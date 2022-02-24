U.S. markets open in 6 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,121.75
    -100.25 (-2.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,304.00
    -762.00 (-2.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,101.25
    -406.25 (-3.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.40
    -44.70 (-2.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.39
    +5.29 (+5.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.90
    +31.50 (+1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    +0.56 (+2.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1250
    -0.0059 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.02
    +2.21 (+7.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3467
    -0.0076 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6360
    -0.3440 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,272.84
    -2,880.93 (-7.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    795.17
    -75.20 (-8.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Better Collective reports record revenue; strong growth in US business and media partnerships

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Better Collective A/S
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BTRCF
Better Collective A/S
Better Collective A/S

Regulatory Release no. 8/2022
February 24, 2022

Interim report January 1 - December 31, 2021

Highlights fourth quarter 2021

  • Q4 Group Revenue grew by 44% to 52.8 mEUR (Q4 2020: 36.7 mEUR). Organic revenue growth was 25%

    • The continued large increase in NDCs sent on revenue share contracts has signif- icantly increased future recurring revenue (in Publishing business) but also had a short term dampening effect on revenue and earnings. Combined with an ex- ceptionally low sports win margin, we have estimated an effect of approximately 6 mEUR in the quarter compared to historical average.

  • Q4 Group EBITDA before special items increased 16% to 16.3 mEUR (Q4 2020: 14.1 mEUR). The Group EBITDA-margin before special items was 31% (Publishing 40% and Paid Media 5%).

  • Cash Flow from operations before special items was 13.5 mEUR (Q4 2020: 10.1 mEUR), an increase of 33%. The cash conversion was 82%. By the end of Q4, capital reserves stood at 33.5 mEUR of which cash of 30.1 mEUR and unused bank credit facilities of 3.4 mEUR.

  • New Depositing Customers (NDCs) were >267,000 in the quarter (growth of 74%). NDCs sent on revenue share contracts were >190,000 (growth of 69%).

  • On November 4, Better Collective completed the acquisition of the remaining 40% shares in the US based RotoGrinders Network at a total price of 33 mEUR.

  • On December 8, Better Collective initiated a share buyback program to cover future payments relating to completed acquisitions and incentive programs for up to 10 mEUR.


Financial highlights full year 2021

  • Revenue grew by 94% to 177.1 mEUR (FY 2020: 91.2 mEUR), with organic growth of 29%.

  • EBITDA before special items increased 46% to 55.8 mEUR (FY 2020: 38.2 mEUR). The EBITDA-margin before special items was 32% (Publishing 43% and Paid Media 8%).

  • Special items amounted to a cost of 16.7 mEUR (FY 2020: 0.1 mEUR). It includes an 11.5 mEUR adjustment of the contingent liability related to the 2019 acquisition of Rical LLC, treated as a P/L item under IFRS, as well as income related to an ad- justment of the variable payment recorded in connection with the acquisition of Dutch assets. M&A cost of 6.0 mEUR is related to M&A activities, primarily Action Network, and 2.5 mEUR cost of Management incentive program related to Action Network.

  • Cash Flow from operations before special items was 51.2 mEUR (FY 2020: 38.3 mEUR), an increase of 34%. Cash conversion rate before special items was 92%.

  • On May 26, 2021, Better Collective resolved on a directed share issue of 6.9 million shares, thereby raising gross proceeds of SEK 1,500 million and significantly in- creasing financial flexibility.

  • New Depositing Customers were >857,000 in 2021 (growth of 96%). NDCs sent on revenue share contracts were >607,000 (growth of 70%).

During 2021, Better Collective completed acquisitions of approximately 210 mEUR:

  • On January 1, 2021 Better Collective increased its ownership to 90% of the shares in Mindway AI that specialises in software solutions based on artificial intelligence and neuroscience for identifying, preventing and intervening in at-risk and problem gambling.

  • On March 31, 2021 Better Collective strengthened its position in the Swedish sports betting market by acquiring online sports betting media platform, Rekatochklart. com for 3.8 mEUR.

  • On May 28, Better Collective acquired leading US sports betting media platform, Action Network, for 196 mEUR (240 mUSD), gaining market leadership within sports betting media in the US.

  • On September 24, Better Collective acquired Soccernews.nl, a Dutch online sports betting community, in separate transactions for total upfront payments of 5.9 mEUR.


Significant events of the closure of the period

  • January revenue reached >26 mEUR, more than double vs. 2020, of which 69% was organic growth. Earnings (EBITDA before special items) were >11 mEUR. Performance was boosted by the market opening in the state of New York.

  • On January 21 2022, Better Collective entered into a media partnership with the New York Post to bring the best in commercial sports betting content to the pub- lication’s readership of more than 92 million unique users. The agreement covers the delivery of content, data, and statistics for the betting section of the New York Post. New York state opened for online sports betting on January 8, 2022. Better Collective is off to a great start across all assets, in particular Action Network.

  • On January 11, 2022 the share buyback program of 10 mEUR initiated on December 8, 2021 was completed with 532,482 shares accumulated under the program.

  • The board of directors have implemented a new Long Term Incentive Plan (LTI) for key employees in the Better Collective group (excluding the executive manage- ment). Grants under the new LTI will be in the form of performance share units and share options vesting over a 3-year period. The total value of the 2022 LTI grant program is 1.4 mEUR (Black-Scholes value) measured at the target level.


Jesper Søgaard, Co-founder & CEO of Better Collective, commented:

“An all-time high intake of NDCs and an overall strong performance of our business mark the ending of 2021 - a year of many new opportunities for Better Collective. We managed to deliver growth of 44% over that of last year’s Q4. Our US business delivered prime results following the start of the NFL season, and contributed almost 40% to the total quarterly Group revenue. “


Financial targets 2021

The Group financial targets for 2021 for organic growth (29% vs target of >25%) and Operational Earnings/EBITDA (55.8 mEUR vs target of >55 mEUR) were met. Total revenue ended at 177 mEUR slightly below the target of >180 mEUR. Total revenue and earnings were, as mentioned, affected negatively by an exceptionally low sports win margin in Q4 as well as a high intake of NDCs, which has a short- term dampening effect on margins.


Financial targets 2022

The Board of Directors have decided on new financial targets for the Better Collective Group for the financial year 2022. Excluding potential new M&A-trans- actions:

  • Double-digit organic revenue growth of 15-25%

  • Operating profit (EBITDA before special items) of approx. 75 mEUR

  • Debt leverage (Net interest bearing debt/EBITDA) <3,0

  • High operational cash conversion rate expected to be maintained


Conference call

A telephone conference will be held at 10.00 a.m. CET today by CEO Jesper Søgaard and CFO Flemming Pedersen. The presentation will simultaneously be webcasted, and both the telephone conference and the webcast offer an opportunity to ask questions.


Dial-in details for participants

Confirmation Code: 8383938
Denmark: +45 32 72 04 17
Sweden: +46 (0)8 56618467

Webcast link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q8n77272


Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to

Investor contact: Christina Bastius Thomsen, +45 2363 8844 investor@bettercollective.com

Media contact: Ulrik Marschall, +45 6068 6370 press@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on February 24, 2022 at 8.00 am CET.


About Better Collective

Better Collective is a global sports betting media group providing platforms that empower and enhance the betting experience for sports fans and iGamers. Aiming to make betting and gambling more entertaining, transparent and fair, Better Collective offers a range of editorial content, bookmaker information, data insights, betting tips, iGaming communities and educational tools. Its portfolio of platforms include bettingexpert.com, VegasInsider.com, HLTV.org and Action Network. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO). More information at bettercollective.com.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Stocks drop after Russia starts invasion of Ukraine. Here's how to manage your stocks during the crisis.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.

  • Is it not Worthy to Own Alibaba (BABA) Shares Anymore?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan International Value Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 4.38% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTKX, 4.44% by its Advisor Class: APDKX, and 4.45% by its Institutional Class: APHKX for the fourth quarter […]

  • Russia Launches Broad Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’ for Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian forces attacked targets across Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin ordered an operation to “demilitarize” the country, prompting international condemnation and a U.S. threat of further “severe sanctions” on Moscow, sending markets tumbling worldwide.Most Read from BloombergRussia Attacks From North; U.S. Vows Sanctions: Ukraine UpdateRussia Launches Broad Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’ for EuropeBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sa

  • Why Novavax Stock Dived by Over 7% Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) saw its shares wilt on Wednesday, due in no small part to a fairly deep price-target cut from an analyst. Mamtani's adjustment comes mere days before Novavax is slated to unveil its Q4 earnings. On Wednesday, Novavax announced that it has begun shipping the jab to the region.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Three things are driving the latest crypto pullback: expert

    Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have tracked the volatility and broader market declines seen so far in 2022. But the pressure could be short-lived, according to at least one pundit, with a handful of temporary factors driving the latest pullback for digital currencies.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Falling Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were down by 5.3% as of 1:25 p.m. ET Wednesday. The company announced a long-term collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • Ruble hits record low, euro skids as Russia attacks Ukraine

    The Russian ruble tumbled to a record low on Thursday, while the euro sank to a multi-year low to the Swiss franc after Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast. Riskier commodity-linked currencies like the Australian dollar also tanked as Ukraine said Russia had launched a full-scale invasion. The rouble weakened as much as 5.77% to an unprecedented 86.1198 per dollar.

  • Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

    While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult ticket for one of the four Disney World theme parks currently costs $109-$159 (Disney uses variable pricing based on demand), which Disney has not increased since before the pandemic. Add in tickets for the rest of your family for multiple days, the Park Hopper add-on, Genie+, Lightning Lanes, hotel and food costs, and--well, let's say that unless you're rolling in literal mountains of money in your free time, you better enjoy your charming frolic in Disney's magical streets because it's likely the only one you can afford this year.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had a bit of a tailwind to start Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya painted a compelling picture for Nvidia's future prospects, reminding investors there's still robust demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs), as plenty of gamers have yet to adopt the latest version of its high-end processors. The analyst noted that the graphics chip market is "still early in [the] upgrade cycle," which could result in stronger demand in the second half of 2022 as supply chain issues abate and the mix of processors improves.

  • Elon Musk accuses WH of ignoring Tesla, Amazon sues two companies, Facebook expands Reels globally

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday's leading business headlines, involving Tesla, Amazon, and Facebook parent Meta.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Travel recovery driven by ‘continued growth in traveler confidence,’ Marriott CEO says

    Marriott International CEO Anthony Capuano joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings for the company, leisure travel, and how the hotel industry is transforming amid COVID-19.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 21 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Stocks Sink, Brent Scales $100 on Russia Assault: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity futures and global stocks tumbled Thursday while bonds and oil soared as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to order a military attack on Ukraine cast a pall over global markets.Most Read from BloombergRussia Attacks From North; U.S. Vows Sanctions: Ukraine UpdateRussia Launches Broad Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’ for EuropeBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipStocks Ext

  • Russian oligarchs lose £23.5bn as Ukraine crisis deepens

    UK to shut President Putin out of London market as sanctions mount Ofcom fires warning shot at Russia Today over impartiality FTSE 100 flattens as markets weigh Russia sanctions Jeremy Warner: The fall of the Berlin Wall was meant to be the West's final triumph. It was no such thing Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter