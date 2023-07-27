Better Therapeutics' Market Cap Drops To US$21m Leaving Insiders With Losses

The recent price decline of 15% in Better Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BTTX) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$5.1m worth of shares at an average price of US$0.86 in the past 12 months. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$3.9m which is not ideal.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Better Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Co-Founder & Executive Chairman David Perry bought US$4.1m worth of shares at a price of US$0.82 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.65). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Better Therapeutics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Have Better Therapeutics Insiders Traded Recently?

Independent Director Elder Granger bought just US$520 worth of shares in that time. That's not much at all. Overall, we don't think these recent trades are particularly informative, one way or the other.

Insider Ownership Of Better Therapeutics

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Better Therapeutics insiders own 67% of the company, currently worth about US$14m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Better Therapeutics Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. That said, the purchases were not large. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Better Therapeutics insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Better Therapeutics. When we did our research, we found 6 warning signs for Better Therapeutics (2 make us uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

