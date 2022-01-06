U.S. markets closed

BetterInvesting™ Magazine Update on MasterCard and Oak Street Health

2 min read
TROY, Mich., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced MasterCard Inc. (NYSE: MA) as its "Stock to Study" and Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH ) is its "Undervalued Stock" in the March 2022 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

"As millions of Americans review New Year's resolutions for 2022, we strongly encourage a commitment to learning investment principles. Take the time to improve your financial future," said Ken Zendel, the chief executive officer of the National Association of Investors Corp. (NAIC), the parent organization of BetterInvesting.

Learn more including where to start at: https://www.betterinvesting.org/learn-about-investing/investor-education/getting-started-with-stocks/investing-101

Check BetterInvesting's March 2022 issue for more details about latest stock selections. Go to the trial version of BetterInvesting's online tools to study the investment potential of MasterCard and Oak Street Health by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Robert M. Bilkie, Jr., CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA; and Anne Nichols, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors and are not intended as investment recommendations. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvesting™, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors™ (NAIC®), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting provides unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff, along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America, teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org

(877) 275-6242

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betterinvesting-magazine-update-on-mastercard-and-oak-street-health-301455882.html

SOURCE BetterInvesting

