U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.85 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.65 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.66
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.80
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9750
    +0.0460 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,200.21
    -564.60 (-1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.51
    -17.27 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Better.com loses more senior execs as employees brace for another mass layoff

Mary Ann Azevedo
·3 min read

Things are getting worse at Better.

More executives have resigned from Better.com nearly three months after the online mortgage lender laid off 900 employees via Zoom and as the company prepares for more layoffs, according to multiple sources familiar with the internal happenings at the company. Those sources include both current and former employees.

The latest events at the company involve the resignations of four more top executives, including Clayton Coral, the company’s VP of finance; Christian Wallace, head of real estate; Paul Tyger, general manager of purchase; and Stephen Rosen, head of sales.

TechCrunch has reached out to Better.com for comment, as well as to the four individuals, but had not heard back ahead of the publication of this story.

In a LinkedIn post dated February 16, Coral announced his departure, stating that he was leaving after nearly three years in his role as VP of finance. He wrote:

I have decided to leave and seek new opportunities. My time at Better was an incredibly rewarding experience and I am grateful to my colleagues, particularly those in the financing and accounting team, for their trust and camaraderie over these years. I learned so much from all of you and I am amazed at what we accomplished.

News of Wallace's departure was leaked on Blind earlier this month when an internal email was shared by a verified user.

According to LinkedIn, Wallace had started at Better in March 2020 as sales director before transitioning into a head of sales role and then head of real estate services in March 2021. Tyger joined the company in 2019 as director of business operations and Rosen had started at the company in December 2016 as a growth associate, and at one point was the company’s chief of staff and director of sales strategy and operations.

Meanwhile, multiple sources who wish to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation tell TechCrunch that Better is preparing for a massive layoff that could affect as much as 40% to 50% of its staff. The layoffs are expected to hit sometime in March. At the time of the company’s early December layoffs, Better.com had about 9,100 employees. Since then, remaining employees have reportedly been leaving in droves, with senior executives leaving one by one.

The most recent departures are not entirely surprising, considering the amount of negative publicity Better.com has suffered in recent months.

It’s been a tumultuous 11 or so weeks since CEO Vishal Garg laid off 9% of the company’s staff via a Zoom call that participants have characterized as callous in tone. In addition to losing an ongoing string of senior team members, two board members stepped down. The company’s $6.9 billion SPAC has been delayed indefinitely. Disturbing details of Garg’s long history of verbal abuse have also emerged.

The turmoil may be impacting the outfit's bottom line. The company disclosed in a recent SEC filing that its fourth-quarter net loss may reach $182 million, while revenue fell as much as 22% from the previous quarter. In the meantime, Bloomberg reported earlier this week, Better.com has been hiring more aggressively in India, purportedly due to the lower cost of labor.

My weekly fintech newsletter is launching soon! Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Fintech Roundup: Better.com workers leaving in ‘droves’ in wake of CEO Vishal Garg’s return

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    We’re more than 6 weeks into 2022, and the market uncertainty that characterized January has, if anything, deepened. The sharp drops have turned instead to higher volatility, giving a chart of February’s trading a sawtooth look. The volatility comes as a series of headwinds continue to impact trading sentiment. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US obje

  • Cathie Wood went on TV to defend her ARK fund’s bad performance. It didn’t go as planned

    Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF fund is down 30% year to date, and the Twitter consensus shows the CNBC interview didn’t inspire much confidence.

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Nasdaq Sinks Into Death Cross After 16% Drop From November Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled into an ominous “death cross” technical formation Friday for the first time since April 2020, when the pandemic battered the global economy and U.S. equity markets swooned.Most Read from BloombergRussian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: Ukraine UpdateMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersThe Housing Boom’s Mor

  • Stocks in focus: DraftKings, Alibaba, Roku

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss three stocks making moves on Friday: DraftKings, Alibaba, and Roku.

  • Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 15.8% on Thursday after the data-analytics company posted a larger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir's revenue jumped 34% year over year to $433 million, driven by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients. Its rapidly expanding commercial division saw sales surge 47%, including a 132% increase in the U.S. The segment accounted for roughly 42% of Palantir's total revenue in 2021.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now. The beginning of 2021 had pitted retail investors against hedge funds in a short squeeze saga involving video game firm GameStop and […]

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    The president of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spoke at a media event this week, giving investors some news about the company's growth plans. As of 2:12 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were trading down 2.6%. Yesterday, Barron's shared that analyst Soobin Park with Asian investment group CLSA cut her price target on the stock from $60 to $35 but left her rating as a buy.

  • Investors shouldn't 'bottom fish' based on stock declines': Strategist

    Investors shouldn't 'bottom-fish' purely based on how low a stock has tanked, says one veteran strategist.

  • Roku stock crashes and one analyst warns it's now 'dead money'

    Roku stock gets hammered after a brutal outlook. Here's a quick hot take.

  • Why General Electric Stock Slumped Today

    What happened Shares in industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) fell by almost 6% midday as investors digested a management update on trading conditions in the first quarter. In the update, management noted continued supply chain pressure across three of its four segments, namely healthcare, aviation, and renewable energy.

  • These Are the 3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Buffett has always loved dividend stocks, and that is clearly reflected in Berkshire Hathaway's equities portfolio.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) plunged 21.6% on Friday, after the fantasy sports and online betting company warned of larger losses in the coming year. DraftKings' revenue climbed 47% year over year to $473 million in the fourth quarter. DraftKings is also getting better at monetizing its customer relationships.

  • These 3 Stocks Just Declared Dividend Raises

    Big names in the food and beverage, industrial, and pharmaceutical sectors are lifting their payouts.

  • Dow Jones Retreats As Russia Makes Ukraine Move; Roku Crashes As Ford Revs Up; GE Stock Dives

    The Dow Jones retreated as fears rose a Russia invasion of Ukraine may be imminent. Roku stock collapsed on earnings while GE stock fell.

  • How Will The Stock Market Respond To A 0.5% Rate Increase?

    How will the stock market respond to a 0.5% interest rate hike? This is how the market has performed during past rate hikes.

  • Why Appian Stock Was Climbing Today

    Appian's cloud subscription revenue, which it considers to be its most important metric, grew 39% to $51.2 million, and overall revenue, which includes term licenses and professional services, rose 29% to $105 million, easily beating the analyst consensus at $95.3 million. Net retention rate was 116%, showing existing customers spent 16% more on Appian products, and the number of customers spending more than $1 million annually rose from 55 to 75, a sign that it's both landing bigger customers and persuading existing customers to ramp up spending. On the bottom line, Appian's adjusted loss per share expanded from $0.03 to $0.16, but that still topped expectations at a per-share loss of $0.23.

  • Why DraftKings stock is down after earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer details sports betting platform DraftKings stock slip despite its Q4 earnings report showing a revenue beat and the outlook of the market as more states opt to legalize forms of gambling.

  • Even after Berkshire Hathaway sank $1 billion into crypto-friendly bank, vice chairman Charlie Munger calls coins like Bitcoin a ‘venereal disease’

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway invested $1 billion in Brazil’s digital bank, Nubank, which offers some Bitcoin services.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence is at the forefront of our future, and these two stocks in the space are set to soar.