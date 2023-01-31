U.S. markets closed

Betterment Harvest Becomes Gold Member in Texas Tech University's Center for Advancing Sustainable and Distributed Fertilizer Production (CASFER)

Land Betterment Corporation
·5 min read

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Land Betterment's wholly owned subsidiary, Betterment Harvest, a sustainable farming company, announced today that it has become a gold member of the Center for Advancing Sustainable and Distributed Fertilizer Production (CASFER), a National Science Foundation Engineering Research Center located at Texas Tech University. Becoming a gold member of CASFER enables Betterment Harvest to have access to the technologies and intellectual property developed out of CASFER, in particular the innovative and novel technologies to produce, capture, and recycle nitrogen-based from waste streams. Additional rights that Betterment Harvest has from its membership to CASFER can be found here.

Tom Sauve, Chief Development Officer of Land Betterment Corporation, commented, "With the continued growth of the world's population, the importance of innovation in the food-based economy is becoming ever more imperative. Furthermore, the current inflationary environment has resulted in a higher cost of food while also stressing and disrupting the food supply to families across the world. When looking at the cost, we have to evaluate all of the inputs and fertilizer is a major factor and driver in this equation. The work that CASFER is doing with a $51 million dollar investment from the National Science Foundation will go a long way in supporting the cause of creating a circular economy around the inputs of food production. We are excited to have the opportunity to participate in CASFER as a gold member and to bring this sustainable technology to our geographic footprint."

The CASFER engineered system will revolutionize the capture, recovery and recycling of decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers using byproducts from untapped sources of waste including concentrated animal feeding operations, municipal wastewater treatment plants and runoff. CASFER will also deliver novel synthetic methods that use waste and sustainable resources to create a circular economy for decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers production.

More than 50% of the world's population is supported by synthetic nitrogen-based fertilizers, though just 20% of nitrogen-based fertilizers produced translate into food. The other 80% are lost to the environment, creating serious environmental, health and socioeconomic impacts. This represents a substantial opportunity to reduce the inflationary environment for food production, protect the environment and have access to ample growth opportunities for the deployment of this technology.

About CASFER
The CASFER vision is to enable resilient and sustainable food production by developing next generation, modular, distributed, and efficient technology for capturing, recycling, and producing decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers (NBFs). CASFER brings together a diverse leadership and the convergence of a multidisciplinary team drawn from Texas Tech University, Florida A&M University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Case Western Reserve University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. To learn more about CASFER please visit the website www.casfer.us.

About Betterment Harvest
Betterment Harvest, a Land Betterment company, is a leading controlled environment agriculture (CEA) company with a highly scalable model and the off-take agreements to support its growth plan. Operational footprint spans from Ontario Canada to Perry County Kentucky with over 65 acres of CEA. To learn more, visit bettermentharvest.com.

About Land Betterment Corporation
Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Pending B-Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Land Betterment Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Company Contacts:
Mark LaVerghetta
317.537.0492 ext. 0
Chief Governance Officer, Corporate Finance
info@landbetterment.com

Stephanie Conzelman
207.205.0790
Stakeholder Engagement Director
info@landbetterment.com

Source: Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Press release picture
Land Betterment Corporation, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Press release picture



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Land Betterment Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Land Betterment Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/land-betterment-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Land Betterment Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737586/Betterment-Harvest-Becomes-Gold-Member-in-Texas-Tech-Universitys-Center-for-Advancing-Sustainable-and-Distributed-Fertilizer-Production-CASFER

