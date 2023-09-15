Better Business Bureau: Thoroughly research a franchise opportunity

Many people want to own their own business and buying a franchise may be a good option, but some of the risks and other aspects of a franchise differ from a start-up from scratch business. Lesley Fair, a senior attorney with the FTC, has written a series of blogs discussing the ins and outs of researching and owning a franchise. I’ll cover the highlights here; more information can be found in the FTC’s "A Consumer’s Guide to Buying a Franchise."

Ms. Fair starts off by debunking common myths about buying a franchise. They start with the notion that being a franchisee is the same as owning your own business. A major difference is that the franchisor may control certain aspects of your business, including your location, your sales territory, and the products you can sell. You may not have the same autonomy in day-to-day operations as you would with a non-franchise business.

Feeling good about a franchise’s products alone won’t make you successful. Many franchises require specialized expertise and financial and management know-how. Anyone who expects that owning a franchise will generate passive income is likely going to be unpleasantly surprised. Even if you hire a day-to-day manager, you may find yourself devoting considerable time and effort to overseeing it – even turning the lights on and off and handling payroll.

Finally, don’t assume that spending your nest egg on a national name will be a guarantee of success. Like any business, a lot of variables come into play, including demand for the product, competition and the economy. The franchise agreement may require you to pay the franchisor even if you’re losing money.

Ms. Fair goes on to recommend that you thoroughly research a franchise opportunity, perhaps with the assistance of an accountant, attorney and/or another trusted advisor. Examine your own finances to ensure you can cover all of the costs involved and can get by until the franchise becomes profitable, or recover if it never does.

Ask the franchisor these questions:

How long has the franchisor been in business?

How many franchised outlets are there? Where are they?

What’s the initial franchise fee? What are the additional start-up costs?

Are there continuing royalty payments? How much are they?

What management and technical support does the franchisor offer?

What controls does the franchisor maintain?

Is there an operating manual for the franchise and what does it require of franchisees?

Beware of a hard sell by the franchisor and talk to current and former franchisees about their experience.

In her next blog, Ms. Fair describes the Financial Disclosure Document (FDD) that franchisors are required to provide under the FTC’s Franchise Rule; be wary if the franchisor doesn’t provide it in a timely manner or it’s incomplete. The FDD covers 23 topics, including the background of the franchisor, any history of litigation or bankruptcy, all fees, what kinds of support the franchisor provides, and substantiation for any earnings claims. It should also provide contact information for current and former franchisees.

Ms. Fair’s final blog discusses two other important documents – the Franchise Agreement, which is the binding contract; and the Operating Manual which covers the nuts and bolts of operating the franchise. The franchisor isn’t required to provide the manual, but refusing to could be a red flag.

Randy Hutchinson is president & CEO Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South. This column is in partnership with the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Better Business Bureau: Thoroughly research a franchise opportunity