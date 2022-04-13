U.S. markets close in 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,448.03
    +50.58 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,550.84
    +330.48 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,662.70
    +291.13 (+2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,025.96
    +39.02 (+1.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.33
    +3.73 (+3.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.50
    +3.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    +0.18 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0892
    +0.0060 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    -0.0380 (-1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3112
    +0.0109 (+0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6400
    +0.2520 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,306.66
    +1,813.60 (+4.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.92
    +25.28 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Better.com said to be planning third round of layoffs

Mary Ann Azevedo
·3 min read

Digital mortgage company Better.com is gearing up for another round of layoffs, multiple sources with knowledge of internal happenings at the company have told TechCrunch.

This time, the company is believed to be laying off members of the Better Real Estate team and people who work in its refinance department. The latter is hardly a surprise as executives have stated multiple times over the past few months that Better’s refinancing business was hit hard by the rise in interest rates.

Asked about the impending layoff, a spokesperson declined to make a comment publicly on the internal workings of the company.

It is not yet clear how many staffers will be impacted by the fresh round of layoffs, but it is believed to be in the “hundreds.” It would mark the third mass layoff for the company since December 1. At that time, the company laid off 9% of its nearly 10,000-person staff, or about 900 people. Then on March 8, Better laid off another “just over 3,000” people. In an email to employees, CFO Kevin Ryan had said the move led to the company having “to adjust to volatility in the interest rate environment and refinancing market.”

Last week, the company offered a subset of employees the opportunity to voluntarily resign in exchange for 60 days paid severance and health insurance coverage.

With the latest round of potential layoffs, it is suspected that all of Better Real Estate could be scrapped. The unit was at one time the “baby” of the company, sources say, and where a big chunk of investment dollars were going to go toward in 2022.

Better had been vocal about its desire to build out its purchase experience and move beyond digital lending to help people find and purchase homes — hence changing its name from Better Mortgage to just Better. It was also working to expand value-added offerings like title and homeowner’s insurance as part of its product suite.

“They wanted to touch every part of home ownership,” a source close to the company who preferred to remain anonymous said. “They hired a ton and also invested a lot on the tech side in a mobile app and site for consumers and a mobile app and website for agents.”

Better Real Estate aimed to be competitive with the likes of ZIllow and Redfin and the company had reportedly followed the same salaried-agent model.

Another source told TechCrunch the company has “way too many agents in each market at really high carrying costs, when most aren’t bringing in enough to cover their own head … It’s not necessarily the agents’ fault since … [Better hasn't] given most enough time to build their pipelines.”

It is not yet known what would happen to clients who are already under contract on a home purchase with closings scheduled for sometime in the next few weeks. There is speculation that the company would work with independent real estate agents.

The entire refinance team could also potentially be let go. If so, it would be a big blow as refinancings were once “the bread and butter” of the business.

A video that surfaced last week revealed CEO Vishal Garg admitting that he had lacked discipline in hiring during the pandemic, and that while the company had made $250 million last year, it had “pissed away $200 million.”

Surprisingly, sources also say the company still plans to go public and that the moves are aimed at helping Better improve its financial position.

‘We probably pissed away $200 million,’ Better.com CEO told employees in layoffs meeting

Recommended Stories

  • A pharmacy is set to soon close after nearly two decades in rural Centre County

    “I will forever be grateful for your friendships and memories,” the owner wrote on Facebook.

  • Students with disabilities can get college, career help this week, thanks to KC mom

    The DiversAbility College and Career fair has options and resources for students with disabilities navigating next steps after high school graduation.

  • First Mover Americas: Bitcoin's 4-Year Halving Cycle May Be Dead

    The latest moves in crypto markets in context for April 13, 2022.

  • Photos Show Ukrainians Working Together To Fight Russian Invasion

    Seth Herald documents citizens in Ukraine doing their best to help while surrounded by death and destruction.

  • You Can Still Get a Home Under $150K In These Few Cities

    With real estate prices soaring and formerly inexpensive markets being uprooted by waves of out-of-town buyers, it can feel like no part of the country is affordable in the old-fashioned sense. With the median household income reaching $68,703 in 2021, an average American family is able to afford a home of around $170,000. This, according to research by real estate listing platform Point2Homes, is a distant dream in most major American cities.

  • How Kroger should benefit from soaring inflation

    Skyrocketing inflation is tough on consumers but it should prove beneficial to grocery giant Kroger Co.’s bottom line, an analyst says.

  • Has your at-home COVID test expired? Here’s what you need to know

    Many of us are using those at-home rapid COVID-19 tests more often, especially as new cases pick up again. But you may not have noticed some vital information on the box: the expiration date.

  • Keep toddlers happily occupied while dining out with this DIY restaurant kit

    It’s a total game changer for parents who dine out with kids!

  • You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Higher mortgage rates have a ‘deterrent effect’ on homebuyers, economist says

    The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage hit 4.72% last week, the highest level since December 2018.

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on April 8, and the two stocks started trading separately on April 11. AT&T's investors received a 0.24 share of Warner Bros. Discovery for each share of AT&T they owned, and they now collectively own 71% of Warner Bros. Discovery's shares on a fully diluted basis. AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery both claim they will generate better returns as separate companies, but is either stock worth buying right now?

  • Investors in Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) have unfortunately lost 39% over the last year

    Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active...

  • AbbVie Stock Breaks Its Stride As Key Executive Departs For Flagship

    AbbVie stock crumbled Wednesday after the company announced President and Vice Chairman Michael Severino will depart at the end of May.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • Here's Why Investors Might Be Concerned About Innovative Industrial Properties

    When you're a shareholder of a profitable, growing business like Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), it's easy to get complacent. In short, there's an early sign that marijuana companies don't need its services as much as they might have in the past. Innovative Industrial leases units from its portfolio of 105 cannabis cultivation facilities to marijuana companies that need somewhere to grow their greens.

  • Crypto: Robinhood adds 4 new coins to its platform including Shiba Inu, solana

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith explains why Robinhood is added four cryptocurrencies to its platform and the outlook for crypto on Robinhood.

  • 2 Big Reasons Nio Stock Is Flying High Today

    After sharp declines over the past couple of days, shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) surged this morning and were up as much as 5.3% at 11:10 a.m. ET. Investors believe fears about Nio's decision to halt production might have been overblown, even as they were just reminded of a popular investor's interest in the electric vehicle (EV) stock. Nio started deliveries of the ET7 on March 28.

  • 3 Things About Moderna That Smart Investors Know

    As the biotech responsible for developing one of the world's first safe and effective messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines against the coronavirus, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is by definition a technologically sophisticated operator. In a nutshell, the overwhelming majority of mRNA programs in the world are in preclinical development, which means that there is probably a plethora of high-impact medicines in the works which nobody has even heard of yet.

  • Oil Traders Selling Pricey Russian Crude Chafe Indian Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian refiners that are among the few remaining eager buyers of Russian oil are baffled as to why they’re paying nearly full cost for cargoes that are being offered at record discounts in Europe. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba In