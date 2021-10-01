Better Collective’s nomination committee appointed

Regulatory Release 33/2021

October 1, 2021

Better Collective, a leading sports betting media group, has appointed its nomination committee, based on ownership data as per August 31, 2021.



Better Collective’s nomination committee shall consist of four members, representing the three largest shareholders as per the end of August each year, together with the chairman of the board of directors. On August 31, 2021, the two largest shareholders were Chr. Dam Holding and J. Søgaard Holding which due to their interlinked ownership are grouped. In accordance with the shareholders’ decision, the nomination committee has been appointed and is composed by four members in total:



Søren Jørgensen, chairman, appointed by Chr. Dam Holding and J. Søgaard Holding

Martin Jonasson, appointed by Andra AP-Fonden, also representing Tredje AP-Fonden

Jesper Ribacka

Jens Bager, Chairman of the board of directors, Better Collective

The instruction and charter for the nomination committee can be found in the Articles of Association in the Governance section of the company’s website bettercollective.com. In all, the nomination committee represents 49,5% of the total number of shares in Better Collective, based on ownership data as per August 31, 2021.

The nomination committee shall prepare and submit proposals to the 2022 Annual General Meeting regarding:

election of chairman at the shareholders’ meeting

election of chairman of the board of directors and other members of the board of directors

fees to the board of directors, divided between the chairman and other members, and any fees for committee work

election of auditor and fees to the auditor

principles for appointment of the nomination committee, when deemed necessary

Better Collective’s Annual General Meeting will be held on April 26, 2022.

Shareholders, who would like to submit proposals to the nomination committee, are welcome to submit them by e-mail to: investor@bettercollective.com. To ensure that the proposals can be considered by the nomination committee, proposals shall be submitted in due time before the Annual General Meeting, but no later than February 1, 2022.

Contacts

Chairman of the board: Jens Bager

Investor Relations: Christina Thomsen +45 2363 8844, e-mail investor@bettercollective.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8.00 am CET on October 1, 2021.







About Better Collective

Better Collective is a global sports betting media group providing platforms that empower and enhance the betting experience for sports fans and iGamers. Aiming to make betting and gambling more entertaining, transparent and fair, Better Collective offers a range of editorial content, bookmaker information, data insights, betting tips, iGaming communities and educational tools. Its portfolio of platforms include bettingexpert.com, VegasInsider.com, HLTV.org and Action Network. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO). More information at bettercollective.com.

