Better House Buyers Announces Their 100th Investment Property Purchase

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better House Buyers has been in business for over 7 years and has had great success with their business model of purchasing, rehabbing, and renting out properties. Better House Buyers is able to buy run-down or neglected property very cheaply which they are then able to fix up for higher than average rents. "We look for people who need a helping hand" said Ken Reed, President of Better House Buyers.

Better House Buyers, a Smyrna Georgia based company, has just announced that they have purchased their 100th investment property. The company is thrilled to reach this milestone so quickly and believes it shows the success of its business model. "We were able to take advantage of low-interest rates to finance our projects" claims Ken Reed who is also the owner of Better House Buyers.

The company has been profiled by media outlets such as Yahoo, MarketWatch, AP News, and many others. Better House Buyers has an A+ rated BBB business and a 5-star accredited business on Yelp and Google. Better House Buyers is able to maintain their A+ rating with the BBB because of their strict guidelines on how they conduct business. "We have always been honest and transparent in our dealings with customers" claims Ken Reed, who goes on to say, "we will never do business any other way."

The company has grown rapidly by purchasing distressed properties in Atlanta Georgia for bargain prices then fixing them up before renting out to tenants at much higher than average rents. The company was recently featured in an article on Yahoo where one woman stated that she was paying an outrageous amount in rent but after seeing her neighbor’s house that had been renovated by Better House Buyers she was able to increase her rent and decrease the amount of time that she had been living in a run-down apartment.

Ken Reed stated that "We have a great business model and a lot of fun buying people's homes who really need a helping hand" he explains "The potential for growth is tremendous and we are glad to have gotten started with 100 homes already!"

Better House Buyers is looking forward to purchasing many more properties over the next few years. This is an exciting time for this company as it continues to grow exponentially. They look forward to increasing their dynamic portfolio which will allow them to purchase even more properties than before. "We are just getting started" says Ken Reed, President of Better House Buyers.

