U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,596.42
    +44.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,730.48
    +239.79 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,448.12
    +212.28 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,298.55
    +46.05 (+2.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.17
    +0.51 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.00
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1685
    +0.0079 (+0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3791
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5660
    -0.2440 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,026.52
    +2,920.55 (+4.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,499.45
    +80.08 (+5.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Better Business Bureau Honors Four Companies with National Award

·7 min read

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four impressive companies, large and small, have received the prestigious BBB International Torch Award for Ethics. The Better Business Bureau's foundation, the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust, today announced the 2021 winners: Texas Vets Roofing; Scottco Mechanical Contractors; Anderson Plumbing, Heating and Air; and CITY Furniture. Three additional companies were named finalists.

BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics
BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics

Presented annually since 1996, the BBB International Torch Awards recognize companies in North America that maintain outstanding dedication to upholding ethical business standards and promoting trust in the marketplace. Each of the winners and finalists won a local or regional Torch Award from the BBB where they are based.

"For decades, BBB has been setting standards to make trust a fundamental component of the American and Canadian marketplace," said Melissa Trumpower, executive director of the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust. "These International Torch Award winners and finalists embody that vision on a daily basis, and we are proud to honor them."

About the Winners

Texas Vets Roofing, Mesquite, TX (Category 1 1-10 employees)
In business since February 2012, woman-owned Texas Vets Roofing proudly offers topnotch roofing services with a dedication to providing its valued customers with the highest quality workmanship and excellent customer service. The company provides whole roof systems and trains its technician to put quality service over profits. Every customer is offered a free, no-obligation professional roof assessment by a specially trained technician. At least once a month the Texas Vets Roofing team comes together for a "Family Meeting" to encourage and redefine the standard that is expected out in the field and in the office. Along with serving their customers, the company focus is on the community as well. Last year, Texas Vets Roofing donated over 20% of its profits back into the community. They use their time and funds to support veterans through the Roof 4 Vets program. The company's goal for 2021 is to provide one free roof each month to a veteran or a veteran's family in need. Texas Vets Roofing is the recipient of the BBB Serving North Central Texas 2020 Torch Award for Ethics.

Scottco Mechanical Contractors, Inc., Amarillo, TX (Category 2 11-99 employees)
For 49 years, Scotto Mechanical Contractors has provided plumbing, drain cleaning, heating, air conditioning, and electrical services to homeowners and businesses in the Texas Panhandle. The company's 89 employees and 60 service vehicles serve more than 10,000 commercial and residential customers each year. Staying true to its founding principles of professionalism, integrity, and quality, as well as its Code of Ethics, has not only helped the company to grow but has allowed it to maintain positive relationships with its employees, customers, suppliers, and the community. The company's goal is to make every customer a "customer for life" by exceeding the expectations. Customers receive flat-rate pricing, "red carpet" protection in their homes, and follow-up calls after the job is completed. The company recognizes the value of its associates and invest heavily in their personal and professional development. Associates receive stock ownership, above-average pay, and an excellent benefits package. Scottco gives generously to its surrounding community through monetary donations, goods, and services. The company has received numerous industry and community recognitions. Scottco Mechanical Contractors was named a 2005 and 2020 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics winner and a 2009 finalist by BBB serving the Texas Panhandle. The company was also a finalist in the 2020 BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics program.

Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air, El Cajon, CA (Category 3, 100-499 employees)
Serving all of San Diego County, Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air was founded in 1978 with the guiding principles of quality, integrity, service, and commitment to its community. The company's tagline "Nobody wows clients like we do!" is its promise to deliver the highest quality experience to every client, every day, in every way. At Anderson, jobs are not considered finished until each customer has found their work to be more than satisfactory. Internal communications are frequent, open, and meticulously organized to ensure everyone in the company is prepared to do business at a higher standard, to "wow" the client. Employees are not only offered a generous benefits packet, but ongoing continuing education and training is required to provide outstanding service, quality, and professionalism to the company's clients. The company launched the Anderson Career Builder Institute in 2017 to help fill the need for qualified, skilled trade candidates and to provide additional training to its employees. Whether it's helping a family in need, sponsoring a major community event, or encouraging colleagues to participate in community service, giving back is a constant in the Anderson corporate culture. Anderson Plumbing, Heating and Air was named a 2014 winner of the BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics and a winner of the 2020 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics by BBB serving the Pacific Southwest.

CITY Furniture, Tamarac, FL (Category 4 500 or more employee)
For 49 years, CITY Furniture's mission has been to provide quality home furnishings at excellent values in an exciting and fun environment. Learning and development is at the heart of its people strategy. CITY's training programs ensure that Associates are equipped to provide customers with an exceptional customer experience. Its People First Training Program is mandatory for all leaders within the company. The company values a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and strives to provide a work environment where all Associates feel welcomed, respected, appreciated, and valued, and are given opportunities to grow both personally and professionally. CITY strives to establish a culture of mutual trust and respect with its customers, as well. Throughout the entire customer process, CITY ask for feedback so they can continue to improve their overall customer experience. The company is committed to giving back a minimum of 5% of annual profits through their 5% Giving Pledge, and partners with over 40 non-profit organizations throughout Florida to provide support through fundraising, volunteerism, and activism. CITY Furniture has received numerous awards and recognitions, including the 2021 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics from BBB of South Florida and the Caribbean.

In addition, three companies were named finalists in the competition. They are:

  • The Burn Shop, Wichita Falls, TX – a family-owned custom metal fabrication, for their commitment to customer satisfaction, quality craftmanship, and their community.

  • Edafio Technology Partners, Little Rock, AR – an information technology management provider and technology consulting firm, for its people-first technology approach and commitment to client success.

  • First Volunteer Bank, Chattanooga, TN – a community bank, for its customer focused service and investing in the communities where its customers and employees live.

Winners and finalists are selected by an independent panel of judges. Businesses are evaluated against criteria such as leadership commitment to ethical practices; communication of ethical practices; leadership practices to unify the organization; organizational commitment to performance management practices; organizational commitment to ethical human resource practices; and organizational commitment to the community. To be eligible for entry in the BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics, a business must first be a winner of their local BBB awards program.

About the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust
The BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust is the educational foundation of the International Association of Better Business Bureaus and a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. Its goals are to advance trust in the marketplace through programs that promote best practices and business ethics, raise consumer awareness and training about scams, fraud, and deceptive advertising, and build financial and digital literacy. The Institute offers in-person and online training, print and digital educational resources, scholarships, and programs, and works with BBB offices across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/better-business-bureau-honors-four-companies-with-national-award-301411406.html

SOURCE IABBB

Recommended Stories

  • Starbucks, Costco bump up wages amid national labor shortage

    Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) and Starbucks Corp. (Nasdaq: SBUX) are both raising wages for their hourly employees across the country. On Monday, Costco increased its minimum wage to $17 an hour. "As Starbucks celebrates our 50th anniversary, we are reminded that our heritage is based on the simple concept that our green apron partners are the heartbeat of Starbucks and that success is best when it’s shared,” Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson said in a news release.

  • Here’s how Congress wants to combat early withdrawals from retirement accounts

    Americans’ retirement portfolios suffer from “leakage” every year, which is defined as early withdrawals from retirement accounts for reasons outside of retirement. Most retirement accounts require investors to be age 59 1/2 before they’re allowed to take penalty-free distributions, but hardships do happen, such as job loss, a disability or a death in the family. Distributions for non-emergencies, such as cashing out an account when switching jobs, however, could unnecessarily put an American’s future retirement in peril.

  • This city just recorded the U.S.’s highest-ever average gasoline price

    Prices for gasoline in one of the nation’s major cities reached an all-time on Thursday--- the highest average price ever recorded in the United States, according to fuel savings platform GasBuddy.

  • U.S. Coal Miners Are ‘Sold Out’ for 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost every lump of coal that U.S. miners will dig out of the ground next year has already been sold, as surging natural gas prices prompt utilities to burn more of the dirtiest fossil fuel. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?Meet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakePeabody Energy Corp., the to

  • Top Industrial Stocks for November 2021

    These are the industrial stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • International Paper Co. has spun off its paper segment. Here's how it expects to profit from the move.

    “Streamlining and simplifying is all about agility and effectiveness," said CEO Mark Sutton, on an earnings call. "The organization is being designed to support a packaging-focused company with a more focused footprint."

  • Ford Stock Is Soaring Because Its Dividend Is Back

    Giant auto maker Ford's earnings, operating profit, and sales all topped Wall Street's views. The reinstated dividend was icing on the cake.

  • 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks With 102% to 145% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Since the Great Recession ended more than 12 years ago, growth stocks have been the place to be. Driven by innovation, tech stocks have handily outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 over the past decade.

  • Activision Blizzard CEO Asks for a Pay Cut, Pledges Culture Changes at Gaming Company

    In a letter to employees, CEO Bobby Kotick vowed to increase the number of women and non-binary people in Activision Blizzard's workforce.

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • Crypto Miners Are ‘Stockpiling’ Bitcoin Amid Recent Rally, Kraken Says

    Bitcoin miners are largely holding onto their mined coin to bolster their balance sheets.

  • China Trading Apps Tank After Official Calls Them ‘Illegal’

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s largest cross-border brokers plummeted in U.S. premarket trading after a central bank official questioned the legitimacy of their operations amid Beijing’s continuing crackdown on private enterprise.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?Meet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThese online

  • The pandemic forced 3 million of America’s baby boomers into unexpected retirement

    More than 5 million people have dropped out of the US labor force. Most of them were baby boomers who took early retirement, research shows.

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don't have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA, using these unconventional income sources.

  • Activision CEO Bobby Kotick cuts his salary to $62,500, California’s state minimum

    He also has outlined new measures to respond to sexual harassment allegations at the company.

  • Retirement Uses for Your Health Savings Account (HSA)

    Thanks to unique tax advantages, an HSA may be the best retirement option you never knew you had. Here's how to take advantage if you qualify for one.

  • Climate Skeptic CEO Says His Gas Company Is 'Carbon Negative'

    (Bloomberg) -- There are few CEOs in the energy industry as vocal about their disdain for climate activism as Nicholas DeIuliis.Rarely a day goes by without DeIuliis, the head of U.S. natural gas producer CNX Resources Corp., taking a shot on Twitter at the politicians and celebrities urging quicker action to halt global warming.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?Meet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeT

  • HP Enterprise Raises Outlook For FY 2022 and Beyond

    The IT hardware and software company gave upbeat guidance for both the October 2022 fiscal year and the next three-year period.

  • Activision CEO seeks large pay cut, links it to gender-related goals

    Kotick, who received a total compensation $154.6 million last year, said in a letter https://bit.ly/3EoQqhF sent to employees on Thursday that he has sought a cut in his compensation until the company's transformational gender-related goals are met. The video game publisher has also introduced a zero-tolerance harassment policy company-wide along with other changes like increasing the percentage of women and non-binary people in the company by 50% and waiving arbitration of sexual harassment and discrimination claims. "Any Activision Blizzard employee found through our new investigative processes and resources to have retaliated against anyone for making a compliance complaint will be terminated immediately," Kotick said.

  • Why Are Natural Gas Prices High? Because Fracking Isn’t Really Profitable.

    Production isn't rising to keep pace with demand, but the reasons shouldn't surprise anyone, writes energy researcher Bianca Taylor.