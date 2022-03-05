U.S. markets closed

bettermoo(d)'s Revolutionary Moodrink to be Launched Shortly, Test Production Set

·2 min read
In this article:
  • HAPY.CN

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2022 / Happy Gut Brands Limited (CSE:HAPY)(FSE:0I5)(WKN:A2QK6P), is excited to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary bettermoo(d) Holdings Corp. (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d)"), a purpose-driven Vancouver-based dairy alternative company, is orchestrating a trial run in the coming weeks for bettermoo(d)'s original flavour Moodrink. The trail run will mark a major milestone in the Company's path to product launch.

The main purpose of the trail run is to ensure that the product formulation for the original flavoured Moodrink meets the Company's standards and flavour criteria. The test provides the Company with an opportunity to perfect the product formulation, make any needed adjustments to flavour and texture, and assess its production scaling capabilities prior to product launch.

"This is the most exciting time since developing this ground-breaking formula. We believe that we have created a game-changer in the industry," stated the CEO of bettermoo(d), Nima Bahrami.

bettermoo(d)'s Moodrink line is poised to disrupt the plant-based dairy market due to its unique and proprietary formulation which incorporates gluten-free organic oats and an undisclosed blend of herbs, and in essence, replicates what free-range pasture-raised cows eat and emulates the great taste of milk from the Alps' regions of Europe. Moodrink, is gluten, lactose and dairy-free, and suitable for those who cannot or choose not to consume dairy products.

Following a successful launch of its Moodrink line, bettermoo(d) intends to develop a full line of dairy alternative products that includes the full range of traditional dairy products, including alternatives to butter, yogurt, cheese and créme fraiche. All of bettermoo(d)'s products will incorporate the Company's proprietary blend of herbs and will also include plant-based proteins selected to complement the specific dairy-alternative product being formulated.

About Happy Gut Brands
Happy Gut Brands Limited is an innovative beverage company focused on delivering high quality products through online and in-store retail platforms. Happy Gut Brands utilizes social media to deliver educational experiences for their customer base while demonstrating - pioneering beverage technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS
Steve Pear
Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information please contact:
investors@happygutbrands.com
Happy Gut Brands Limited
Company URL: www.happygutbrands.com
Phone: 1-236-521-0626

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

SOURCE: Happy Gut Brands Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691673/bettermoods-Revolutionary-Moodrink-to-be-Launched-Shortly-Test-Production-Set

