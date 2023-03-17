U.S. markets close in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,922.43
    -37.85 (-0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,855.59
    -390.96 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,657.06
    -60.21 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,746.19
    -25.04 (-1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.56
    -1.79 (-2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.30
    +32.30 (+1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.20
    +0.51 (+2.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0629
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4510
    -0.1340 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2141
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0450
    -1.5400 (-1.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,581.07
    +1,725.69 (+6.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    585.49
    +13.48 (+2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,355.81
    -54.22 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.18 (+1.20%)
     

Better Choice’s Halo Pet Food Brand Awarded "2022 Consumer’s Favorite Imported Cat Brand" by the China Pet Industry White Paper

Better Choice Company Inc.
·4 min read
Better Choice Company Inc.
Better Choice Company Inc.

After polling over 30,000 pet owners in China, Halo was voted as one of the top picks in the imported cat food category

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (NYSE: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or “the Company”), a pet health and wellness company, today announced its pet food brand, Halo, has been awarded the "2022 Consumer’s Favorite Imported Cat Brand" by the China Pet Industry White Paper.

On March 9, 2023, the highly anticipated awards list from China Pet Industry White Paper was released, revealing the top pet products and brands of 2022. Halo Pet Foods, a leading provider of super-premium pet food, has been named the "2022 Consumer’s Favorite Imported Cat Brand" based on the results of the annual survey conducted by the China Pet Industry White Paper.

The survey, which polled over 30,000 pet owners across China, aimed to identify the most popular and trustworthy pet brands in the market. Halo Pet Food emerged as one of the top picks in the imported cat food category, with respondents praising its responsibly sourced ingredients and excellent taste.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive this award from China Pet Industry White Paper," Ryan Wilson VP of Marketing. "Our mission is to provide pets with the highest quality and most nutritious pet food available, and this recognition from the pet owners of China is a testament to the success of our efforts."

Halo Pet Food has been committed to providing pets with natural, high-quality foods since its inception over 30 years ago. The brand offers a range of cat and dog food products made with responsibly sourced ingredients without any artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Halo Pet Food is also known for its philanthropic efforts, donating to animal welfare organizations.

The "2022 Consumer’s Favorite Imported Cat Brand" award from China Pet Industry White Paper is a significant achievement for Halo Pet Food, reaffirming its position as a leading US pet food brand in China. The brand looks forward to continuing its mission to provide pets with the highest quality and nutritious pet foods.

For more information on Halo Pet Food, please visit their website at www.halopets.com.

About Better Choice Company, Inc.
Better Choice Company Inc. is a pet health and wellness company focused on providing pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We offer a broad portfolio of pet health and wellness products for dogs and cats sold under our Halo brand across multiple forms, including foods, treats, toppers, dental products, chews, and supplements. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success and are well positioned to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. Our products consist of kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products and supplements. Halo’s core products are made with high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients for natural, science-based nutrition. Each innovative recipe is formulated with leading veterinary and nutrition experts to deliver optimal health. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:
Better Choice Company Inc.
Lionel F. Conacher, Interim CEO

Investor Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
T: 212-896-1254
Valter@KCSA.com


Recommended Stories

  • 15 cat products that thousands of Amazon shoppers are obsessed with

    These are all the best cat products you can shop on Amazon, from the highly rated Cat Dancer toy to automatic pet feeders that will keep them fed.

  • Purina expands recall of dog food in US due to potentially elevated vitamin D levels

    The Purina dog food is being recalled again due to a supplier error resulting in possible elevated levels of vitamin D in two additional product lots.

  • How Does the New French Retirement Age Stack Up Globally?

    Amid fervent protests from citizens and lawmakers, French President Emmanuel Macron unilaterally changed the retirement age Thursday. See how it compares to other countries.

  • Market bottom may be near, according to Michael Burry. Here are 2 stocks that may have already bottomed

    Savvy investors can win on their trades whether the market goes up or down, and no one knows this better than Michael Burry. Burry, whose successes in profiting from the financial crisis of 2008 were featured in the book and film The Big Short, has turned his eye to historical analogies, and is hinting at reasons for optimism in today’s environment following last week’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Referring back to the October bank panic of 1907, Burry notes certain similarities with today’

  • ‘I would never put my money into a bank stock ever again’: Kevin O’Leary says the US government has ‘nationalized’ the American banking system. Here’s what he likes instead

    Is the government doing more harm than good?

  • Yellen Trashes GOP Plan to Prioritize Debt Payments

    Appearing before the Senate Finance Committee Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in no uncertain terms that she does not think a Republican proposal for the U.S. to prioritize its debt payments in the event of a default is viable. The U.S. bumped up against the federal debt limit in January, forcing the Treasury to start taking “extraordinary measures” to make its payments. Absent an increase or suspension in the federal debt limit, the Treasury could be unable to meet its obligation

  • U.S. stocks set for wild swings as trillions in option contracts set to expire Friday

    U.S. stocks could see increasingly wild swings in the coming days as option contracts tied to trillions of dollars in securities are set to expire on Friday, removing a buffer that some say has helped to keep the S&P 500 index from breaking out of a tight trading range.

  • First Republic Stock Halted, Credit Suisse Slumps As Cracks Appear In Global Bank Rescue

    Investors appear unconvinced that plans to shore-up Frist Republic and Credit Suisse will stave-off contagion in the banking sector.

  • Here's Why Nvidia Shares Have Taken Off to the Upside

    Shares of Nvidia was raised to an 'overweight' (buy) rating by a fundamental analyst at Morgan Stanley Friday. Let's review the charts to see if the current uptrend can extend further. In this daily bar chart of NVDA, below, I see a mostly positive picture.

  • Sarepta Therapeutics plummets 20% after FDA contradicts company and requires advisory meeting

    Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) shares plummeted in the extended session Thursday after the Food and Drug Administration contradicted the biotech company and said it required an advisory committee meeting for its experimental Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug. Shares of Sarepta dropped as much as 20% after hours, following a 2.9% gain in the regular session to close at $149.67. At the beginning of the month, Sarepta said the FDA did not plan on requiring a meeting, and shares soared 23.5% that day. FDA Advisory Committees make recommendations to the FDA on whether to approve or not approve a drug, but the agency is not bound to the committee’s decision.

  • Can I Retire at 65 with $2 Million?

    Although 65 is a conventional retirement age, reaching this point with $2 million is quite a feat. This sum can generate investment and interest income to support you well in the decades to come. However, saving this amount takes effort. … Continue reading → The post Is $2 Million Enough to Retire at 65? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Are Certificates of Deposit (CDs) FDIC-Insured?

    Certificates of deposit (CDs) offer a great, more structured way to save. CDs have specific time terms that typically vary from a few months to a decade. After you make your initial deposit, you can't access your funds until the … Continue reading → The post Are Certificates of Deposit (CDs) FDIC-Insured? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Charles Schwab Insiders Loaded Up on Shares

    With bank stocks fluctuating wildly this week after Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, Charles Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger and other insiders bought the dip, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Charles Schwab stock (ticker: SCHW) is down about 28% over the past month. Amid the stock’s turmoil on Monday, Bettinger and founder Charles Schwab published a statement to reassure investors.

  • Microsoft Stock Nears Breakout As Software Giant Adds AI To Office Apps

    Microsoft stock neared a buy point on Friday after announcing that it is adding artificial intelligence tools to its popular Office productivity applications.

  • Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government Portfolios

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. saw $8.8 billion in net outflows from its prime money market funds this week as investors rattled by turmoil at US banks plowed even more money into the brokerage’s other portfolios that favor assets with government backing.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosHow First Republic Bank Received a $30 Billion LifelineFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feel

  • 5 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    Forget the oil producers. Look for deals in services and refining.

  • Banks Borrow $164.8 Billion From Fed in Rush to Backstop Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks borrowed a combined $164.8 billion from two Federal Reserve backstop facilities in the most recent week, a sign of escalated funding strains in the aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank’s failure.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosUBS, Credit Suisse Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-UpHow First Republic Bank Received a $30 Billion LifelineIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Depos

  • Stock Market Surges To Weekly Highs; Warren Buffett Makes Big Move While Bank Stocks Rally

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway added over $467 million worth of Occidental Petroleum shares.

  • New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Moves 7.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

    New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • Here's why the banking crisis is over, says top long-term sector analyst

    Bold words from an OG banking analyst.