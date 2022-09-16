U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

Better World Campaign Poll: UN Favorability Rises, Americans Support the UN's work in Ukraine

·2 min read

In a poll of 800 registered voters, UN favorability rises from 2021...and Americans rate what they consider "the most important" functions the UN provides in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Better World Campaign President Peter Yeo issued the following statement on new polling results, as the 77th United Nations General Assembly convenes in New York City:

"During a year when the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine has been felt throughout the world, American support for the United Nations is on the rise. The UN's favorability rose to 62% in 2022, up from 56% in 2021.

"The poll, conducted earlier this month by the bipartisan team of Public Opinion Strategies and Hart Research Associates on behalf of the Better World Campaign, also showed a significant increase in support for the UN's operations in Ukraine when the scope of that work is presented to voters. Initially, a majority of voters (52%) said the UN is playing an important role in Ukraine. After hearing 7 types of assistance the UN has provided or is currently providing, 63% considered the UN's work important --an 11-point jump. When asked to choose the most important UN functions in Ukraine, establishing humanitarian safe zones and delivering aid was rated the UN's most important function, followed by caring for refugees, and monitoring Ukraine's nuclear facilities.

"More than 6 in 10 Americans believe that the U.S. should be paying its UN dues on time and in full, a finding consistent with past years. 69% agree that the UN is an organization still needed today, unchanged from 2021.

"The war in Ukraine has exacerbated the complex global challenges facing our world today, like growing food insecurity and global health threats. It's heartening to see that Americans continue to value the work of the United Nations, in Ukraine and across the world."

The national telephone poll (76% cell phones) was conducted September 1-8, 2022 and surveyed N=800 registered voters; 39% identify as Republicans and 39% identify as Democrats. 20% of those surveyed were unaffiliated or independent. The poll has a margin of error of +/-3.46 percent unless otherwise noted.

Executive Summary: https://betterworldcampaign.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/220530-BWC-UNF-National-Survey-Key-Findings-Memo-Final.pdf

Full Results: https://betterworldcampaign.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/220530-National-Omni-UNF-Interview-Schedule-FINAL-PRESS.pdf

About the Better World Campaign
The Better World Campaign, an initiative of the Better World Fund, works to strengthen the relationship between the United States and the United Nations. It encourages U.S. leadership to enhance the UN's ability to carry out its invaluable international work on behalf of peace, progress, freedom, and justice. For more information, visit betterworldcampaign.org.

Media Contact

Kathryn Kross, The UN Foundation, 2028628577, kkross@unfoundation.org

SOURCE Better World Campaign

