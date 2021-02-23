U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

Better Origin, which turns flies into food for chickens, raises $3M from Fly Ventures

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Better Origin is a startup that converts waste food into essential nutrients using insects fed to chickens inside a standard shipping container. It’s now raised a Seed Series $3 million funding round led by Fly Ventures and solar entrepreneur Nick Boyle, while previous investor Metavallon VC is also participating. Its competitors include Protix, Agriprotein, InnovaFeed, Enterra, Entocycle.

Better Origin’s product is an “autonomous insect mini-farm.” Its X1insect mini-farm is dropped on site. A farmer adds food waste - gathered from nearby factories or from the farm - into a hopper to feed the larvae of black soldier flies.

Two weeks later, the insects are fed directly to the chickens as an alternative to the soy feed they normally get. To add to the ease of use, everything inside the container is automated and remotely controlled by Better Origin’s engineers in Cambridge.

This process has a double effect. Not only does it take care of the food waste product as a by-product of farming practices, but it also drives down the use of soy, the growth of which is contributing to deforestation and habitat loss in countries like Brazil.

Plus, given the pandemic has exposed the fragility of the global food supply chain, the company says its solution is way of decentralizing food and feed production, thus safeguarding the food supply chain and food security.

Better Origin says it is tackling a real problem, and it’s a fair assessment. Western economies waste around a third of all food produced annually, but, on average, the demands of a growing population means food production will need to increase by 70%. Food waste is also the third-largest emitter of Green House Gas (GHG) after the US and China.

Founder Fotis Fotiadis was working in the Oil & Gas industry when he decided he’d rather work in a sustainable, non-polluting. After studying Sustainable Engineering at Cambridge University, and meeting cofounder Miha Pipan, the two set out to work on a sustainable startup.

The company was launched in May 2020, now has five commercial contracts, and plans to expand across the UK.

Better Origin says its differentiation with competitors is the nature of its ‘decentralized’ approach to insect farming, as a result of the way its units are, effectively, ‘Drag-and-drop’ into a farm. In some sense, it’s not dissimilar to adding a server to a server farm.

The business model will be to either lease or sell systems to farms, likely with a subscription model.

  • Eat this, exercise now; new personalized software predicts and helps prevent blood sugar spikes

    Not everyone has Type 2 diabetes, the disease that causes chronically high blood sugar levels, but many do. Enter software by January AI, a four-year-old, subscription-based startup that in November began providing personalized nutritional and activity-related suggestions to its customers based on a combination of food-related data the company has quietly amassed over three years, and each person's unique profile, which is gleaned over that individuals's first four days of using the software. The tech may sound mundane but it's eye-opening and potentially live-saving, promises cofounder and CEO Noosheen Hashemi and her cofounder, Michael Snyder, a genetics professor at Stanford who has focused on diabetes and pre-diabetes for years.

  • 15 UN peacekeepers from Tigray refuse to return to Ethiopia

    Fifteen members of a contingent of Ethiopian peacekeepers in South Sudan, originally from the Tigray region, refused to return to Ethiopia Monday, the UN said, citing their right to seek asylum if they fear for their lives.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund’s Spending Programs Will Boost Banks, S&P Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s banks are expected to benefit from the sovereign wealth fund’s spending spree this year, although low interest rates and a rollback of central bank support may weigh on profits, S&P Global Ratings said.“Mortgage origination will remain buoyant and corporate lending is likely to pick up as Public Investment Fund programs create business for contractors,” the ratings agency said in a report.The sovereign investor is a key lever for the kingdom’s efforts to revive growth after what may be the deepest recession the world’s largest crude exporter has experienced since 1987. Handed $40 billion last year to buy global stocks, the PIF plans to plow the same amount into the domestic economy this year and again in 2022.The kingdom tripled VAT to 15% in July as it endured twin economic shocks from the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and turmoil in the oil market. Inflation is expected to rise during the first quarter compared to the same period the previous year due to the residual effect of VAT, the central bank said on Monday.“The Saudi economy will recover in 2021-2022 from the shocks of 2020 as global demand for oil recovers and private consumption increases,” S&P said. “That said, real GDP will not return to 2019 levels until 2022.”S&P also said:“Cost of risk will remain elevated in 2021, despite stronger-than-expected estimates for 2020, as the Saudi Central Bank lifts its forbearance measures. Combined with very low interest rates, this will weigh on banks’ profitability”Credit growth will likely stabilize or reduce slightly in 2021Expects ratings on banks to remain stable in the next 12-24 months.The merger between National Commercial Bank and Samba may create a national champion that could focus on financing large strategic projectsTo view the source of this information click hereFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • About 1,000 Finance Firms Eyeing Post-Brexit Outposts in U.K.

    (Bloomberg) -- Around 1,000 European Union finance firms are expected to open their first offices in the U.K. after losing their passporting rights because of Brexit.Roughly two-thirds of the 1,500 money managers, payment firms and insurers that have applied for regulatory permission to continue operating in the U.K. previously had no physical operations in Britain, according to Financial Conduct Authority records obtained by Bovill, a financial consultancy.The firms “were operating on a services passport prior to Brexit, which means they did not have a permanent office in the U.K.,” said Ed O’Bree, partner at Bovill. “These firms are therefore likely to invest in real estate and professional services advice as they set up a U.K. office for the first time.”Irish, French and German companies together accounted for 584 of the 1,500 applications for authorization to do business in the U.K. Cyprus, which is a popular venue for trading platforms, was the next most common, with 151. The data show 100 retail and wholesale banks seeking to increase their presence in the U.K., as well as over 400 firms in the insurance industry.The numbers are in line with data from early last year when Bovill first published the data on firms. The influx is a potential boon to Britain’s finance sector, whose decades-long dominance of European finance is under threat after Brexit.This year, London lost its crown to Amsterdam as Europe’s top place to buy and sell stock, traders have shifted interest-rate swaps out of the U.K. and the relocation of bankers into the bloc continues.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Surging U.S. Yields Loom Over Emerging Markets Beholden to Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising U.S. Treasury yields are starting to concentrate minds in the world of emerging markets.Developing-nation local-currency bonds had their worst week since September in the five days through Friday, while dollar debt slipped by the most since January as surging inflation expectations fueled a rout in Treasuries. The selloff in the world’s largest bond market also sent implied volatility for currencies and stocks to the biggest weekly increase this year. Even so, exchange-traded fund investors looked past the increase in U.S. yields last week and continued to pour money into emerging markets.All eyes will be on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress this week. The central bank chief is set to echo remarks that policy makers are fully committed to supporting the economy. Investors will also look for any sign that he’s troubled by steeper long-term borrowing costs after the real rates on long bonds rose above zero for the first time since June.“We will still need to see the Fed vastly expanding its QE purchases, as the market simply can’t absorb the net U.S. Treasury issuance later this year without much higher real yields, which would eventually be toxic for asset markets,” John Hardy, head of FX strategy at Saxo Bank in Hellerup, Denmark, wrote in a report. “Rising yields don’t even necessarily have to trigger any notable meltdown in risk sentiment as long as the market is comfortable that real interest rates will continue to decline.”Listen to the EM Weekly Podcast: Powell to Speak Amid Climbing U.S. YieldsA Bloomberg study in January found all developing-world currencies typically sell off when yields jump at a rate greater than about 25 basis points per month. The 10-year Treasury yield has risen about 26 basis points this month as of 11:30 a.m. in New York on Monday.Oil will also keep traders on their toes, with Saudi Arabia and Russia differing once again on their output strategy heading into an OPEC+ meeting. The Mexican peso, Colombian peso and Russian ruble were among the worst performers in emerging markets as Brent crude retreated on Friday.“Our optimistic emerging-market currency outlook is not without risks of setbacks along the way,” said Ehsan Khoman, head of emerging-market research in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at MUFG Bank in Dubai. “We believe relative cyclical outperformance and attractive yields on offer continue to favor stronger EM currencies as Covid-19 ebbs.”South Korea and HungaryThe Bank of Korea is forecast to stand pat by unanimous consensus on ThursdayThe most interesting aspect of the meeting could be any signals on government debt purchases. Lawmakers are planning to draw up another supplementary budget in the coming weeks, with the potential for additional debt issuance likely to put upward pressure on yieldsBOK would prefer to use ad-hoc debt purchases to counter any bond market volatility rather than shift to a full-fledged quantitative-easing program, according to Bloomberg Economics Korean 10-year bond yields rose nine basis points last week, mirroring moves in U.S. yieldsHungary will probably keep its base rate at 0.6% on Tuesday, with the forint among the worst performers in emerging markets this monthHungary’s central bank had gained a reputation for being one of Europe’s most dovish before the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it’s among the the most hawkish, pursuing caution to prevent volatility in financial markets and inflationPolicy CluesIn Brazil, swap rates traders will watch a mid-February reading of consumer price inflation on Wednesday, which probably accelerated on an annual basis, underscoring bets on a rate hike in MarchInvestors will also monitor the congressional debate surrounding the 2021 budget and prospects for another round of cash handoutsJanuary current-account data on Wednesday and unemployment and primary budget balance figures on Friday could offer further signs of the pandemic’s impactPresident Jair Bolsonaro said more changes are underway after naming a former general to replace the University of Chicago-educated economist running state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SAMexico’s mid-month inflation data, scheduled for Wednesday, will be scrutinized after January consumer prices topped expectationsPolicy makers will release the minutes from their February meeting on Thursday, which investors will monitor for clues on the central bank’s next steps after a unanimous decision to cut rates by 25 basis pointsMalaysian January CPI on Wednesday is expected to remain negativeThe January trade balance is likely to remain in strong surplus in data to be released on FridayRinggit was stock-still last week -- buffeted between opposing forces of strong dollar and robust oil prices as a net exporter of energySouth African BudgetSouth Africa’s Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will present the 2021-2022 budget on WednesdayMboweni must convince investors he has a credible plan to support an economy that contracted the most in nine decades last year, while also curbing growth in government debtThe market also wants clarity on plans for debt-ridden state-owned companies such as Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. Nedbank Group Ltd. is leading discussions to restructure the South African power utility’s debt load, according to people familiar with the talksThe rand had its worst weekly performance since early January in the five days through FridayData and EventsSudan’s central bank said Sunday it was implementing a unified exchange rate system, part of broader measures aimed at reviving its struggling economySouth Korea’s early exports increased at the fastest pace in more than two years in FebruaryThe nation’s export numbers often contain early clues on global production. For instance, a Bloomberg study covering 2015-19, shows a 23% correlation between misses versus consensus for these figures and misses from the subsequently available U.S. ISM dataThe won was flat last week, despite the rise in the U.S. dollar, perhaps insulated by past poor performance against its behavioral driversThailand’s trade numbers are due on Tuesday. The balance should be just above zero, with a steep decline in imports responsible for keeping the numbers in the blackJanuary’s current-account figures may show a third straight deficit in data to be released on ThursdayThai baht depreciated 0.4% last week, a little more than the global averageTaiwan’s January export orders might show another sizable increase on Wednesday, with consensus about 46% year-over-yearJanuary industrial production is likely to tell a similar story of rapid recovery on Thursday -- with consensus at about 19% year-over-yearAnother vast current-account number for the fourth quarter will be released on FridayTaiwan’s dollar was one of the top gainers in Asia last weekIndia’s fourth-quarter GDP due Friday is likely to show the first year-over-year expansion since the first three months of 2020The Indian rupee was one of the strongest performers in Asia last week as inflows poured into local equity marketsChina’s official February PMIs –- for both manufacturing and services are due on Feb. 28The Chinese yuan was the third-weakest currency in Asia last week, although the stronger-than-expected fixing in yuan terms on Friday offered a glimmer of hope for bullsRead more: Yuan Fixing Miss May Herald Future Dollar DeclineA reading of Peru’s fourth-quarter gross domestic product, scheduled on Monday, may show a recovery from the lows seen amid the emergence of Covid-19 while lingering below levels from before the pandemic, Bloomberg Economics estimates.Chile’s January copper production on Friday will be watched as the metal trades near decade highs, fueling a rally in the pesoA gauge of Argentina’s economic activity index may flag a slowdown in December after seven straight monthly gains, according to Bloomberg EconomicsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New Zealand Sovereign Rating Raised After V-Shaped Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s sovereign credit rating has been raised by Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings, making it the first developed nation with investment-grade debt to get an upgrade since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The New Zealand dollar rose.S&P lifted its foreign currency rating to AA+ from AA and its local currency rating to AAA from AA+, citing New Zealand’s faster-than-expected economic recovery. The outlook is stable, S&P said in a statement on Monday.“New Zealand is recovering quicker than most advanced economies after the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent government lockdown delivered a severe economic and fiscal shock to the country,” S&P said. “While downside risks persist, such as another outbreak, we expect New Zealand’s fiscal indicators to recover during the next few years.”New Zealand enjoyed a V-shaped recovery from a first-half recession after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s aggressive elimination strategy allowed a lifting of restrictions and resumption of economic activity. Massive fiscal and monetary stimulus also helped gross domestic product return to pre-Covid levels in the third quarter of 2020.The kiwi dollar rose after S&P raised its rating back to levels last seen in 2011. It bought 73.28 U.S. cents at 2:55 p.m. in Wellington from 73.07 cents before the release.The government expects net debt to peak at 52.6% of GDP in 2023 and fall to about 37% by 2035.“Reflecting substantial fiscal support, New Zealand’s net general government debt is much higher than in the past but remains lower than most of its peers,” S&P said. “We believe that New Zealand’s relatively better management of the pandemic means that its credit metrics are in a good position to weather potential deteriorations associated with further negative pressures, including from a possible weakening of the real estate market, at its current rating level.”S&P downgraded the sovereign rating to AA in September 2011, and has had it on a positive outlook since January 2019.(Updates currency in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Powell testifies before Congress, Airbnb and DoorDash debut earnings: What to know in the week ahead

    Investors this week are gearing up to hear from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in his semiannual monetary policy testimony before Congress, and to receive another set of corporate earnings results from some newly public companies.

  • How you can lose your $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes early

    It's true: Getting your tax return in quickly could put your relief money at risk.

  • Elon Musk Lost $15B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. What Happened: Musk was replaced by Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos as the richest person on the list after Tesla shares fell 8.6% on Monday eroding $15.2 billion from his net wealth, according to Bloomberg. A tweet by Musk over the weekend which touched on the high valuation of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) furthered the entrepreneur’s decline in wealth. That said, BTC & ETH do seem high lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2021 Musk falls to second place on the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index with a net worth of $183.4 billion, while Bezos has a net worth of $186.3 billion. Why It Matters: This month, Tesla invested .5 billion in Bitcoin and said it expects to accept the cryptocurrency as a means of payment in the near future. Tesla’s $1.5 billion BTC investment is worth nearly .5 billion, a gain of almost 70%, at the press-time BTC price of $52,040.21. Market strategist Peter Schiff — a noted gold bug and a Bitcoin critic— commented on the decline in the prices of Tesla shares post the company’s BTC purchase. Two weeks after @elonmusk announced that he spent $1.5 billion of shareholder money buying Bitcoin, #Tesla stock entered a bear market, plunging 20% from its all-time high set on Jan. 25th, and 16% since disclosing the #Bitcoin buy. Not an example other CEOs will likely follow! — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) February 22, 2021 Musk and Bezos have been trading places as the world’s richest persons since January 2021. Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 8.5% lower at $714.50 on Monday and fell almost 0.5% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Amazon shares closed 2.13% lower at $3,180.74. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. Photo courtesy: Forbes via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAnother Elon Musk Dogecoin Tweet Sends Speculators AflutterPalantir Replaces GameStop As WallStreetBets' Top Interest© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Lucid SPAC Gives Up Some of Massive Gain After Merger Confirmed

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of the blank-check firm combining with electric-vehicle startup Lucid Motors Inc. plunged in early trading after confirming the biggest SPAC merger yet to cash in on investor enthusiasm for battery-powered cars.Churchill Capital Corp IV, the special-purpose acquisition company run by financier Michael Klein, fell as much as 42% in premarket trading after confirming its merger with Lucid. The deal will generate about $4.4 billion in cash for the 14-year-old carmaker, which announced production of its debut model will be delayed to the second half of this year.Lucid has shied away from comparisons to market leader Tesla Inc., but the public listing at a pro-forma equity value of $24 billion positions it to compete for a slice of what’s expected to become a rapidly growing market for EVs. It plans to use the newly acquired funds to bring vehicles to market and expand its factory in Casa Grande, Arizona.Churchill Capital shares surged 472% through Monday’s close since Bloomberg News first reported on Jan. 11 that the firm was in talks with Lucid.The reverse-merger represents the biggest capital injection for Lucid since Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund invested more than $1 billion in 2018. The agreement included a $2.5 billion private placement in public equity, or PIPE, the largest of its kind on record for a SPAC deal. It was led by PIF as well as BlackRock, Fidelity Management, Franklin Templeton, Neuberger Berman, Wellington Management and Winslow Capital, according to a joint statement from Lucid and Churchill Capital.The placement sold at $15 a share -- a 50% premium to Churchill’s net asset value -- which translates into about $24 billion in pro-forma equity value, the companies said. The combined company has a transaction equity value of $11.8 billion.“I see the SPAC as just a tool, another lever to pull on, where we can accelerate our trajectory,” Lucid Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson said in an interview. “This is a technology race. Tesla gets this. It’s why they are so valuable and Lucid also has the technology.”The SPAC is the largest run by Klein, a former Citigroup Inc. investment banker who has played a prominent role in guiding the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s investments, serving as an adviser to the PIF. Among other deals, he advised on the Saudi Aramco initial public offering.The Lucid transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.Production TargetsLucid had previously said deliveries of its debut EV, a luxury sedan called the Air, would begin in the second quarter. The company has now decided not to commit to a start date for the $169,000 car as a result of talks with Churchill Capital, Rawlinson said. It plans to eventually produce more affordable versions of the Air and a battery-electric SUV.The Casa Grande factory currently has installed production capacity for 34,000 units annually, based on three work shifts, Rawlinson said. Lucid hopes to ramp that up to capacity for 85,000 units a year as soon as 2023, after additional investments are made.Lucid forecasts deliveries of 20,000 vehicles in 2022, generating sales of $2.2 billion. It sees revenue rising to $5.5 billion and $9.9 billion in 2023 and 2024, respectively, according to a presentation made to investors posted on its website. The company foresees positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $592 million in 2024.Beyond its manufacturing capacity, Lucid expects to invest heavily in new products and will grow headcount to 5,000 over the next year, Rawlinson said.Lucid’s debut vehicle will challenge Tesla in the still-niche market for premium EV sedans. The Air model has a range of 517 miles on a single charge, based on Environmental Protection Agency estimates. It can reach zero-to-60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds and has access to Electrify America’s network of DC fast chargers. That’s comparable with the Model S Plaid +, which has a maximum range of around 520 miles, a zero-to-60 time of less than 2 seconds and access to Tesla’s nationwide network of fast chargers.Ire of MuskThe market capitalization of Lucid is just a fraction of Tesla’s roughly $686 billion valuation, but not bad for a luxury electric-vehicle maker that has yet to deliver its first car. Rawlinson has stated repeatedly that Lucid is not a direct competitor to Tesla because his company’s price point is beyond the mass-market buyers Elon Musk aspires to reach.But there are signs of a budding rivalry.The Newark, California-based company -- the headquarters of which are just 16 miles from Tesla’s in Palo Alto -- says its first EV will go the distance against the longest-range Model S sedan. Lucid’s new factory arose out of the Arizona desert as fast as Tesla’s in China. And growing interest in the startup and its CEO has drawn the ire of none other than Musk.Rawlinson and Musk have a complicated history. The Lucid CEO was chief engineer on Tesla’s flagship Model S, but Musk has downplayed his role in its development and also accused him in a tweet of leaving the company “in the lurch just as things got tough” in 2012.Longer-term, Lucid is also working on energy storage solutions similar to Tesla’s Powerwall. The company wants to use the same battery technology in its cars to develop batteries to power homes and utility-scale devices and already has working prototypes, Rawlinson said.(Updates with share move in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Millions of student loan borrowers left out of pandemic payment pause amid decade-old quirk

    When the U.S. government bailed out student loan lenders during the Great Recession, legislators unintentionally set off a series of cascading events that has left more than six million student loan borrowers locked out of a crucial benefit amid the coronavirus pandemic more than 10 years later.

  • M&T Bank Nears Deal to Buy People’s United for More Than $7 Billion

    The two companies are discussing an all-stock deal that values People’s United at more than $7 billion. It would be the latest in a string of regional bank mergers.

  • How the timing of your tax return could affect your third stimulus payout

    The possiblity of a third stimulus payment may give families who faced financial hardship in 2020 another reason to file their tax returns early.

  • Kohl's activist investor: Get rid of the full-time flight crew and 2 private jets

    Yahoo Finance speaks with the lead activist investor that has launched a new campaign at struggling Kohl's.

  • Bitcoin Transfers Worth Billions Could Mean More Selling Pressure

    Blockchain data showed investors moving the cryptocurrency onto exchanges, ostensibly preparing for a quick sale.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark ETF Extends Slump as Yields Slam High-Flyers

    (Bloomberg) -- The spike in Treasury yields that’s rekindled inflation concern is continuing to cause trouble for some of the stock market’s highest flyers.Cathie Wood’s flagship $28 billion ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) at one point dropped around 7% in early trading on Tuesday, poised to add to a 5.8% slide from a day earlier -- its worst performance of the year.That came as rates on long-dated bonds took another leg higher, pressuring the case for the tech sector’s sky-high valuations. ARKK’s top holding, Tesla Inc., plunged 8% in the pre-market after an 8.5% slump on Monday.Vaccine rollouts and a likely federal spending bill have prompted economists up and down Wall Street to ratchet up their 2021 growth forecasts, fueling inflation worries and sending Treasury yields higher. That’s made valuation cases harder to justify for some of the stock market’s best performers after the S&P 500 rallied 75% from the pandemic lows.“The top holdings in ARKK are these exciting story companies, but most of the names in the ETF don’t have the established cash flow that FANG-type companies do,” said Michael Purves, founder and chief executive officer at Tallbacken. “This the most speculative part of the market, and it is showing signs of increasing vulnerability.”ARKK rode huge runups in Tesla Inc. and stay-at-home favorites such as Zoom Video Communications Inc. and DocuSign Inc. to a 148% return last year. Those trades have started to sour as the 10-year Treasury yield surged from 1% to 1.35% in a matter of weeks. Zoom lost 5.6% Monday in a fourth straight decline, while DocuSign sank 8.2%. Roku Inc., the fund’s second-biggest holding, lost 6.3%. Spotify Inc. and Zillow Inc., both in the top 10, each fell at least 4%.How ‘Active ETFs’ Are Shaking Up Passive Investing: QuickTakeARKK is still up 4.6% in February. Wood’s acumen at picking the winners last year fueled a surge of inflows into her company’s products. As yeilds push higher, some of her best picks may find it difficult to replicate outsize gains.“If it does fall further, it’s going to raise some big concerns,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “A lot of the assets they own are not very liquid. Others tend to see one-way moves for period of time. Therefore, if a lot of people want to get out all at once, the situation could get uglier than normal.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Mine Operator Northern Data Said to Eye U.S. Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Northern Data AG, the operator of the world’s largest Bitcoin mine, is working with Credit Suisse Group AG on plans for a U.S. listing that could raise as much as $500 million, according to people familiar with the matter.The sale of new shares, which could go ahead later this year, will boost Northern Data’s shareholder base as well as its global profile, the people said, declining to be identified because the information is private.Since 2015, Northern Data has been listed on Germany’s over-the-counter market, where it’s more than tripled in value over the past year. The stock was down 7.3% at 10:32 a.m. Tuesday in Frankfurt after Bitcoin slumped from the record highs it hit over the weekend.Northern Data’s shareholders include Cryptology Asset Group, the investment company backed by German entrepreneur Christian Angermayer and Mike Novogratz, as well as Brendan Blumer’s Block.One.Spokespeople for Credit Suisse and Northern Data declined to comment.Based in the outskirts of Germany’s financial hub of Frankfurt, Northern Data operates high-performance computing centers in areas with cheap electricity. Its largest facility, located in Rockdale, Texas, is currently the world’s largest mine with a planned capacity of 1 gigawatt by year-end.Led by Chief Executive Officer Aroosh Thillainathan, the firm started as a Bitcoin miner but later shifted to operating the mines on behalf of clients. Bitcoin hit a market value of $1 trillion late last week, a surge that’s helping cryptocurrency returns far outstrip the performance of more traditional assets like stocks and gold.(Updates with Tuesday’s share movement in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed’s Powell Offers Bitcoin Bulls Glimmer of Hope as Price Drops to $45K

    Jerome Powell is likely to reiterate the Fed's pro-stimulus stance later today, possibly putting a floor under bitcoin and stocks.

  • Texans Will Pay for Decades as Crisis Tacks Billions Onto Bills

    (Bloomberg) -- Now that the lights are back on in Texas, the state has to figure out who’s going to pay for the energy crisis that plunged millions into darkness last week. It will likely be ordinary Texans.The price tag so far: $50.6 billion, the cost of electricity sold from early Monday, when the blackouts began, to Friday morning, according to BloombergNEF estimates. That compares with $4.2 billion for the prior week.Some of those costs have already fallen onto consumers as electricity customers exposed to wholesale prices wracked up power bills as high as $8,000 last week. Other customers won’t know what they’re in for until they receive their gas and power bills at the end of the month. Ultimately, the financial pain will probably be shared by ratepayers and taxpayers alike, said Michael Webber, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin and chief science officer for French power company Engie SA.If prior U.S. power market failures are any guide, Texans could be on the hook for decades. Californians, for example, have spent about 20 years paying for the 2000-2001 Enron-era power crisis, via surcharges on utility bills.CPS Energy, which is owned and run by the city of San Antonio, said on Twitter it was looking into ways to spread costs for the last week over the next 10 years. That didn’t sit well with its customers, who railed against the company’s proposal during a board meeting on Monday.“Spreading the cost of this event over a decade is unacceptable,” said Aaron Arguello, an organizer with Move Texas. “Customers are already in debt with student loans, mortgages and other payments.”But companies that ran up huge losses as the cost of electricity skyrocketed last week will inevitably try to recoup those through their customers, taxpayers or bonds. How quickly Texans pay depends on who their provider is.Gas utilities usually pass the costs onto customers at the end of the monthly billing cycle, said Toby Shea, a senior credit officer at Moody’s Investors Service. Municipal utilities, co-ops and regulated power providers have the ability to spread out costs over a longer time-frame. “It’s very easy for a government to spread this out for many years and even a few months,” he said.CPS Chief Executive Officer Paula Gold-Williams said last week the company may also issue bonds to help pay for the natural gas it bought at inflated prices.Some utilities are looking to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in liquidity to spread out costs for 10 to 20 years, said Scott Sagen, an associate director in U.S. public finance at S&P Global Ratings. Rayburn Country Electric Cooperative Inc., for example, has fully drawn its $250 million syndicated line of credit and has recently entered into a $300 million bilateral line of credit with National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corp. for one year, according to an S&P report published Monday.A number of utilities are in talks with their banks to get liquidity to pay off their current debts so they can then take out a bridge loan that they’ll convert to long-term bonds. “They’re trying to smooth out these costs as much as possible and provide cover for their customers,” Sagen said.But small retailers who tend to be more thinly capitalized and less robustly hedged have limited options. One such company, Griddy, said last week it would challenge the prices set by the grid operator during the crisis, in an apparent bid to recoup losses for itself and its customers. Another company, Octopus Energy, said Monday it would forgive any energy bill in excess of the average price of electricity for the week, and eat the resulting losses which could be millions of dollars.The state’s utility regulator on Sunday blocked power sellers from disconnecting customers for non-payment, saying the governor and lawmakers need time to come up with a plan to address sky-high bills, first. Texas lawmakers will likely take up the discussion of consumer relief as part of their committee hearings on the crisis which will begin this week, a spokesman for the Public Utility Commission of Texas said.In theory, the legislature could pass an emergency bill that could cover the excessive costs charged by generators during the crisis, said Julie Cohn, an energy historian with affiliations at Rice University’s Center for Energy Studies and the University of Houston’s Center for Public History. “Another piece would be to say you can have a competitive power market that we have, but prohibit the provider from linking the price directly to the wholesale price, as Griddy does.”That would be easier to do in a state that takes a more heavy-handed regulatory approach to its electricity market, according to Webber. But Texas decided to take a more hands off approach with its deregulated system, he said.“The question is where is the money going to come from?” Shea said. “Will Texas go and bail out certain customers? That’s not their attitude toward how they manage their market or manage their economy.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.