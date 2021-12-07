U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,686.75
    +95.08 (+2.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,719.43
    +492.40 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,686.92
    +461.76 (+3.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.79
    +50.31 (+2.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.73
    -0.32 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.90
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1274
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4800
    +0.0460 (+3.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3243
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5110
    +0.0210 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,362.45
    -416.74 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,308.39
    -12.89 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,339.90
    +107.62 (+1.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,455.60
    +528.23 (+1.89%)
     

Better.com's PR, comms, marketing heads submit resignations in wake of layoffs fiasco

Mary Ann Azevedo
·3 min read

Better.com continues to find new ways to make itself look bad.

This week, sources familiar with internal happenings within the company told TechCrunch the company’s VP of communications, Patrick Lenihan; head of public relations, Tanya Gillogley; and head of marketing, Melanie Hahn, have all submitted their resignations. Insider also reported the news earlier today.

The fallout from the way CEO and co-founder Vishal Garg handled the layoffs of about 900 people, as first reported by TechCrunch, has been widespread, including criticisms of it being handled over Zoom, to charges of insincerity on Garg’s part. Memes about the video have even landed on TikTok as people all over the world trashed Garg’s actions.

The move last week came after the digital mortgage lender announced it had received a cash infusion of about $750 million as an amendment of its SPAC agreement with blank check company Aurora Acquisition Corp., and SoftBank, and then promptly laid off about 9% of its 10,000 workforce. The company is expected to go public at a $6.9 billion valuation.

Garg also confirmed to Fortune that the company accused “at least 250" terminated staffers of stealing from the company and customers by working just two hours a day. Not long after Garg announced the layoffs, he addressed the company in a livestreamed town hall. He laid out a vision of what he called "Better 2.0," with a "leaner, meaner, hungrier workforce," according to a leaked recording of the meeting shared with Insider.

Ahead of public market debut, Better.com lays off 9% of its staff

TechCrunch has reached out to Better.com for comment but has not yet heard back at the time of writing. The employees said to have resigned also have not responded to requests for comment.

Garg's reputation as a not very nice person goes back to last year, when Forbes revealed the contents of an email to employees from Garg: “HELLO — WAKE UP BETTER TEAM. You are TOO DAMN SLOW. You are a bunch of DUMB DOLPHINS and…DUMB DOLPHINS get caught in nets and eaten by sharks. SO STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT RIGHT NOW. YOU ARE EMBARRASSING ME.”

That same Forbes article revealed that Garg was the subject of a number of lawsuits from the likes of PIMCO and Goldman Sachs for things like "improper and even fraudulent activity at two prior business ventures, and of misappropriating "tens of millions of dollars."

The recent dip in refinancings is believed to be a factor in Better.com’s decision to lay off some of its employees.

In April 2020, Better.com said it was “hiring aggressively” as more people were seeking to refinance their homes in the face of historically low mortgage rates. At that time, I had reported for Crunchbase News that an internal memo to employees from Garg revealed that the mortgage lending startup was looking to hire about 1,000 people in 2020 as a whole “as more and more homeowners come online for their needs.”

Better.com is not the only SoftBank-backed proptech that has seen top executives leave in advance of its IPO. In 2019, Insider also reported more than a dozen of WeWork's top officials had left the company amid reports of internal complaints and uncertainty surrounding its IPO plans.

Square’s Better.com name Block is Butter-y smooth

Recommended Stories

  • Gift Guide: Camping gear you won't regret buying

    Buying camping gear is all about making tradeoffs. Lightweight backpacking gear may be perfect for trips where you carry everything with you but might not be quite as sturdy as the (generally cheaper) heavier options. While there’s always another top-of-the-line thing to buy, you can take solace in the fact that better camping gear rarely makes for a more fun time in the outdoors.

  • Vishal Garg: CEO of Better.com apologises for firing 900 employees over Zoom call

    The CEO apologised for “embarrassing” his employees

  • Toyota will build its first US battery plant in North Carolina

    Toyota Motor will build its first battery factory in the U.S. in North Carolina, the company and state officials confirmed Monday, as more automakers seek to take control of the supply chain with in-house battery manufacturing plants. Toyota will invest $1.29 billion in the plant, which will be called Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina (TBMNC), with production anticipated to commence in 2025.

  • Broadcom Could Scale to Fresh Record High on Upbeat Q4 Earnings; Target Price $632

    Broadcom will report higher quarterly earnings on higher revenues on Thursday, which has prompted several analysts to raise their price targets.

  • Why Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, and Canopy Growth Are Glowing Green

    Analysts at investment bank Wells Fargo initiated coverage across the sector, warning of overvaluation among marijuana companies and suggesting investors turn their attention to hydroponics suppliers instead -- but marijuana stocks leapt higher anyway. As of 12:35 p.m. ET, shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) are gaining 4.6%, and both Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) are up 7.1% each. The focus of Wells Fargo's ire this morning is the last company on that list -- Canopy Growth.

  • Semiconductor stocks, led by Nvidia, were on fire Tuesday. Here’s the breakdown

    Chipmakers paced the broader market, with all members of the PHLX Semiconductor Index posting gains.

  • Amazon Web Services went down and took a bunch of the internet with it

    This follows a massive AWS outage in June.

  • Why Comcast Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) turned "red" on a "green" day for the stock market -- and Comcast has only itself to blame for it. As of 1:11 p.m. ET, Comcast stock is down an even 5%. In a business update revealed at UBS' investor conference today, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts advised that the company will be looking at just 7% to 8% growth in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) when it reports earnings next month, according to StreetInsider.com.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks out against Biden’s EV tax credits

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi, Brian Cheung, and Julie Hyman take a look at Tesla and review CEO Elon Musk's comments about President Biden's infrastructure plan.

  • Why Apple Stock Climbed to a New All-Time High Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 3.5% to a record closing price of $171.18 on Tuesday, after an analyst placed a price target on the stock that represents a new high among Wall Street's estimates. Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty now sees Apple's shares rising to $200, up from a previous forecast of $164. Huberty sees Apple's share price rising as traders seek out high-quality companies that are thought to be safer investments, now that volatility has returned to the financial markets.

  • Goldman Sachs Has Bad News for Investors Rushing to Buy the Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is issuing words of caution for dip buyers plunging back into stocks: The December volatility breakout has room to run -- and risk gauges aren’t yet flashing buy signals.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New

  • Why GameStop, AMC, and Sundial Growers Shares Surged Today

    Meme stocks outperformed the market Tuesday, and investors are looking forward to GameStop's next quarterly report on Wednesday.

  • Here's Why HealthEquity Is Plummeting Today

    It was a strong start for the overall stock market on Tuesday morning, but HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY) wasn't exactly moving in a positive direction. HealthEquity reported its third-quarter results, and that's what is weighing on the stock today. For starters, HealthEquity met expectations for adjusted earnings, but missed on top-line revenue.

  • Investors Should Be Pounding the Table on Upstart

    This young company is bringing artificial intelligence to bear on lending decision-making, but the tech pullback has pummeled its stock.

  • Why Intel is unloading Mobileye

    Intel will look to spin-off Mobileye for big money. Here's why.

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Took Flight on Tuesday

    Shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) took off on Tuesday, surging as much as 16.5%. The digital advertising specialist expanded its relationship with a strategic partner, which bodes well for the company's future prospects. In a press release, Digital Turbine said it was expanding its existing relationship with Telefónica, one of the largest telecommunications service providers in the world.

  • How the Metaverse Helped Send Nvidia Stock Surging Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged higher on Tuesday, adding as much as 6.2%. An analyst added the chipmaker to its "best of" list for 2022, citing potential from the metaverse, while the broad market rally was no doubt a contributing factor. Analysts at Citi named Nvidia as one of their top stocks to buy for 2022.

  • Apple poised to become first $3 trillion company

    Apple is poised to become the world’s first $3 trillion (£2.3 trillion) company as it emerged that a secret deal with China had helped fuel the iPhone maker’s growth in recent years.

  • 3 Dow Stocks Begging to Be Bought in December

    At the moment, there are three Dow stocks absolutely begging to be bought by growth, value, or income investors in December. For growth investors, there's little question that the Dow stock to back the truck up on in December is cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) solution provider Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM).

  • Why Qualcomm, Advanced Micro Devices, and Micron Technology Surged Today

    Receding omicron fears helped "cyclical" chip stocks, and a positive analyst comment boosted Micron in particular.