Better Earth Compostable Products Welcomes New Sales and Marketing Hires to Expand Advocacy and Sales Growth

Better Earth strengthens team to drive sustainability initiatives

ATLANTA, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Earth Compostable Products, a leader in sustainable foodservice packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of four new hires to its sales and marketing team to help customers meet and exceed their sustainability goals.

With a shared vision for sustainability and environmental advocacy, the new additions to the Better Earth team bring their extensive experience and expertise to elevate Better Earth's mission to strengthen the circular economy by leading sustainability initiatives across the value chain.

The new team members are:

Mark Marinozzi, Vice President of Marketing and Partner Development, brings over 20 years of experience in branding, marketing, product development, and overseeing zero waste efforts for sustainable CPG brands, Mark will lead the marketing team to promote the brand's 100% compostable product portfolio, develop new products, and expand the company's partnerships with like-minded organizations.

Alanna Murphy, Territory Manager, California, has over 15 years of experience in foodservice sales and brings a passion for sustainability and customer-focused relationships to Better Earth's team. With experience in back and front of the house, as a broker, and a passion for learning about people and systems, Murphy has successfully driven conversions to sustainable packaging for national broadliners, international re-di, and a wide variety of restaurants, CPG, and C&U accounts. Alanna will be responsible for growing sales and building relationships with key accounts in the state.

Karin Bloomquist, Lead Marketing and Communications Manager, has over 10 years of experience in behavioral and energy communications. She brings experience in consumer and B2B marketing campaigns for U.S. and European renewable energy adoption, led marketing communications campaigns for residential and commercial energy efficiency products and programs, and managed communications for corporate sustainability initiatives. Karin will be managing the development and execution of marketing and communications campaigns to increase brand awareness and promote Better Earth's sustainable products.

Kaitlyn Bernhardt, Graphic Designer, comes from a background in the outdoor and energy industries and is very excited to begin working in sustainability. She comes to Better Earth with experience in branding, photography, product design, and marketing. Kaitlyn will be responsible for designing marketing campaigns and ensuring that the brand's messaging is visually consistent across all platforms.

Meghann Verrier, Custom Print Coordinator, has a background in graphic design, photography, and digital QA. She has held senior positions at a wide range of creative venues such as a fine art reproduction studio, advertising agency, and photography studio, and has worked for household names such as Carvana and Rooms to Go. Throughout her career, Meghann has won several awards and has executed hundreds of campaigns with elevated craftsmanship.

"The addition of these talented individuals to the Better Earth team demonstrates our commitment to providing quality packaging solutions and services to customers that address our industry's most pressing environmental concerns," said Better Earth CEO, Joseph Bild. "With their expertise and shared passion for environmental advocacy, we are confident in our ability to grow our brand, raise awareness of our mission, and promote our sustainable products to consumers and businesses."

Better Earth's newly expanded sales and marketing team will showcase their innovative compostable packaging solutions, and highlight their custom print services for hot cups, cold cups, molded fiber containers and folded cartons, at the Specialty Coffee Expo in Portland Oregon from April 21-23 at Booth # 902.

About Better Earth

Better Earth is a leader in sustainable foodservice packaging solutions. We offer a full range of commercially compostable products, including plates, bowls, trays, containers, cutlery, cups, and lids. Our product line is made entirely from sustainable materials such as bamboo, sugarcane, FSC Certified paper and bio-based resins, making them a viable alternative to traditional plastics and virgin wood fiber packaging. Better Earth's products meet ASTM and EN standards for compostability. We are committed to helping customers meet their sustainability goals and strengthening the circular economy by leading sustainability initiatives across the value chain. For more information about Better Earth compostable products, visit our website at becompostable.com.

