BetterVet Mobile Vet Care Continues to Expand Coast to Coast with Launches in Seattle and San Francisco

·4 min read

Boston-based Veterinary Startup Crosses the Country and Lands On the West Coast

BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile veterinary startup, BetterVet, announced its latest launch into new markets today, with the addition of Dr. Calvin Lum in San Francisco and Dr. Hanna Ekström in Seattle.

BetterVet Logo (PRNewsfoto/BetterVet)
BetterVet Logo (PRNewsfoto/BetterVet)

Founded by industry-trailblazer Bruce Herzfelder, along with former president of the AVMA, Dr. John de Jong, BetterVet is a first of its kind, family owned veterinary provider that delivers comprehensive mobile vetcare across the nation. At their core, BetterVet provides an elevated vetcare experience by meeting the pet in the comfort of their home while saving pet-parents the hassle of bringing their anxious pets to the vet. Furthermore, they utilize a mobile app and website to provide simplified appointment scheduling, virtual vet visits and telehealth communications, access to medical records and certificates, and an online pharmacy.

BetterVet's modern and mobile approach to veterinary medicine promotes a better vet care experience for pets and pet parents alike. Every BetterVet veterinarian is Fear Free® certified as a badge of their commitment to minimizing anxiety and stress for furry family members.

With the primary goal of delivering the highest level of veterinary care to his patients, Dr. Calvin Lum is looking forward to joining the BetterVet family and working alongside an impressive and diverse team. Dr. Lum states, "As the owner of my own mobile practice, San Francisco Veterinary Housecalls, since 2008, I have worked all by myself for the past 13 years. I look forward to merging my practice with BetterVet. The added support of a veterinary nurse, a committed and involved team of professionals, and advanced veterinary medicine and supplies will allow me to better serve my long-term patients as well as take on new families, as well. With the support of BetterVet, I can focus my time on being a housecall veterinarian and transforming my practice into the dream I've always wanted."

Dr. Hanna Ekström began practicing in 1992, right after graduating with honors from Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Ekstrom initially worked with all pets before focusing down on small animal medicine and starting her own mobile practice known as At Home Vet. After selling At Home Vet in 2017, she launched Gentle Home Vet, and a "sister" practice known as Angel Wings Vet, which focuses solely on Hospice and End-of-Life Care. Dr. Ekström is thrilled to join the BetterVet team and says she, "couldn't be more excited at the opportunity to join the BetterVet team" and is "looking forward to being able to bring an exceptional and compassionate veterinary experience to her clients alongside a team of supportive and skilled providers."

BetterVet is excited to continue its nationwide expansion to the West Coast through the addition of Dr. Calvin Lum and Dr. Hanna Ekström. To acknowledge this milestone, BetterVet will be offering customers a free first video consultation if booked between October 14, 2021 and November 14, 2021. Also, new clients in the San Francisco and Seattle areas can use the promo code SF95 or SEATTLE95 to receive a $95 discount off of an in-home appointment. To book an appointment, either download BetterVet's convenient mobile app, or visit BetterVet's Appointment page via bettervet.com.

About BetterVet
Founded in July, 2020, BetterVet is a truly mobile veterinary service delivering an easy and hassle-free healthcare experience for pets, pet parents and vet care providers. From telemedicine to in-home visits, BetterVet provides all the expert veterinary services you find in a brick-and-mortar practice but in the comfort of your own home, without the stress, anxiety, and inconvenience. BetterVet is currently available in the Greater Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Denver, Austin, Palm Beach and Broward areas, and will be launching soon in more cities across the US. To learn more about BetterVet and to experience better vet care in just a few taps, visit www.bettervet.com, or download the app on any mobile device.

