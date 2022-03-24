U.S. markets closed

BetterInvesting™ Magazine Update on Adobe Inc. and LKQ Corp.

2 min read
TROY, Mich., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) as its "Stock to Study" and LKQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LKQ) is its "Undervalued Stock" for June to be featured in the June/July 2022 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

"In the face of current volatility, the Committee reminds our members as well as other savvy investors about the importance of investing regularly and staying invested," said Ken Zendel, CEO of the National Association of Investors (NAIC), the parent organization of BetterInvesting. "The past week's performance of major indices – the best since November 2020 – illustrates the centrality of this time-tested BetterInvesting principle."

To learn more about the principles of the National Association of Investors, visit https://www.betterinvesting.org/about-us/mission-method-of-stock-investing

Check BetterInvesting's June/July 2022 issue for more details about latest stock selections. Go to the trial version of BetterInvesting's online tools to study the investment potential of Adobe and LKQ by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Robert M. Bilkie, Jr., CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA; and Anne Nichols, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors and are not intended as investment recommendations. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvesting™, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors™ (NAIC®), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting provides unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff, along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America, teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org

Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

CONTACT: 877-275-6242

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betterinvesting-magazine-update-on-adobe-inc-and-lkq-corp-301510389.html

SOURCE National Association of Investors/BetterInvesting

