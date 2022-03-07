U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,201.09
    -127.78 (-2.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,817.38
    -797.42 (-2.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,830.96
    -482.48 (-3.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,951.33
    -49.57 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.91
    +4.23 (+3.66%)
     

  • Gold

    2,000.70
    +34.10 (+1.73%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    +0.04 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    -0.0058 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3106
    -0.0142 (-1.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3140
    +0.5340 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,968.96
    -1,028.02 (-2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    847.42
    -4.20 (-0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
BetterInvesting™ Magazine Update on Alphabet and H&R Block

·2 min read
  • GOOG
  • GOOGL
  • HRB

TROY, Mich., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced Alphabet Inc. (NDQ: GOOGL) as its "Stock to Study" and H&R Block Inc. (NYSE: HRB) is its "Undervalued Stock" in the May 2022 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

"The founder of NAIC insisted one must invest regularly without regard to the market outlook. For over 70 years, through pandemics and wars, bear markets and bull markets, this along with the other proven principles of the National Association of Investors have remained true," said Ken Zendel, the chief executive officer of the National Association of Investors (NAIC), the parent organization of BetterInvesting.

To learn more about the principles of the National Association of Investors, visit https://www.betterinvesting.org/about-us/mission-method-of-stock-investing

Check BetterInvesting's May 2022 issue for more details about latest stock selections. Go to the trial version of BetterInvesting's online tools to study the investment potential of Alphabet and H&R Block by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Robert M. Bilkie, Jr., CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA; and Anne Nichols, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors and are not intended as investment recommendations. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvesting™, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors™ (NAIC®), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting provides unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff, along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America, teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org

Contact: 877-275-6242

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betterinvesting-magazine-update-on-alphabet-and-hr-block-301497125.html

SOURCE National Association of Investors/BetterInvesting

