Betterview Strengthens Commercial Lines Underwriting for Vermont Mutual

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, an InsurTech provider of actionable property intelligence to property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies, is pleased to announce Vermont Mutual Insurance Group (Vermont Mutual) has selected the Betterview Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform to help strengthen underwriting processes for the company’s commercial lines business.



Chartered in 1828, Vermont Mutual has provided a range of coverages across seven states in New England and the Mid-Atlantic region for nearly 200 years. As one of the oldest P&C insurance companies in the U.S., Vermont Mutual has earned a reputation for security and reliability and an A+ rating from A.M. Best. Vermont Mutual has continuously looked for innovative solutions which would enable more accurate underwriting and greater profitability across the company’s book of business.

“The Betterview platform gives us a view of property condition – in particular roof condition – that is both comprehensive and actionable,” says Jonathan Becker, VP of underwriting at Vermont Mutual. “The more we know about a property before sending an inspection team, the more we can optimize that entire process. These tools are going to be indispensable in providing value to our clients and in better understanding risk.”

Founded in 2014 by insurance industry veterans, Betterview helps insurers better predict and prevent losses, streamline underwriter efficiency, and engage with customers. Betterview's Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform includes tools which utilize geospatial imagery, computer vision models, and trusted third-party data from the company’s vendor marketplace, PartnerHub. Already, Vermont Mutual’s underwriters are using the platform to order risk reports on commercial properties during the underwriting process.

“The insights on our platform are designed to help companies, like Vermont Mutual, succeed in a new era of property and casualty insurance,” said Neil Weiss, sales director for Betterview. “It’s no longer enough to be reactive towards claims, repairing and replacing after damage occurs. Instead, we hope that our tools will instill a predict and prevent mindset in the underwriters at Vermont Mutual, allowing them to anticipate losses and take action based on real risk drivers.”

“We are thrilled to be working with a company which has as impressive a legacy as Vermont Mutual,” said David Tobias, co-founder and COO for Betterview. “We can’t wait to see our property intelligence tools help them succeed for another generation to come.”

Betterview is the Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform that leading P&C insurance companies depend on to identify and mitigate risk, improve operational and inspection efficiency, and build a more transparent customer experience throughout the policy lifecycle. By empowering insurers to automate pricing, underwriting, and renewal while focusing strategic action on critical properties, Betterview is transforming the insurance industry from Repair and Replace to Predict and Prevent. For more information, please visit www.betterview.com .

Vermont Mutual Insurance Group® is a trade name of Vermont Mutual Insurance Company, Northern Security Insurance Company, Inc. and Granite Mutual Insurance Company. Chartered in 1828, Vermont Mutual is one of the ten oldest mutual property/casualty insurers in the United States and provides coverage throughout New England and upstate New York. Through more than 400 independent agencies, the Group insures over 315,000 policyholders, with a direct written premium of more than $500,000,000. The group is rated “A+ Superior” by A.M. Best and a Ward’s Top 50 performing property/casualty insurer in the U.S. for the past thirteen consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.VermontMutual.com.

