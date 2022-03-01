U.S. markets open in 6 hours 45 minutes

Better Collective initiates share buyback program to cover future payments relating to completed and potential new acquisitions

Better Collective A/S
·2 min read
In this article:
  • BTRCF
Better Collective A/S
Better Collective A/S

Regulatory Release no. 9/2022
March 1, 2022


Better Collective A/S (the “Company”) has today initiated a share buyback program for up to 5 mEUR, to be executed during the period from March 1, 2022 to April 22, 2022. The purpose of the buyback program is to cover future payments relating to completed and potential new acquisitions. Better Collective continues its active acquisition strategy, and currently has a number of active discussions ongoing regarding potential acquisitions, where shares may be part of the considerations.

The buyback program is being initiated pursuant to the authorization granted by the shareholders at the annual general meeting held on April 26, 2021 to repurchase up to nominal 4,694,532 shares of EUR 0,01 each of the Company’s share capital in the period until the annual general meeting in 2022. The Company has appointed ABG Sundal Collier (ABGSC) as lead manager of the buyback program. Under the agreement with ABGSC, ABGSC will purchase shares on behalf of the Company and will make its trading decisions independently of, and without influence by the Company. The buyback program is subject to the following terms:

  • The purpose of the program is to partially cover the Company’s debt obligations related to completed and potential acquisitions.

  • Acquisition of shares shall take place on Nasdaq Stockholm in compliance with the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares.

  • The total purchases of own shares will be limited to a total market value of up to 5 mEUR.

  • The maximum number of shares that can be bought is 4,162,050 shares of EUR 0,01 each.

  • Execution of the buyback will take place from March 1, 2022 to April 22, 2022.

  • Payment for the shares is to be made in cash.

Contacts Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844
e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com


This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on March 1, 2022 at 8.00 a.m. CET.

About Better Collective

Better Collective is a global sports betting media group providing platforms that empower and enhance the betting experience for sports fans and iGamers. Aiming to make betting and gambling more entertaining, transparent and fair, Better Collective offers a range of editorial content, bookmaker information, data insights, betting tips, iGaming communities and educational tools. Its portfolio of websites include bettingexpert.com, VegasInsider.com, HLTV.org and Action Network. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO). More information at bettercollective.com

Attachment


