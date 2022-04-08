U.S. markets close in 2 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,509.20
    +8.99 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,850.66
    +267.09 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,815.39
    -81.91 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.09
    +4.29 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.90
    +0.87 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.60
    +6.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0874
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3031
    -0.0046 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.3790
    +0.4090 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,292.78
    -348.72 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.11
    -8.49 (-0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Better.com CTO steps down, agrees to voluntary separation in wake of mass layoffs

Mary Ann Azevedo
·2 min read

Diane Yu, CTO of Better.com, has agreed to a voluntary separation plan that the digital mortgage lender offered earlier this week, according to a report by Bloomberg and as seen on Blind, an anonymous professional network.

She will remain an "advisor" to the company, which will give her "more flexibility to spend more time with her family and additional time in Hong Kong," according to an internal memo referenced on Blind.

Yu joined Better.com in January 2021 to lead the startup’s engineering and technical strategy. She previously led engineering as CTO at Comcast for its Advanced Advertising Group. At the time, the company was at its peak, saying that it was underwriting $3 billion per month in mortgage loans and that it had hired over 4,000 employees since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 -- a 10-month period.

Over the past year, though, the number of refinancings declined significantly and home sales also took a dip in the face of rising mortgage interest rates. Since December 1, 2021, the company has laid off more than 4,100 employees. On April 5, Better.com offered corporate and product, design and engineering employees the opportunity to voluntarily resign in exchange for 60 days of paid severance and health insurance coverage.

On April 7, Yu referenced the voluntary separation program on LinkedIn but did not directly mention her decision:

“I am reaching out to my network to let you know that some of Better's great engineers will sign up for this program due to their own personal situations. If you are in need of hiring engineering talents, please leave your contact information in the comments below, or reach out to me directly.”

Yu's departure adds to the many questions surrounding the company's fate. Without a technology head, and with engineering staff being offered voluntary exit packages, it's not clear in which direction it plans to take its business moving forward.

TechCrunch reached out to Yu and Better.com for comment but had not heard back at the time of writing.

My weekly fintech newsletter is launching soon! Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

‘We probably pissed away $200 million,’ Better.com CEO told employees in layoffs meeting

Recommended Stories

  • Better.com Asks Employees to Quit After Two Rounds of Layoffs

    The online mortgage lender, whose CEO fired 900 people over Zoom last year, is offering some employees a voluntary agreement to leave the company.

  • Big Short Keeps Nickel Market on Edge One Month After Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s main nickel market is broken and no one seems to know how to put it back together. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldOne month since the metals world was brought to its knees by an unprecede

  • I test-drove the all-electric Hummer. Can it win over America’s EV skeptics?

    A climate-friendly version of the macho, gas-guzzling pickup is aimed at obdurate devotees of US’s supersized car culture The new electric Hummer aims to retain its outlandishly masculine aesthetic while shedding its former gargantuan fuel consumption. Photograph: Oliver Milman It is the weight of an elephant, can move like a crab and in a previous life was reviled by environmentalists. The Hummer, that avatar of gas-guzzling machismo, has returned as an electric vehicle with an unlikely billing

  • ‘I always knew he killed my daughter.’ Shocking new case shows Florida father might be right | Editorial

    In his heart, Charles Scott always knew his daughter’s angry, estranged boyfriend had snatched her near her Fort Lauderdale job in 2014, killed her and discarded her body somewhere, never to be found. The only clue: Her abandoned Altima later turned up in Liberty City.

  • Influencer Lexi Reed Says Stomach Pain That Landed Her Back in the Hospital Likely 'Calcium Buildups'

    The weight loss influencer shared on Monday that she was back in the hospital due to severe stomach and leg pain

  • 6 Investing Mistakes the Ultra Wealthy Don't Make

    Understand who ultra-high-net-worth individuals are and how they invest. Discover which six investment mistakes the ultra-wealthy avoid.

  • Clippers will face Patrick Beverley and Timberwolves in play-in game

    The Clippers will see a familiar face when they go up against Patrick Beverley and the Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA playoffs play-in game Tuesday.

  • Big pay raises and chance to work from home drive record job-hopping

    Millions of Americans are switching from one job to another and in many cases getting big pay raises of 10% or more.

  • Early signs of cooling housing market seen in some U.S. cities, Redfin says

    There are early signs of a cooldown in some of the hottest corners of the U.S. housing market, Redfin said in a report on Friday, a fresh indication that high house prices and rising mortgage rates are cutting into homebuyer demand. Among those early tells, according to Redfin: Google searches for "homes for sale" dropped by double digits in Baltimore, Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles in the second week of March from a year earlier; tours of homes for sale in California were down 21% as of March 31 from the first week of 2022, data from ShowingTime shows; Redfin agents in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Boston and Seattle reported a drop in requests for homebuying help at the start of this year compared with last year, even as requests nationwide surged; and agents in California say they are seeing fewer offers on each home than previously.

  • Mortgage rates climb higher again

    The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 4.72% from 4.67% last week, according to Freddie Mac.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Continued to Slump on Friday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued to tumble on Friday, falling as much as 4.5%. While the stock was no doubt caught up in the broader market downdraft, bearish comments by a Wall Street analyst about the state of the industry added further pressure to the share price. Truist analyst William Stein painted a bleak picture for the semiconductor industry, at least in the near term, according to The Fly.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dropped 23.6% This Week

    The company is still waiting for the FDA to give Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Since 2020, many investors have developed exceptionally high expectations for the stock market because of the jaw-dropping performances of some companies. Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT), for example, gave investors over 763% returns from the start of 2020 to March 2021. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has certainly been an underwhelming performer, falling 68% over the past year.

  • Nvidia, AMD, and Intel Price Targets Are Cut. This Analyst Sees Semiconductor Demand Slowing.

    Semiconductor stocks have soared over the last few quarters, driven higher by robust demand for chips amid a global supply shortage. “On Wednesday afternoon we learned of a sudden negative shift in demand signals from a wide swath of computer, consumer, and communications OEMs [original equipment manufacturer] to at least some of their semi suppliers,” he wrote in a research note. While a single-quarter adjustment or a temporary headwind was possible, he was concerned that “a combination of just enough demand destruction and just enough additional supply is leading to a traditional cyclical downturn.”

  • Why Tilray Shares Dropped 10.1% on Thursday

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), a Canadian cannabis company, saw its shares drop 10.1% on Thursday. Investors likely took profits after Tilray got a bump on Wednesday following its third-quarter earnings report, which contained mostly good news. More importantly, Tilray reported net income of $52.5 million compared to a loss of $273.52 million in the same period last year, with earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 compared to a loss of $1.03 per share.

  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see AbbVie Inc...

  • 3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Dividend stocks may be boring compared to high-flying technology stocks, but boring can be good in a market that has been so wild and unpredictable lately. One of the best places to look for good dividend stocks is the financial sector, for a few reasons. Here are three cheap dividend stocks to provide some ballast to your portfolio.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Should Investors Buy the Dip on UiPath or Run Away?

    Workplace automation company UiPath (NYSE: PATH) recently reported its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter earnings, for the period ending Jan. 31. Investors punished the stock, sending it to new lows. UiPath burst onto the scene with a hot initial public offering (IPO) in April 2021, a time when the markets were euphoric.

  • The Stock Market Is Heading for a Summer Plunge. It Will Be a Buying Opportunity.

    Historically, the six-month stretch before midterm elections in the second year of a presidency have been bad for equities, particularly when a Democrat is in the White House.