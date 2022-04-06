U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,480.76
    -44.36 (-0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,466.44
    -174.74 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,927.79
    -276.38 (-1.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,019.11
    -26.94 (-1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.16
    -3.80 (-3.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.50
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0911
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5920
    +0.0360 (+1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3072
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7890
    +0.1990 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,835.90
    -2,255.12 (-4.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,018.97
    -37.38 (-3.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Better.com offering employees 60-days severance, losing 'tens of millions' per month per sources

Mary Ann Azevedo
·2 min read

Less than one month after laying off 3,000 employees, digital mortgage lender Better.com is offering its corporate, product, design and engineering employees 60 days paid severance, or voluntary separation plans, and health insurance coverage "to anyone who wants it," according to several sources familiar with internal happenings at the company.

Better.com executives cited the current mortgage markets for the move in an e-mail to employees. Eligible employees will get an email later today with the ability to accept the voluntary separation. The last day for employees to accept the offer is April 15, according to an email from the company seen by TechCrunch.

In addition, those sources said the company is losing “around $50 million a month,” citing a recent internal meeting in which the figure was disclosed. Better.com has scheduled a town hall meeting for all employees that will be held today.

TechCrunch reached out to the company for comment but it had not yet responded at the time of writing.

Since December, the company has conducted two mass layoffs. The manner in which they were conducted is believed to have tarnished its reputation badly, in addition to market conditions such as rising interest rates and a cooler refinancing market that have impacted its business prospects.

First, on December 1, Better.com laid off about 900 employees via a Zoom video call that ended up going viral. CEO and co-founder Vishal Garg was universally criticized for being cold and unfeeling in his approach. He also added insult to injury by days later publicly accusing affected workers of “stealing” from their colleagues and customers by being unproductive.

On top of that, just one day before, CFO Kevin Ryan sent an email to employees saying that the company would have $1 billion on its balance sheet by the end of that week. In the weeks following the layoffs, Garg “apologized” and took a month-long “break,” employees detailed how he "led by fear," and a number of senior executives and two board members resigned.

Then, on March 8, the company laid off an estimated 3,000 of its remaining 8,000 employees in the U.S. and India and “accidentally rolled out the severance pay slips too early.” Many workers reported that they initially found out by seeing a severance check in their Workday accounts — the payroll software the company uses. When execs realized their mistake, those employees said, they deleted the checks from some people’s Workday accounts. According to one affected employee who wished to remain anonymous, the severance checks arrived without any additional communication from the company.

Below is the email that Richard Benson-Armer, Better's Chief People, Performance and Culture Officer, sent to the company this afternoon outlining the voluntary separation program that TechCrunch obtained:

Team,

As many of you know, the uncertain mortgage market conditions of the last couple of weeks have created an exceedingly challenging operating environment for many companies in our industry. This is requiring many of them to make difficult decisions in order to sustain their businesses. Despite ongoing efforts to streamline our operations and ensure a strong path forward for the company, Better is no exception.

For that reason, we are announcing a voluntary separation program to many US-based Better employees in Corporate and PDE who are Level 10 and below. The offer is for 60 working days of severance pay and health insurance coverage for those who leave the company.

At some point later today, eligible employees will receive an email and a separation agreement offer with the terms that apply to them individually. Employees who are eligible and wish to accept the agreement can sign it using Workday.

While this voluntary separation exercise is difficult, we remain confident in the strong path ahead for Better. Given the headwinds facing our industry, collaboration and innovation – the hallmarks on which Better built its success – will be more essential than ever. For that reason, we look forward to returning to in-office mode in the coming weeks, with re-examined RTO policies.

Better has a tremendous future ahead, built on the ethos that made us so successful in the first place. That includes a culture that rewards high performance and excellent customer service. I look forward to sharing more information on that in the weeks ahead.

Thank you for everything you do to serve our customers and support this business. We remain resolute in our commitment to making homeownership simpler, faster and more accessible for all Americans.

Recommended Stories

  • Docyt raises $11.5M Series A for its AI-powered accounting automation service

    Docyt, a startup that offers an AI-powered accounting automation platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced that it has raised an $11.5 million Series A funding round led by Lobby Capital, with participation from First Rays Venture Partners, which led the company's 2021 $1.5 million seed extension round, and Morado Ventures. The idea behind Docyt, which started out as a secure document sharing platform, is to make it easier for SMBs to manage routine accounting tasks like collecting data, digitizing receipts, categorization and reconciliation. It's basically an end-to-end platform for accounting workflows that automates the financial and accounting back office.

  • U.S. lawmakers slam Big Oil for high gasoline prices

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Oil executives defended themselves in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday from charges by lawmakers that they are gouging Americans with high fuel prices, saying that they are boosting energy output and no one company sets the price of gasoline. Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations held the hearing to grill companies on why gasoline prices remain elevated even though prices for crude oil, the feedstock for fuels, have dropped. U.S. gasoline prices have surged since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February and after Western countries slapped sanctions on Moscow's energy exports.

  • Congress’s “war profiteering” debate with Big Oil misses the point

    Top executives from ExxonMobil, Chevron, and other US oil companies are testifying in a congressional hearing on April 6 about whether they are inappropriately profiting off the recent surge in oil and gas prices. Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee have accused the companies of “ripping off the American people” as the price of gasoline remains above $4 per gallon, compared to $2.80 a year ago. In response, according to their prepared remarks, the executives argue that oil prices are outside their immediate control, and that they are working to step up drilling.

  • Rivian reports Q1 electric vehicle production, guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Rivian.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing March Stocks?

    While the broad market finally started to move higher again last month, plenty of familiar stocks continued to move lower, adding to January's and February's losses. Smart investors know this weakness translates into opportunity, of course. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average's (DJINDICES: ^DJI) three biggest losers from March, as well as a decision on whether they are buys as a result of their recent pullbacks.

  • Tesla stock under pressure after Elon Musk becomes Twitter activist investor

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk refiling his Twitter disclosure to show that he is an active investor.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Better Buy: SoFi vs. Charles Schwab

    Both of these online-oriented financial services companies have their merits, but one is a smarter pick.

  • 8 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s Hedge Fund

    In this article, we discuss 8 best energy stocks to buy according to Stuart Zimmer’s hedge fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zimmer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Best Energy Stocks to Buy According to Stuart Zimmer’s Hedge Fund. Stuart Zimmer started his career as […]

  • Economist: ‘Retirement for most people is financial suicide’

    Laurence Kotlikoff, author of “Money Magic: An Economist's Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life," shares his advice for retirement planning.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    Digital transformation (DX) is a somewhat nebulous term that refers to the ongoing need to keep pace with technology. Organizations are constantly under pressure to operate more efficiently, work more productively, and provide a better customer experience. Companies like Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are well-positioned to benefit from that DX tailwind, and both stocks could make you richer by retirement, whether that's in five years or a few decades.

  • This is Warren Buffett’s ‘first rule’ about investing. Here’s what to do if your financial adviser breaks that rule

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Of course, your financial adviser isn’t always going to be able to follow that rule — the markets do go down, and nobody beats the market every time, even Buffett himself — but when they do lose you money, how do you know when to pull the plug? “Some brokerage firms may include a target portfolio as part of their statement or a financial adviser can likely include it in a client’s portfolio review,” says Lam-Balfour.

  • GM and Honda promise affordable EVs, Block shares sink after data breach, SBFM stock booms

    Yahoo Finance Live examines several of today's trending stock tickers, including Sunshine Biopharma Inc.'s latest anti-cancer mRNA treatment.

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tumbling Again Today

    Competition in the electric vehicle sector is rising, and growth in China could be hard to come by in the near future.

  • 1 Green Flag for Costco in 2022, and 1 Red Flag

    Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) has been on fire ever since the onset of the pandemic. It hardly appears that anything could be a red flag for the thriving retailer. But its excellent performance is reflected in its stock price, which is meaningfully more expensive than its brick-and-mortar rivals.

  • Bargain Hunting: 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    If you're looking to build wealth, the stock market is a great place to put your money. In fact, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF is up 330% over the last 15 years, crushing the 68% return of the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. In terms of web traffic, Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) is the fourth most popular online marketplace in the United States, and the eighth most popular e-commerce retailer worldwide.

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Reaffirms 2022 Financial Outlook Ahead Of 3-Way Split

    General Electric is poised to emerge as an aviation pure-play, after the industrial icon spins off its lower-growth units. Is GE stock a buy?

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • Could The Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    The big shareholder groups in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) have power over the company. Insiders often own a...