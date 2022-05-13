U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,010.86
    +80.78 (+2.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,065.48
    +335.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,765.15
    +394.18 (+3.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.05
    +56.67 (+3.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.95
    +3.82 (+3.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.30
    -17.30 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    20.99
    +0.21 (+1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0408
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9330
    +0.1160 (+4.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2233
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3480
    +0.9550 (+0.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,800.59
    +871.55 (+3.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    670.81
    -10.29 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg says he is 'personally liable' for $750M SoftBank loan

Mary Ann Azevedo
·3 min read

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg has acknowledged to employees that he “personally guaranteed” the $750 million cash infusion provided to the online mortgage lender last November in an email seen by TechCrunch.

Let’s start at the beginning. Last May, Better.com announced that it was going public via a SPAC that would value the company at nearly $7 billion. Then on November 30, the company announced that blank-check company Aurora Acquisition Corp. and SoftBank decided to amend the terms of their financing agreement to provide Better with half of the $1.5 billion they committed immediately instead of waiting until the deal closes.

But what wasn’t revealed at that time, as Fortune reported last week, was that when SoftBank ponied up that $750 million in November, it was Garg – not the company as a whole – who assumed responsibility for compensating the Japanese investment conglomerate for any losses.

Specifically, an S-4 filing by Aurora states: “The Better Founder and CEO, in his personal capacity, has agreed to enter into a side letter with SoftBank, pursuant to which he may be liable for realized losses or receive payments in certain circumstances from SoftBank in connection with the Post-Closing Convertible Notes, which could divert the resources and attention of the Better Founder and CEO from our business and have a negative impact on his personal financial situation..”

Notably, the amount of losses covered by the side letter is uncapped, and Garg alone “remains responsible for all such losses, which could require him to, among other things, sell a significant portion of his holdings in Better Home & Finance common stock, which could negatively impact the trading price of Better Home & Finance common stock.”

As mentioned above, in response to details of the arrangement being made public, Garg sent an email -- viewed by TechCrunch -- to all current Better employees, acknowledging personal responsibility for that $750 million cash infusion. In the email, he admitted that he “personally guaranteed” SoftBank $750 million of the $1.5 billion that SoftBank had agreed to invest back in November of last year because he “wanted the capital to build our dream,” knowing “the world was about to get ugly.” He wrote:

I might be foolish, but I believe in us. I believe in you. I believe in our mission. I believe in our vision. And I believe that we are the only people on this planet who will do everything needed to make homeownership better, faster, cheaper, and make it possible for everyone everywhere.... I am fully committed with everything I own and will ever own....Five years from now, when that SoftBank $750 million loan comes due around my 50th birthday....if it means I have nothing. Well, at least we will have given it a real shot...This is true. I did personally guarantee three quarters of a billion dollars and I'm personally liable for it.

Meanwhile, multiple sources also have shared that Better.com in recent weeks offered its workers in India the option to leave under a voluntary separation agreement. Apparently, more workers put their hands up – a reported 90% of 2,100 – than the company expected and it had to put a cap on how many workers could leave.

Sources said it was mostly “closers and analysts” who were allowed to leave, and about 920 workers total had their resignations accepted. One individual shared an email from HR India turning down their request saying that the worker was “part of a mission-critical team” at Better. A separate email that went to the company’s operations team outlining a structural reorganization said the need to offer voluntary separation to the company’s India employees was due to recognition that “there are declines ahead and responding to these to ensure Better is positioned for profitability remains essential.”

TechCrunch has reached out to Better.com for comment.

The half-billion-dollar profit swing that led to Better.com’s myriad layoffs

Recommended Stories

  • Currencies Drop to Multiyear Lows Across Asia as Investors Rush to the Dollar

    The surging greenback partly reflects the increasing draw of U.S. assets such as Treasurys, whose yields have climbed this year, but also signals wariness among investors about risk.

  • Malaysia's solid Q1 GDP heralds more policy tightening

    Malaysia's economic growth picked up pace in the first quarter and was likely to accelerate further this year amid sustained demand and the reopening of international borders, the central bank said on Friday. Gross domestic product rose 5% in the January-March period, faster than the 4% expansion forecast by a Reuters poll and up from 3.6% growth in the previous quarter. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said it had factored in global supply chain disruptions, the Russia-Ukraine war and strict lockdowns in China to stem the COVID-19 outbreak in its growth projections for 2022.

  • XRP Returns to sub-$0.40 ahead of Ripple’s Friday Court Date

    The SEC battle against Ripple looks set to resume, with Ripple Lab to respond to the SEC’s attempts to shield William Hinman’s speech-related documents.

  • Is Musk having second thoughts about buying Twitter? Billionaire slams the brakes on $44 billion deal as analysts question ‘circus show move’

    Twitter shares were down by around 20% in premarket trading on Friday.

  • Gloating Twitter short-seller trolls Elon Musk as takeover wobble sees all share gains wiped out

    Nate Anderson, founder of short-seller Hindenburg Research, was in a jubilant mood when the social giant's stock price went tumbling early in the session.

  • Apple is reportedly testing USB-C iPhones

    An iPhone that charges via USB-C may be in the works, and could launch in 2023.

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • 12 Best Energy Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best energy stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector which highlights key trends and major players, you can go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks for 2022. The energy sector has been the biggest contributor to skyrocketing inflation in […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks at All-Time Lows That Could Be the Ultimate Contrarian Buys

    It can be unsettling for shareholders, but that's the volatility investors need to brace for right now. A couple of stocks that recently fell to all-time lows after reporting earnings are GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). Shares of GoodRx got hammered, falling more than 25% on Tuesday after the company released its latest earnings numbers -- and that's despite encouraging results.

  • Five Imploding $40 Billion Companies Are Shadows Of What They Were

    Feel poorer after the S&P 500's sell-off? Just know it could be worse. Much worse. Investors who piled in some $40 billion firms found out.

  • Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that his $44-billion cash deal for Twitter Inc was “temporarily on hold” while he waits for the social media company to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts. Twitter shares initially fell more than 20% in premarket trading, but after Musk, the chief executive of electric car market Tesla Inc, sent a second tweet saying he remained committed to the deal, they regained some ground.

  • 10 FinTech Stocks to Buy According to Cathie Wood

    In this article, we discuss the 10 fintech stocks to buy according to Cathie Wood. In order to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s hedge fund performance, stock selection and history, go directly to 5 FinTech Stocks to Buy According to Cathie Wood. Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management is the fund to watch on Wall […]

  • These 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett $4.3 Billion in Annual Passive Income

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next year. Roughly $4.3 billion will come from just five stocks.

  • Analysts See an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 3 Stocks

    The stock market presents a somewhat confusing picture for now. The main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 16% on the S&P 500 and 25% on the NASDAQ. Drops of this magnitude come with a caveat, however: it’s inevitable that some fundamentally sound stocks are seeing drops in share price just due to the overall market’s downward trend. Indeed, Wall Street’s analysts are seeing plenty, in their words, attractive entry points -- beaten-down stocks that are primed for

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth

    These blue chip stocks can generate steady passive income in even the most challenging environments.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

    Several companies have announced stock splits this year. While investors were initially enthusiastic, that sentiment has faded as macroeconomic headwinds have pummeled the market. The growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite is now down 28% from its high, and many popular stocks have fallen even further.

  • It’s Time to Let These 2 Stocks Out of the Penalty Box, Says J.P. Morgan

    After heavy losses last week, the fifth week in a row that the markets fell and the longest such losing streak in a decade, investors may be forgiven for some hesitance when it comes to buying in. Year-to-date, the NASDAQ has fallen ~26%, the S&P 500 is down ~17%, and the Dow, which performed best among the major indexes, has shed 12%. It’s a market environment that does not appear conducive to a bullish strategy – but JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has put together a set of reasons for buy

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Popping Higher Today

    What happened Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock rocketed yet again this morning, surging as high as 15.1% within 15 minutes of the market's opening. The electric vehicle (EV) stock has rebounded so dramatically that it's now up almost 32% in just two days, as of this writing.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Buy Amid High Inflation and Rising Interest Rates

    Investors are primarily concerned about inflationary pressures and how they might affect the economy. The most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April put inflation at 8.3%. While this is below March's CPI of 8.5%, it's still well above the Federal Reserve's long-term inflation target of 2%.

  • Here’s What Makes Vale S.A. a Great Investment Choice

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Income Strategy” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Miller Income Strategy returned -10.08% for the first quarter, while the unmanaged high-yield benchmark was down -4.51%. Most asset classes declined, and smaller companies, which make up a large share of […]