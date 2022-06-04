Better Family launches to bring the best family wellness products

The Better Family brand launches with Liquid Daily to improve family wellness.

Indiana, ID, June 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid vitamins are becoming all the rage these days and for a good reason. They're more easily absorbed by the body than traditional pills, making them a more effective way to get your daily nutrients, and the dosage is easier to adjust for different age groups. Enter Better Family, a company that delivers top-notch liquid vitamin supplements right to your door. The company was founded by two friends, Matt and Phil, looking for a better way to improve their family's wellbeing. Liquid Daily, the flagship supplement from Better Family, was carefully crafted to support your family's health.

Why Choose Better Family?

With the goal of creating the highest quality and best tasting liquid multivitamin on the market, Better Family turned to a Doctor of Pharmacy with 20 years of experience formulating physician-grade supplements to lead their formulation team. They're complemented by the Scientific Advisory Team, including doctors such as Dr. Katie Nichols and wellness experts like Bill Sickert.

Like other start-ups, Better Family's story comes from a daily issue that had not been resolved. As health and wellness enthusiasts with other businesses in the space, Matt and Phil couldn't find a daily nutrition solution that made sense for their families. Almost all existing products in the market are sugary and not kid friendly. Similarly, products for adults are not effective and are either overly expensive or don’t utilize the highest quality ingredients.

Better Family's founders saw this as a golden opportunity to create an all-in-one wellness product for the entire family that is effective, budget-friendly, and more absorbable with none of the drama of oversized tablets. They formulated their products to cover any age range with a delicious organic taste, either taken directly or easily blended with any drinks.

Sometimes product owners only focus on developing the products or boosting their marketing strategies. Better Family capture both. The products are promoted as a subscription model with customizable delivery schedules for your household, ensuring you get the nutrition you need on autopilot without any backlog. Moreover, people can grab a $5 sample before they subscribe and deliver it to their doorstep at no additional cost.

"I started all of my children and myself on the Liquid Daily vitamins. It's a really easy and efficient approach to ensure their growth and our health. Excellent product!" - Josh L

" This product is incredible. It has helped me in sleeping well and working more effectively. I highly recommend it to everyone. It's also simple to use, which is great. - Paul E

About Better Family

Better Family is a new eCommerce company that delivers the best family wellbeing products right to your doorstep. Matt Hasbrook and Phil Enck are the brains behind Liquid Daily and the marketing strategists who keep the company going. Teamed up with a wide array of medical professionals, lika a licensed pediatric dentist, wellness industry veterans, and nutritional advisors, the company is becoming one of the best sellers of wellness products nationwide.

Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company is ready to deliver your daily nutrition all across the country.

Media Contact:

Better Family, LLC

Matt Hasbrook and Phil Enck

hello@betterfamily.com

(317) 520-4664

https://m.facebook.com/Better-Family-102232448644873

