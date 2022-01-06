Better Collective – Share buyback program

Regulatory Release no. 2/2022

January 6, 2022

On December 8, 2021 Better Collective A/S (“the Company”) initiated a share buyback program for up to 10 mEUR, to be executed during the period from December 8, 2021 to February 24, 2022.

Reference is made to the regulatory release no. 38 “Better Collective initiates share buyback program to cover future payments relating to completed acquisitions and incentive programs” published on December 8, 2021.

The following transactions have been executed under the program during the period from 30, December, 2021 to 5, January, 2022:

Date Number of shares Average weighted purchase price

(SEK per share) Amount (SEK) 30/12, 2021 22,000 196.3024 4,318,652.80 03/01, 2022 20,000 201.7891 4,035,782.00 04/01, 2022 20,000 201.1915 4,023,830.00 05/01, 2022 6,907 195.5612 1,350,741.21 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 492,482 92,351,583.44

Following the above purchases, Better Collective A/S holds 93,063 treasury shares corresponding to 0.17% of the outstanding share capital of the Company. Reference is made to regulatory release no. 1/2022 “Better Collective issues shares to satisfy part of purchase price for RotoGrinders Network”.



Purchases for an amount of up to EUR 1,025,637 (SEK 10,554,417) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to

Head of investor relations Christina Bastius Thomsen, +45 2363 8844 investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on January 6, 2022 at 8.00 a.m. CET.

About Better Collective

Better Coll ective is a global sports betting media group providing platforms that empower and enhance the betting experience for sports fans and iGamers. Aiming to make betting and gambling more entertaining, transparent and fair, Better Collective offers a range of editorial content, bookmaker information, data insights, betting tips, iGaming communities and educational tools. Its portfolio of platforms include bettingexpert.com , VegasInsider.com , HLTV.org and Action Network . Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO). More information at bettercollective.com .

