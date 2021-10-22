Better Collective wins compliance award

The team from the international sports betting media group returned from the Vixio Global Regulatory Award show with an award for its efforts within compliance. At the same show, daughter company Mindway AI received two awards.



The show took place on October 21st and Better Collective won the award ‘Commitment to Compliance by an Affiliate Company’ which recognises an industry-leading compliance initiative that has transformed the levels of internal knowledge and exhibits a model for compliance best practice in the affiliate sector.



For Better Collective this award is attractive because the company works hard to be “best in class" when it comes to compliance. It is an important cornerstone of the business strategy where the company has built the business and reputation on the principles of adhering to high compliance standards, with a strong company culture that leads the way in new compliance regimes.



Jesper Søgaard, CEO and Co-Founder of Better Collective says:

We are proud to be a favoured partner for the biggest operators, which - among other things - comes as a result of our compliance culture and recognised efforts to ensure we’re operating in accordance with the applicable regulation in each and every aspect of our business. We are prioritising compliance and transparency and respond proactively to regulatory requirements.



Mindway AI, who has Better Collective as a majority shareholder, won two awards at the same show for their dedicated work to develop responsible gambling solutions for the industry. So, in total, Better Collective and Mindway AI together could bring three awards back to Denmark. What a great evening!



Press: Ulrik Marschall, +45 6068 6370, umarschall@bettercollective.com



