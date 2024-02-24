Better Health Market & Cafe holding Toledo grand opening Monday

TOLEDO — Better Health Market & Cafe will hold its Toledo grand opening Monday.

The Michigan-based chain is opening its first Ohio store at 3344 Secor Road. The company has 13 Michigan locations, including Southgate, Dearborn and Grosse Pointe Woods.

Toledo’s store is currently 5,560 square feet, but the company plans to expand to 8,000 square feet.

Better Health Market & Café is a health and wellness store that has a full kitchen. The market sells vitamins, supplements, beauty and wellness products, organic produce, gift items and chocolates. It also has a meat and deli counter, bakery and a hot food bar. Among the offerings are natural, organic, allergy-free, locally grown, non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, halal and kosher products.

The produce section of a Michigan Better Health Market & Café is shown. A new location opens next week in Toledo.

The café's menu includes sandwiches, chicken wraps, burgers, cold-pressed juices, salads, soups, smoothies and acai bowls. The café is known for its “Organic Better Health Whopper.” Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options are available.

Better Health Market & Café has indoor and outdoor seating and plans to offer free health and wellness seminars.

“Each location is staffed by nutrition experts, knowledgeable about the products on the shelves,” the company said in a news release.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Tedd Handelsman is founder and president of the family-owned business.

“We are extremely excited to open our new location in Toledo, our first store outside Michigan. We feel the time is right for us to expand outside our home state, and Ohio is the logical place to open the new location,” Handelsman said. “People are increasingly looking for ways to increase their health and change their lifestyles. Our mission is that shoppers in our stores don’t need to read the labels to avoid harmful ingredients, because we do it for them. We simply don’t let products with known harmful ingredients on our shelves."

Online shopping also is available. To learn more, visit betterhealthmarket.com, #betterhealthmarket on Instagram and Better Health Store on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Better Health Market & Cafe holding Toledo grand opening Monday