Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NYSE:BETR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Operator: Good morning. My name is Christa, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Better Home & Finance Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I will now turn the conference over to Hana Khosla, Vice President of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations. Hana, you may begin your conference.

Hana Khosla : Welcome to Better Home & Finance Holding Company's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. My name is Hana Khosla, and I am the Vice President of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations at Better. Joining me on today's call are Vishal Garg, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Better; and Kevin Ryan, President and Chief Financial Officer of Better. Certain statements we make today may constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors as discussed further in our SEC filings that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical results. We assume no responsibility to update forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

During today's discussion, management will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe are relevant in assessing the company's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered replacements for and should be read together with our GAAP results. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to GAAP financial measures in today's earnings release, which is available on the Investor Relations section of Better's website and when filed in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Amounts described as of and for the year ended December 31, 2023, represent a preliminary estimate as of the date of this earnings release and may be revised upon filing our annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC.

More information as of and for the year ended December 31, 2023, will be provided upon filing our annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC. I will now turn the call over to Vishal.

Vishal Garg : Thank you, Hana, and welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. We appreciate everyone joining us today. I'd like to start by recapping some of our major accomplishments in 2023. First, we listed on the NASDAQ stock market as a public company in Q3 2023 and ended the year with approximately $554 million of cash, restricted cash and short-term investments, which allows us to strategically execute against our corporate objectives. Second, throughout the year, we've been laser focused on prioritizing expense reductions and improving our unit economics, while continuing to invest in the proprietary technology that underlies our competitive advantage. We reduced total expenses by approximately 71% year-on-year and by over $1.1 billion since 2021.

Specifically, year-over-year in 2023, our mortgage platform expenses declined 74%, marketing and advertising expenses declined 68%, technology and product development expenses declined 32%, and general and administrative expenses declined 22%, where the expense decline was partially offset by increased costs of going public. As the mortgage market is showing early signs of strengthening in the first half of 2024, we are leaning into certain growth expenses to drive increased market share and efficiency, balanced with continued disciplined cost management to target reaching profitability in the medium-term. Third, we expanded our B2B or as we call it mortgage as a service channel with the addition of new partners, including Infosys and most recently Beyond.com, which launched in the first quarter of 2024.

For those newer to our story, I'd like to provide a background of the company, our mission, proprietary solution and competitive advantage. Better was founded to fundamentally transform the entire homeownership process through the use of technology, by delivering the best experience to consumers at the lowest cost. Our mission is to make homeownership better, faster and cheaper by building a proprietary end-to-end technology platform that automates and revolutionizes the experience of finding, financing and selling a home. Since our founding in 2015, we've achieved over $100 billion in loan origination volume entirely digitally and at our peak in 2021 reached nearly 2% of refinance market share through our online frictionless consumer interface.

We have since also proven that our platform enables a seamless digital purchase experience with purchase loans now making up 91% of our volume in 2023. Our proprietary technology powers multiple product solutions across the mortgage, real estate and insurance verticals with more products launching frequently, including recent launches of digital VA loans, One Day Mortgage and One Day HELOC. The home finance market is enormous with annual spend on average around $3 trillion per year through market cycles and a strong megatrend towards digitization with consumers seeking price transparency and convenience. We believe our product is highly aligned to where the market is going, yet we are penetrating less than 0.5 percent market share today, leaving tremendous room for long term growth.

At our core, we're seeking to disrupt an antiquated process, which is manual, costly, slow and complicated by leveraging our proprietary technology platform, Tinman. We aim to reduce the cost to produce a loan and create a single one stop shop platform with multiple homeownership products embedded into a highly automated single flow from lead to fund, allowing us to pass through savings from automation to our customers in the form of lower rates and faster turnaround time. In fact, from 2018 to 2023, Better's average rate for a 30-year fixed Fannie conforming loan was approximately 6% lower than the industry average, saving customers real money on each payment they make through the life of their loans. Further, our business model is balance sheet and credit risk life with 96% of our loans produced in 2023 excluding HELOC loans eligible for purchase by the GSE.

I'll now turn to our three strategic priorities for 2024. Our first priority is thoughtfully leaning into growth amid a more favorable macro environment than we saw in 2023. Our second priority is improving operational efficiency and further variabilizing our origination expenses. Our third priority is adding new B2B channel partners enabling us to further leverage our industry leading technology. Now to dive further into each. Starting with our first priority of leaning into growth, over the past 2 years, we have been intensely focused on significantly reducing expenses and maximizing corporate efficiency during a highly challenging macro environment. With signs that the mortgage market is beginning to turn, it's time for us to thoughtfully lean into growth to make sure we are ready when consumer demand returns and that we capture increased market share across purchase, Infosys and Beyond.

Specifically for purchase, we're focusing on growing our real estate agent relationships as they are key to the consumer experience. We partner with local agents and other local service providers involved in the home purchasing process and bring them into the better ecosystem. Once we establish trust with agents, they are more likely to help us convert the customer to Better because they have confidence that the mortgage will close. As mentioned last quarter, we are also piloting a program called Better Duo, where we enable third party real estate agents to become loan officers and grow their revenue base. While still very early from a financial perspective, Duo Agent Enrollment is scaling favorably, going from 12 producing agents in Q4 2023 to 48 producing agents in Q1 2024, demonstrating demand from agents for the additional revenue generation opportunities provided by this program.

Another critical driver of growth has been a fundamental change in our commercial operating model. Specifically, we have begun hiring experienced loan officers on commission-based compensation plans, a significant deviation from our prior compensation plans, which had higher fixed cost components and no commissions. In the past, we have also hired relative newcomers to the industry, whom we would train to become loan officers, whereas now we are hiring seasoned purchased loan officers with experienced nurturing customers through higher rate environment. We are pleased to see early conversion improvements from this new operating model and the seasoned sales talent we are hiring as well as better alignment between our production output and costs.

Further, the seasoned loan officers are providing an increased level of service to consumers that enables us to improve revenue per loan while remaining market competitive. Through Better's history, we have been the low-cost provider to the consumer, but we see significant opportunity to increase our gain on sale margins, while still remaining highly cost competitive as well as limiting concessions offered to customers through our improved service. The second priority is operational efficiency and variabilizing loan production expense. As mentioned, we've adopted a new operating model and compensation structure for the majority of our sales team with lower basis and higher commissions to better align costs with volumes and drive conversion outcomes.

We are additionally increasing customer acquisition expenses in a highly programmatic and controlled manner, predominantly through digital performance marketing on existing and new channels. Across our acquisition channels, we have the ability to immediately measure and review ROI and acquisition spend and modulate spend up or down based on performance. Our third priority is adding new B2B partnerships to our B2B mortgage as a service distribution channel. We continue to see demand for our technology and origination capabilities from new partners with strong brands who are looking to offer mortgages to their customers in a cost efficient way. We're pleased to have announced new relationships with Infosys and Beyond, enabling them to provide their customers with seamless digital mortgage and home equity loan experiences.

While both these partnerships are just beginning, we believe their interest as well as other pipeline conversations we are having demonstrate a strong product market fit for our B2B offerings and demand for our technology. Looking beyond 2024, the medium-term opportunity is exciting. We remain focused on enhancing our go to market and continuing to invest in automation through the cycle. For our go-to-market, we aim to continue improving customer conversion, especially converting website visitors into funded loan customers, and expand customer acquisition via new marketing channels and adding new partnerships. We continue investing in Tinman to improve the customer experience and further drive down labor costs, making our platform more efficient and scalable and enabling us to drive our customers with lower rate, higher approvals, and faster certainty.

It is Tinman which powers our highly differentiated competitive advantage and drives our better, faster, and cheaper customer experience. In summary, we have a large and attractive market opportunity, a track record of knowing how to scale for growth when the market environment permits and how to reduce expenses when it doesn't, a business model that is balance sheet and a credit risk light, a competitive advantage, Power Pirate Technology and Industry leading products and a medium-term client for growth and profitability and a healthy cash position. Let me now turn it over to Kevin Ryan, our President and Chief Financial Officer, who will discuss the quarterly performance and our financial strategy. Kevin?

Kevin Ryan : Thank you, Vishal. Throughout 2023, we were laser focused on improving corporate efficiency and raising and preserving capital. We deliberately pulled back on volumes by throttling expenses to prioritize profitability in a highly challenging environment characterized by high interest rates and reduced home sales. We succeeded in raising that capital. We believe that beginning in 2024, the backdrop for mortgage lending is beginning to turn a new corner, but this improvement will take time. We believe the cycle has bottomed and we accordingly expect to thoughtfully lean into growth in 2024 to drive increased market share and efficiency, balanced with continued cost discipline to target reaching profitability in the medium term.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, we generated funded loan volume of $527 million This beat the guidance we communicated on our Q3 earnings call of approximately $500 million. We generated revenue of approximately $9 million in the quarter and adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $26 million. On our third quarter earnings call, we had guided that we expect adjusted EBITDA to improve in Q4 versus Q3, and it did by approximately 50%, so we reduced our losses by approximately 50%. Our fourth quarter volume was 49% generated through our direct-to-consumer channel and 51% through our B2B channel and with 91% purchase loans, 5% refinance loans and the remainder was HELOC lock volume. Excluding HELOC in the fourth quarter, 83% of our direct-to-consumer channel loans were one day mortgage loans where we generate a commitment to the customer within one day.

For full year 2023, we had funded loan volume of $3 billion revenue of approximately $77 million and the adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $163 million. Our full year 2023 volume was 55% generated through direct-to-consumer and 45% through B2B. Total expenses in 2023 declined by approximately 71% year-over-year, so we cut expenses 71%. For full year 2023, our net loss improved approximately 39% year-over-year and our adjusted EBITDA loss improved approximately 69% year-over-year. Now let's touch briefly on our balance sheet and capital positioning. As you know, we became a public company in Q3 of 2023, having raised approximately $565 million of capital from the go public transaction. We ended the fourth quarter of 2023 with $554 million of cash, restricted cash and short-term investments.

This is a 60% increase compared to year-end 2022. In short, we funded the balance sheet. We are now well capitalized for growth as our cash position provides us with the liquidity to continue executing against our vision and corporate objectives. In addition, we retain strong relationships with our financing counterparties to manage mortgage working capital even in this low volume environment. As of December 31, 2023, we had 3 warehouse facilities for total capacity of $425 million Now let's look forward to 2024. As Vishal said, we plan to lean into an improving market and growth to drive increased market share and efficiency. This will be balanced by continued cost discipline that target reaching profitability in the medium-term. As I said before, we believe the mortgage cycle has now bottomed.

And according to the MBA and Fannie Mae, the refinance market is expected to approximately double by 2025. Therefore, we expect our funded loan volume to increase in 2024 as compared to 2023. So volume will be up this year as we prudently increase customer acquisition spend in the highest returning channels to drive increased volume throughout the purchase season, which is upcoming, and increase our origination capacity for higher volumes through limited hiring and production roles. We specifically expect our HELOC volume to increase in 2024 compared with 2023 on the back of increasing spend on HELOC marketing and HELOC production capacity. For the first quarter of 2024, we expect to generate funded loan volume of approximately $600 million to $650 million.

This will be a quarter-over-quarter increase of between 14% and 23%. This is obviously as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. We continue to have a keen focus on cost management in 2024, including the continued reduction of corporate overhead, vendor costs and cost reductions due to further automation. As a result of increased growth expenses offset by continued expense reductions, we expect that our total expenses will be approximately flat in 2024 as compared to 2023. Therefore, we're going to hold our expenses flat while we grow our volumes. Lastly, we expect conversion to improve with continued investments in Tinman, the increased variable component of sales compensation plan that Vishal laid out, improved purchase product offerings, investments in our real estate agent relationships.

And finally, we're well aware that the stock spends below $1 for some time and we will address that to reserve our listing. We are evaluating potential measures to increase the price of our Class A common stock, including effectuating one or more reverse stock splits to be authorized at our upcoming annual meeting. I will now turn the call back to the operator for Q&A.

