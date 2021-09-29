U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

Betterment Raises $160 Million in Growth Capital

·3 min read

Leading digital investment advisor looks to further accelerate growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterment, the largest independent digital investment advisor with $32 billion in assets under management and nearly 700,000 clients, announced today that it has secured $160 million in growth capital comprised of a $60 million Series F equity round and a $100 million credit facility.

Betterment Raises $160 Million in Growth Capital
Betterment Raises $160 Million in Growth Capital

The Series F round was led by Treasury, with participation from existing investors, including Kinnevik, Bessemer Venture Partners, Francisco Partners, Menlo Ventures, Anthemis Group, Globespan Capital Partners, Citi Ventures, and The Private Shares Fund, as well as new investors Aflac Ventures and ID8 Investments. The financing valued the company at nearly $1.3 billion.

The $100 million credit facility was established with ORIX Corporation USA's Growth Capital group and Runway Growth Capital. ORIX's Growth Capital group acted as lead arranger and agent.

The additional funding will be used to accelerate the record growth Betterment has delivered year-to-date across its core retail investment products and advisor solutions, and particularly its rapidly growing 401(k) offering for small and medium sized businesses.

"From day one, Betterment's mission has been to make people's lives better with easy-to-use, personalized investment solutions. The record growth and demand for Betterment products and services proves how well we deliver," said Sarah Levy, Betterment's CEO. "We are thrilled to have the support of new and existing investors who believe in our business model and are excited by the opportunity to support our growth. We're using these funds to further cement our category leadership with rapid innovation on top of our already differentiated product suite and unique, multi-pronged distribution model that serves retail investors, advisors and small businesses."

"I've seen first hand the strength of Betterment's business model since its founding over a decade ago. Participating in Betterment's next chapter as an investor is an exceptional opportunity," said Eli Broverman, a co-founder of Betterment and a founder of Treasury. "I believe in Betterment's team and vision, and we are thrilled to support the company's future success."

For more information, please visit www.betterment.com.

About Betterment
Betterment is the largest independent digital investment advisor, offering investing and retirement solutions alongside their everyday services for spending and saving. Since 2010, Betterment has had one mission: to make people's lives better with easy-to-use, personalized investment solutions. Using cutting-edge technology, they empower hundreds of thousands of customers to manage their money – for today, tomorrow, and someday – with expert advice; automated money management tools; and tax-smart strategies that help keep taxes low. Learn more www.betterment.com.

Investing in securities involves risks, and there is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. Investment advisory services are provided by Betterment LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Brokerage services are provided to clients of Betterment LLC by Betterment Securities, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA /SIPC.

Contact Info
Danielle Shechtman, danielle@betterment.com
Arielle Sobel, arielle@betterment.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betterment-raises-160-million-in-growth-capital-301387762.html

SOURCE Betterment

