U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,535.35
    +19.80 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,327.18
    +195.32 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,286.69
    +46.81 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,042.90
    +14.45 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.18
    +0.03 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.80
    +4.40 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.20 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1268
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    +0.0180 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    +0.0080 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7240
    -0.4000 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,527.42
    +180.89 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    895.21
    +2.21 (+0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Betterbrand Announces Retail Partnership With GNC

Betterbrand
·3 min read

BetterLungs respiratory supplements will be on shelves in early February at select GNC locations.

BetterBrand

BetterBrand
BetterBrand

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterbrand, a nutraceutical company that provides science-backed supplements with a focus on upper respiratory and lung health, announced today that GNC Holdings, LLC (GNC) has come on board as its first national retail partner, with Betterbrand products available in select GNC stores beginning in February 2022.

BetterLungs®, a pharmacist-formulated lung support supplement with natural, science-backed ingredients, is designed for vitality and promotes a healthy immune system.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with GNC, a legendary and progressive VMS retailer," said Jason Dorfman, chief business officer of Betterbrand. "This partnership will be instrumental in our future success as we migrate into the national brick-and-mortar retail space in 2022." BetterLungs® is the company's first foray with GNC.

19347b27ae1e3fa73ce11f4628a5.png

"We're happy to partner with Betterbrand to introduce these products to our customers," said Mark Butera, director of merchandising, vitamins at GNC. "Living Well includes smart nutrition choices, and products like BetterLungs® help people to be the best version of themselves."

Betterbrand specializes in the production of sustainable and effective products made from natural ingredients. The company differentiates its products from other respiratory supplements through its fully transparent processes. The Betterbrand team consistently shares information as to how its natural ingredients are grown and harvested and also offers detailed procedural descriptions on its easy-to-read packaging labels and its website.

"Our team is excited to be promoting this partnership, as it is a crucial component of our strategic national retail roll-out for 2022," said Dr. Chris Jackson, PharmD, Betterbrand's founder and chief executive officer. "We are on a mission to provide the general public with access to the best supplements for lung health on the market, and we intend to continue our efforts throughout the entirety of the new year."

For more details regarding the Betterbrand product line, please visit www.betterbrandhealth.com. For more information on GNC, please visit www.gnc.com.

About Betterbrand

Founded in 2019, Betterbrand aims for "better living through science" and designs data-backed products made from natural ingredients. Each product developed is reviewed by medical doctors in their internal Medical Advisory Committee and tested by Eurofins Scientific. Betterbrand offers premium products at affordable prices. For more information, please visit www.betterbrandhealth.com. You may also reach Betterbrand via wecare@betterbrandhealth.com and toll-free at 877-851-8979.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well. The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

Media Contact

Savannah Muir
savannah@newswire.com

Related Images






Image 1: BetterBrand








Image 2



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • UPS boosts dividend by 48%, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss UPS earnings as e-commerce booms.

  • AT&T to spin off Warner Media, AMC stock rises on Q4 guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the latest headlines moving AT&T and AMC stocks.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    This artificial intelligence stock has been crushed during the tech sell-off, but Wall Street sees a buying opportunity.

  • Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.022

    Sirius XM Holdings Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:SIRI ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.022 per share on 25th of...

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) will increase its dividend on the 14th of February to US$1.45. This makes the dividend...

  • Why Shares of loanDepot Are Falling Today

    Total revenue is significantly down from what the company put up in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was a particularly good time for the industry: The low-rate environment drove incredibly strong origination volume and higher gain-on-sale margins. "Conditions like those we enjoyed in 2020 are when loanDepot drives revenue, but the conditions we expect in 2022 present an incredible opportunity for us to capture market share," loanDepot founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh said in a statement.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Moved Down Then Back Up Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV)-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported its January 2022 vehicle deliveries today, and investors had a mixed reaction. Nio said its EV deliveries jumped more than 30% year over year for the month but results dropped sequentially from December 2021. Nio's American depositary shares initially dropped after the news, moving as much as 4% below Monday's closing price.

  • Stocks moving higher: Robinhood, AMD, Boeing, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Brad Smith discuss the two stocks they are looking at today

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock jumped on Monday after the cruise tours giant announced that it will continue selling shares in order to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity...in its own stock. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Carnival stock is up 4.1%. As Carnival stated today, it intends to "offer and sell shares of its common stock" -- as much as $500 million worth.

  • AT&T Is Getting Closer to a Clean Slate. Here’s What Comes Next.

    AT&T elaborated on the mega-transaction to spin off WarnerMedia and merge it with Discovery. After a saga of misguided M, there’s still work to be done.

  • AT&T Stock Falls On Slashed Dividend, Spin Off Of WarnerMedia Stake

    AT&T stock fell on plans to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders as part of the Discovery deal and reduce its annual dividend by nearly half.

  • Electric vehicles: XPeng, Li Auto deliveries double in January

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report on Xpeng, Li Auto, and Chinese EV stocks.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has outperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq so far in 2022, some of its components stand out as too cheap to ignore. Sure, Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) and 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) have cyclical business units where performances can ebb and flow with the broader economy. Caterpillar reported its Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings last week.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in February (and Beyond)

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite underwent their largest corrections in more than a year. The first top stock that's begging to be bought after the recent sell-off is the nation's largest electric utility by market cap, NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). NextEra has delivered a positive total return, including dividends paid, in 19 of the past 20 years, but has opened 2022 with a loss of 22% through the first four weeks.

  • Cedar Fair's stock soars toward more-than 2-year high after confirming SeaWorld's buyout bid

    Shares of Cedar Fun L.P. rocketed 14.7% toward a more-than two-year high in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the amusement park operator confirmed that it had received an unsolicited buyout bid from SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. . The company did not disclose terms of the bid, but Bloomberg, which first reported the on the bid, indicated it was for around $3.4 billion. Trading volume spiked to 4.3 million shares, compared with the full-day average of around 309,000 shares. At the current stock pri

  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) adds US$359m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from three years ago are still down 60%

    If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But long term Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd...

  • Is It Too Late to Buy InMode Stock?

    On that note, InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) develops minimally invasive medical-aesthetics devices that can provide similar effects to laser skin treatments and even plastic surgery. Its aesthetics hardware might be able to steal market share from multiple competing techniques, as it's far easier for customers to commit to a less-invasive beauty treatment performed under local anesthesia than it is to commit to undergoing highly invasive plastic surgery. Plus, the stock's valuation is currently quite reasonable, which might leave investors wondering what the catch is.

  • AT&T’s Move to Spin Off WarnerMedia Disappoints Investors. The Annual Dividend Will Be $1.11.

    Advisors with clients in AT&T will want to make sure they know the math on this spinoff, including how it will effect dividends. The move may disappoint investors who were hoping for a split-off, or exchange offer, which would have resulted in the retirement of more than 20% of AT&T’s shares outstanding. AT&T also said that it planned to pay a $1.11 annual dividend, down from the current $2.08 a share.