as its President.

Better Bears' President

Jeff O'Neill has joined the Better Bears team as its President and will oversee the growth of the Company globally. Jeff was sought after by the Better Bears executive team for his extensive & successful experience, commercial driven acumen in growing brands, and relentless focus on consumer driven innovation. Notably, Jeff served as President & Chief Operating Officer at High Liner Foods from 2015 to 2018, where he originally joined the company as its Vice President of Retail Sales in 2010, then promoted to Vice President Sales and Marketing in 2012, and ultimately then appointed to the President role in 2015. Leading up to his different roles at High Liner Foods, Jeff progressed through Sales and Marketing positions in highly competitive and complex product categories with Quaker Oats, PepsiCo and McCain Foods.

CEO Garrett Downes commented: "We are thrilled that Jeff has joined the Better Bears team. He has a proven track record of launching & scaling high growth packaged food products and aggressively gaining market share in the highly competitive North American market. With Jeff's network and expertise, we will expedite our goals of growing sales for our current products as well as rapidly delivering additional competitively advantaged "better for you" snack products to the market place. Under his guidance, the necessary steps are already being taken to further build the infrastructure and operational excellence required to further our agenda of fast growth."

About Better Bears Foods Inc.

Better Bears Foods Inc. is an emerging plant-based healthier for you snack brand and formulations company. Our mission is to use progressive food technology and ingredients to create low sugar healthier for you snack products that are as delicious as their conventional full sugar alternatives. To date we have developed a core product line of healthier for you candy under the brand.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "proposed", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes but is not limited to Jeff O'Neill's experience and qualifications and the benefits the Company expects to derive therefrom.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Certain assumptions in respect of continued demand for our products; that future added production capacity will enable us to increase our sales volume, that we do not experience material interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID-19, our ability to retain key personnel, the availability of labour, and changes and trends in our industry or the global economy are material assumptions made in preparing forward-looking statements or information and management's expectations. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain operations; dilution; limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends; competition; economic changes; regulatory changes in the Company's primary markets and the impact of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including the risk of disruption at the Company's contracted production facilities or in its supply and distribution channels. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Better Bears Foods Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/18/c4006.html

