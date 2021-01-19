Better World Campaign Poll: With New Leadership in Washington, Majorities of Americans in all 50 States Support the UN, Want 117th Congress to Fund It
On a momentous week for the future of American foreign policy, a new poll conducted in all fifty states finds that Americans are united in their strong support for the United Nations.
The poll comes on the eve of the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, upcoming Senate hearings on the nomination of Antony Blinken to be Secretary of State and Linda Thomas-Greenfield for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, and the expected policy reversal of key global agreements such as rejoining the Paris Agreement and the repeal of the Global Gag Rule.
"When it comes to America's relationship with the UN, this poll shows there is no red or blue state, but a united state of individuals across the country who – despite their differences – voice support for the UN," said Peter Yeo, President of the Better World Campaign. "From the Lonestar state of Texas, to the sunshine state of Florida and everywhere in between, majorities of Americans back the UN and the life-saving work it's doing around the globe."
Specifically, three quarters of registered voters (74 percent) say it is important for the U.S. to be a member of the United Nations, including half (51 percent) who say it is very important. While liberal voters are more likely to say that it is important for the U.S. to be a member of the United Nations (91 percent), a majority of moderate (80 percent) and conservative (60 percent) voters say it is important as well.
"The Biden-Harris transition team has stated that they will rejoin key multilateral agreements and restore U.S. support for UN agencies like the World Health Organization and the UN Population Fund 'on day one.' This poll shows that the American people agree," added Yeo.
The Biden-Harris Administration and the 117th Congress will need to address the pressing issue of the $1 billion in past-due payments to the United Nations – an essential step in restoring American leadership on the global stage.
On funding matters, the poll found that 3 in 5 American voters want their Member of Congress taking action to pay America's dues to the UN on time and in full, which includes 62 percent of moderate voters and 82 percent of liberal voters.
"The reality – true for every membership organization – is that there are dues owed to ensure the organization can operate and advance the interests of its members," said Yeo. "This poll shows that regardless of where the Member of Congress comes from, whether they represent Illinois, Colorado, Alaska, Virginia, or Nevada, they have the backing of their constituents to pay our dues to the UN on time and in full."
"As we kick off a historic week, this fifty-state poll emphasizes that standing up for the UN and the vital work it is doing around the world is a point of pride and unity among Americans."
This poll was conducted by Morning Consult, on behalf of Better World Campaign, between December 2-December 18, 2020 among a national sample of 9,960 Registered Voters. The interviews were conducted online and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of Registered Voters based on age, gender, educational attainment, race, and region. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage points.
