U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,900.86
    -116.96 (-2.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,392.79
    -880.00 (-2.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,340.02
    -414.20 (-3.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,800.28
    -50.57 (-2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.47
    -1.04 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.50
    +20.70 (+1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    -0.0094 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    +0.1120 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2309
    -0.0189 (-1.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4200
    +0.0420 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,472.49
    -640.65 (-2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    626.44
    -26.16 (-4.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,317.52
    -158.69 (-2.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

bettermoo(d) Announces Advanced Negotiations with Acquisition Target to Launch First Products to the European Market this Summer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MOOOF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2022 /bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO ), (OTCQB:MOOOF ), (Frankfurt:0I50), (WKN:A3DNBE) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d) Food"), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, dairy alternatives brand, bettermoo(d) Holdings Corp. (" bettermoo(d) "), is in advanced stages of negotiations to acquire a European company that would allow bettermoo(d) to enter Europe's lucrative dairy alternatives market with the introduction of a branded line of plant-based dairy alternative products as early as this summer.

The Company has nearly completed negotiations to acquire this European dairy alternative company, and expects to update shareholders in the coming days of the completion of the acquisition. The formulation for the first products to be launched have been completed, using bettermoo(d)'s proprietary blend of herbs, specifically formulated to emulate the great taste of milk and traditional dairy products from the Alp regions of Switzerland, France and Austria. Once this company is acquired, bettermoo(d) expects to be able to launch its dairy alternative products in Europe this summer through the acquisition target's already existing distribution network. The Company is pleased with recent market reaction to ongoing developments, which has been reflected in the increased share price, and is excited to share this news about an imminent entry into the European market.

The Austrian based company currently serves a local market in Austria, as well as the most heavily populated country in Europe, Germany. With a population of 83 million,[1] Germany is the largest market in Europe, with a high GDP and progressive buying trends for dairy replacements, and is the ideal target for a European launch with 10% of German consumers being plant-based eaters, the highest share of plant-based eaters among the European countries, with another 30% identifying as flexitarian.[2] Recent statistics show that milk consumption among Germans has fallen to a record low, as cow milk consumption across the country has halved in the past 50 years.[3][4] With a significant number of Germans having already made the shift to dairy free alternatives, projections indicate that sales of plant-based milk in Germany could reach $326 million by 2026, up from $187 million in 2020.[5]

bettermoo(d)-branded plant-based products will mark the first instance of the Company's product availability in Europe, and represents a significant opportunity to capitalize in one of the fastest growing vegan consumer populations. There is a significant amount of research supporting the Company's expansion into Europe, the most compelling being projections of a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the plant-based food market of 7.1 % across the continent between 2021 and 2026, with an estimated valuation of $2.22 million,[6] and a concurrent, astounding, CAGR of 10.1% and projected market value of US$16.7 billion by 2029 [7] in the related plant-based food market.

As a result of growing consumer consciousness surrounding health, environmental concerns, and compassion for animals, European consumer food trends indicate a growing shift toward vegetarianism and veganism across the continent. Within the last four years alone, the number of vegans in Europe has doubled from 1.3 million to over 2.5 million, a segment that represents 3.2% of the continent's total population - of this segment, 45.5% indicate that they would like to see more vegan food alternatives, including cheese substitutes.[8]

The Company's target market for its plant-based food and beverage line(s) is not limited to vegans but rather includes a broad spectrum of consumers, including flexitarians, lactose-intolerant consumers, and consumers looking for clean-label food and beverage options.

The Company is conscious and committed to providing consumers with quality, organic, and sustainably sourced plant-based dairy alternatives, and ultimately lead the way in an emerging plant-based food revolution.

" With the imminent completion of the acquisition and a subsequent launch of our products into Europe this summer, I believe bettermoo(d) is poised for massive growth. This continent presents a promising prospect for companies like bettermoo(d) that are driving a growing vegan food revolution. The German market looks to be the most lucrative and receptive area for us to launch, based on statistics and existing projections related Europe's plant base dairy alternative market. We view the entry into the German market as the next steps for a major European expansion," stated Nima Bahrami, CEO of bettermoo(d) Holdings.

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative beverage company focused on delivering high quality products through online and in-store retail platforms. Bettermoo(d) Food Corporation utilizes social media to deliver educational experiences for their customer base while demonstrating - pioneering beverage technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

Steve Pear

Chief Executive Officer and Director

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation

For further information please contact:

Email: investors@bettermoodfoodcorporation.com
Website: www.bettermoo.com
Phone: 1-855-715-1865

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain forward looking statements and forward looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements with respect to the anticipated commercial production of Moodrink, are forward-looking statements. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

[1] https://www.destatis.de/EN/Themes/Society-Environment/Population/Current-Population/_node.html

[2] https://smartproteinproject.eu/plant-based-food-in-germany/

[3] https://www.iamexpat.de/expat-info/german-expat-news/milk-consumption-germany-falls-all-time-low

[4] https://www.instagram.com/p/Cen6pD7ofc1/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

[5] https://www.statista.com/statistics/1285967/plant-based-food-ingredient-market-in-germany-by-application/

[6] https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/europe-dairy-alternatives-market

[7] https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/03/30/2412865/0/en/Europe-Plant-Based-Food-Market-Worth-16-7-Billion-by-2029-Exclusive-Report-by-Meticulous-Research.html

[8] https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/03/30/2412865/0/en/Europe-Plant-Based-Food-Market-Worth-16-7-Billion-by-2029-Exclusive-Report-by-Meticulous-Research.html

SOURCE: bettermoo(d) Food Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704750/bettermood-Announces-Advanced-Negotiations-with-Acquisition-Target-to-Launch-First-Products-to-the-European-Market-this-Summer

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) in March, after inflation hit a 40-year high for the first time this year, advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bit

  • Suze Orman says to do this right now if you’re worried about inflation

    The rate of U.S. inflation reached a 40-year high of 8.6% in May as overall prices for things including rent, gas and food all remain on the rise. “I personally believe that this inflation is here to stay for quite some time,” Orman recently told CNBC, prior to the release of May’s CPI data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The first is a fixed rate when the purchaser buys the bond, and the second is the inflation adjustment rate, which is reset every six months based on inflation.

  • How To Generate $100,000 Of Retirement Income, Without Selling Principal

    Your retirement savings are $1 million. You want $100,000 of yearly retirement income, including Social Security. Is that doable without tons of risk?

  • How to Make Money (or Even Get Rich) During a Stock Market Crash

    Nobody knows when a stock (or the stock market) has hit bottom. People can speculate -- and every analyst hoping for a little bit of television fame most certainly will -- but no person, no matter how many past predictions they claim to have gotten right knows when a stock or the market has fallen as low as it will go. Down markets, bear markets, market crashes -- whatever you want to call them follow no rules.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    Following the world's greatest investor can pay handsome rewards during tough market conditions.

  • Everything in the Stock Market Is Being Sped Up Including the Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- When the nineties ended, an overvalued stock market took three long years to rid itself of its accumulated excess in what is now known as the dot-com crash.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingGen Z, Millennials and Gen X All Basically Agree on WFHEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerT

  • ‘Catastrophically bad’ inflation report is boosting chances of a 75-basis-point interest-rate hike next week

    Friday’s consumer-price index report for May — which showed the annual headline U.S. inflation rate climbing to 8.6% in May, with few signs of having peaked — is boosting the chances of a jumbo-sized rate increase by monetary-policy makers as soon as next week, and eliciting dire warnings that central bankers have completely lost control of prices. Fed funds futures traders now see a 21% chance of a 75-basis-point hike in June, up from just 3.6% on Thursday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Beneath the issue of where the Fed goes from here is a much more fundamental and serious problem: Some observers fear the U.S. central bank has already effectively lost control of inflation.

  • Treasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation Defeat

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury traders are throwing down the gauntlet to a Federal Reserve that’s fallen further behind in its fight to cool the hottest inflation in four decades.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingGen Z, Millennials and Gen X All Basically Agree on WFHEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin Cancer

  • 3M's 4% Dividend Yield Isn't a Reason to Buy the Stock

    Industrial giant 3M's (NYSE: MMM) stock is now yielding more than 4% and is very tempting for income-seeking investors. On the first-quarter earnings call, management left its full-year guidance unchanged despite revealing a host of headwinds. For example, it said 3M was making a slow start to the quarter.

  • Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo Are Now Trading Below Book Value. Time to Pounce.

    The old saw is to buy Goldman Sachs when it trades below its book value—and investors once again have that opportunity. Shares of Goldman Sachs Group (ticker: GS) declined 5.5% during Friday’s selloff, ending at $287.56 each. Goldman now trades below its first-quarter book value of $293 a share, marking the first time since 2020 that the investment banking leader is fetching less than book, or shareholder equity per share.

  • These 3 High-Dividend Canadian Stocks Are Worth a Look

    When searching for great dividend stocks, there is a wide variety of factors to consider. Among them are earnings durability, recession resilience, dividend safety, and competitive advantages. Canadian stocks listed in the US tend to be undervalued relative to industry peers based in the US, and that not only means the margin of safety is better for the shareholder, but dividend yields are higher as well.

  • Tesla 3-1 Stock Split: Here's What Elon Musk Needs to Happen First

    Electric vehicle maker says it wants to go forward with plans for another stock split, but there's something that has to happen first.

  • 10 Beaten-Down Asian Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 10 beaten-down Asian stocks to buy today. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Beaten-Down Asian Stocks to Buy Today. While the US dollar remains strong, Asian markets on June 10 stumbled on the back of higher rates guidance from the European Central Bank and […]

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    The stocks that typically deliver the highest returns over time are ones where the underlying businesses are reporting blazing revenue growth with lots of opportunities to expand. The best companies to invest in will post high rates of revenue growth even during a bear market like we're seeing now, with the Nasdaq Composite down nearly 30% from its previous high. A small investment of $500 can multiply into thousands with the right growth stocks.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Flashes Bearish Signals As Inflation Spikes; What To Do Now

    The Nasdaq closed below the low of its follow-through day, one of many bearish signals this past week. Here's what to do.

  • Energy Stocks Are Hot, but It’s Not Too Late to Buy. 6 to Consider.

    After climbing more than 60% this year, energy stocks still have room to run. Six picks in the industry’s most promising areas.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    ChargePoint, Autoliv, and QuantumScape look like excellent long-term bets, despite the near-term headwinds they face.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    “Ball of confusion, that's what the world is today,” sang the Temptations on their 1970 classic, a sentiment which can readily apply to the stock market’s present state. It’s hard to get a grip on the market’s choppy action in 2022 and investors could use a clear signal to follow when considering a new investment. One way to get a head start is by tracking the moves of the insiders. These are the corporate officers with in-depth knowledge of the companies they helm. To keep the playing field lev

  • 3 REITs To Fight Off Continued High Inflation

    The long stretch of historically low interest rates may have benefited real estate more than any other sector. Cheap debt has a direct impact on cash flow, which means more capital to grow and more cash to distribute to shareholders. The flip side is that low interest rates resulted in record-high inflation. The consumer price index unexpectedly hit an 8.6% annual increase in May, after April's 8.3% rise left most investors believing inflation was starting to cool off. While the entire real esta

  • 3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    The U.S. hasn't yet entered a recession -- which is officially defined as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth -- but runaway inflation, stagnant wages, food shortages, rising interest rates, and geopolitical turmoil could all break this fragile economy's back in the near future. If that happens, growth stocks will fall further as value stocks become even more attractive. Altria is the top tobacco company in America.