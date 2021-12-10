U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,690.71
    +23.26 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,822.96
    +68.27 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,559.27
    +41.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.20
    -12.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.12
    +0.18 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.30
    +10.60 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    22.19
    +0.18 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1321
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    -0.0270 (-1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3260
    +0.0044 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3560
    -0.0980 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,560.66
    -1,015.25 (-2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.08
    -27.17 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.78
    -29.48 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,437.77
    -287.70 (-1.00%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg steps back as employees detail how he 'led by fear'

Mary Ann Azevedo
·4 min read

Looks like Better.com CEO Vishal Garg’s behavior is catching up to him.

This morning, employees were notified via email by the Better board of directors that Garg would be taking time off effective immediately after the “very regrettable events over the last week.”

The move came, according to an employee who wished not to be named, after the digital mortgage company hired a crisis firm earlier this week. For those of us following the drama over the past week -- over the past year, really -- it was not a surprise.

More details around the executive’s behavior have emerged, including in emails that surfaced this week in which Garg berated his own investors, Vice reported. He already had a reputation for using abusive language in emails to employees, but the treatment toward his investors was yet another shock.

In the email to employees that was sent this morning, the board said that during the interim period, CFO Kevin Ryan would be assuming the responsibilities of CEO. It also acknowledged that it had engaged “an independent 3rd party firm to do a leadership and cultural assessment,” the results of which would be “taken into account to build a long-term sustainable and positive culture at Better.”

But the decision may be too little, too late. TechCrunch has spoken with multiple current and former employees who remain skeptical that a toxic culture can be reversed that quickly. Those same employees shared that the CEO's so-called "apology" -- which came after the resignations of the company's heads of PR, marketing and communications -- was widely viewed as insincere damage control.

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg apologizes to current employees for ‘blundering’ of mass layoffs; SPAC delayed

One employee said she had been thinking of resigning even before the recent events, but they finally pushed her over the edge; she submitted her resignation this week.

Garg "leads by fear,” she said, preferring not to be named. “Nothing is ever good enough. He would threaten employees to work harder, faster and not be lazy, but there was never clarity on what the consequences might be.”

The pressure seemingly intensified over the past few months as the company took a hit when the number of refinancings declined.

“It wasn’t a shock that the market had turned on us,” the employee said. “But the model’s predictions were that it wouldn’t happen this quickly. There just seemed to be more underlying anxiety after the SoftBank investment over the summer and with the SPAC approaching. But they could have been more transparent and just admit they overhired people last year.”

The company laid off 9% of its staff last week, one day after receiving a $750 million cash infusion as part of an amended SPAC agreement. While it was not the first (or likely the last) company to lay off workers via Zoom in this pandemic era, the way it was handled seemed to offend even casual observers.

Another sign of panic was that the company, after declaring itself remote-first, was suddenly asking people to return in-person. This was confusing to many, including those who had already moved and bought houses in other cities.

In mid-November, HousingWire reported on preliminary results published by Better’s SPAC partner, Aurora Acquisition Corp., revealing that the digital lender expected a net loss between $85 million and $100 million in the third quarter. And the forecast looked even worse for the fourth quarter, according to an S-4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to HousingWire: “The filing noted that the fluctuations in interest rates – which affect refis more than purchase business – and a recent reorganization of Better’s sales and operations teams has put pressure on the company’s net income and will continue to do so for the foreseeable next quarter, as the company attempts to find footing in a purchase market.”

This is after a year in which Garg received a $25 million cash bonus: “In 2020, after previously requesting an equity-based award, our CEO was paid a one-time discretionary bonus of $25.0 million as determined by the Board based on his 2020 performance," the S4 filing said.

Meanwhile, one former employee says her colleagues that stayed on were being asked to take pay cuts and not receiving bonuses. She also said that during the pandemic, despite being remote, customer-facing employees were forced to clock in breaks at exactly 15 minutes and 30 minutes.

“If we went over by even one minute, we'd be talked down to by managers,” she told TechCrunch. “Some team members even had talkings-to by senior managers on this matter.”

The same employee also scoffed at the notion that Better lived up to its image of being a fintech where opportunities to grow were plentiful.

“Better advertised itself as a powerful fintech startup where all who wanted to grow within the ecosystem, could. This was untrue,” she said. “There were virtually no opportunities for growth, raise, department collaboration, etc. Managers were sales machines and regardless of career paths, there was no room to succeed. … At Better, we were essentially taught to push customers/callers for rate locks, regardless of their intention.”

Recommended Stories

  • Fox News Host Cheers Better.com CEO’s Mass Zoom Firings: ‘I Love This So Much!’

    Fox NewsFox News host Emily Compagno left her colleagues a bit stunned on Wednesday when she gleefully celebrated a startup’s controversial CEO callously firing 900 employees over Zoom last week, repeatedly exclaiming that she “loved” it.Online mortgage company Better.com is currently mired in a public-relations disaster after CEO Vishal Garg brutally canned 15 percent of the company’s workforce in a three-minute Zoom call. As a result, a number of the firm’s top executives have resigned, with s

  • The COVID Doc Saving Lives—in the E.R. and on Twitter

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAfter challenging shifts in a packed Colorado emergency room, Dr. Will McNitt goes on Twitter to combat the misinformation that is perpetuating a pandemic in which lies translate into deaths.Tweet by tweet, McNitt counters untruths with scientific fact, often adding links to peer-reviewed research papers.“I’ll say, ‘No, that’s true and here’s why and here’s the paper,’” McNitt told The Daily Beast this week. “Usually, I’ll post a link.”When people cast

  • Football fans spending millions on club crypto-tokens

    Supporters have spent at least £260m on controversial fan tokens from major clubs, data suggests.

  • Bill Gates predicts our work meetings will move to metaverse in 2-3 years

    Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates predicts most workers will take their virtual meetings within the metaverse within the next two or three years.

  • 'They don't care:' U.S. ex-employee on Zoom firing

    In a video he shared with Reuters on Wednesday, Chapman is seen opening up a package that contained a mini trophy and a certificate awarded to him and signed to "The Big Apple."The present came after last week's firing that he said "sucked the oxygen out of the room".Video of the incident went viral online after someone recorded the Zoom call, during which Better.com chief exeuctive Vishal Garg laid off 9% of the company's workforce, citing the market, performance and productivity as reasons behind the decision to fire employees in the United States and India.Chapman, a father of five from McKinney, Texas, recalled the meeting in an interview with Reuters. He said he was struck by the isolation from his colleagues he couldn't say goodbye to after the company remotely shut down their laptops, their Slack channel for communicating and cell phones."When you're completely shut out of your system, you're Zooming, we're Zooming and imagine, 'Hey you're laid off - click', there's no resolution, there's no grab your stuff from your desk. You're still sitting at your desk. Nothing goes away. The laptop's still there, it's black. It's still there," said Chapman.

  • 'Banjo-Kazooie' joins the Switch Online Expansion Pack in January

    Rare's beloved collect-a-thon platformer will be the latest title added to Expansion Pack, Nintendo's premium online subscription.

  • Lakers struggles continue as Grizzlies claim victory

    Jaren Jackson Jr poured in 25 points for Memphis.

  • 'Evidence and pleas ignored': New Hampshire is battling the worst COVID rate in nation

    Hospitals are using creative spaces for patients as the state sets pandemic records for new cases and hospitalizations.

  • Biden Launches New Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders

    Today, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra launched the Biden-Harris Administration’s White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI) and announced U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai as his co-chair of both the White House Initiative and the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders. The Initiative, which was created in response to the President’s Executive Order (EO) 14031, Advancing Equity, Justice, and Opportunity for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders, is charged with driving an ambitious, whole-of-government agenda to advancing equity, justice, and opportunity for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) communities in the United States.

  • New ESPN trade proposal sees Damian Lillard dealt to Celtics WITHOUT giving up Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart or Robert Williams III

    We don't expect this offer to be on the table, but if it were, we expect it would be welcomed by Boston's front office.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) A Good Stock To Buy?

    Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that’s why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an […]

  • Earnings: Oracle tops estimates, Broadcom raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance anchors examine the latest in earnings for computer technology company Oracle and semiconductor manufacturer Broadcom.

  • Here's Why Figs Is Plunging on Friday

    As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Figs shares had declined by 16% to the lowest level since it went public in May. CFO Jeffrey Lawrence announced his intention to retire, effective Dec. 24. Lawrence came out of retirement in December 2020 to lead Figs' financial house through its initial public offering (IPO).

  • Dow Jones Stalls As Market Pauses; Donald Trump SPAC Explodes; Apple Stock Hits All-Time High

    The Dow Jones struggled as the stock market paused. The Donald Trump SPAC rocketed again. Apple stock popped.

  • What in the World Is Going on With Novavax Stock?

    It's a cliche to say that certain stocks are like roller coaster rides, but the coronavirus vaccine developer Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has given a completely new meaning to the term over the last 12 months. While it's up more than 64% this year, in the last three months shareholders have taken losses of about 27%, which means that many of the people who bought shares at the peak early this year are likely to be displeased.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks To Buy This Week

    If these companies' growth prospects were good enough before the omicron-fueled rout, they're even better now.

  • Peloton stock falls after death scene in 'Sex and the City' reboot

    Simeon Siegel, managing director of BMO Capital Markets, discusses Pelton stocks down after a character in a 'Sex and the City' reboot dies in a Pelton accident and why Lululemon shares dropped after Q2 earnings with Omicron concerns.

  • Like Strong Balance Sheets? These 3 Stocks Are Loaded With Cash

    All investors should develop some sort of mental checklist when picking stocks to buy. I personally look for companies with a large and growing addressable market, strong revenue growth, and a business that can scale into more profitability over time.

  • 5 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    A decade ago, smartphones and electric cars were barely a thing. Now, if you bought Apple or Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock a decade ago, it's worked out very well for you. Crowdstrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) uses its proprietary "Falcon" platform to link all its customers together on a cloud-based network.

  • Is It Time To Buy the NYSE's 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2021?

    Many investors looking at individual growth stocks have had a tough year, but a volatile market has provided a handful of opportunities to get stock in great companies at a discount. Let's take a closer look at three of this year's worst performers on the New York Stock Exchange and see if we can determine which camp they fall into. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) entered 2021 as a popular healthcare stock that rode the remote-work wave through the global pandemic.