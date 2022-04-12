U.S. markets close in 4 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,451.16
    +38.63 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,551.62
    +243.54 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,581.06
    +169.11 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,018.26
    +37.93 (+1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.05
    +6.76 (+7.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.80
    +29.60 (+1.52%)
     

  • Silver

    25.80
    +0.81 (+3.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6990
    -0.0810 (-2.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3034
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.2030
    -0.1820 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,317.99
    -542.66 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    945.58
    +18.08 (+1.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.51
    -33.80 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Betterview Strengthens Commercial Lines Underwriting for Vermont Mutual

Betterview
·3 min read
Betterview
Betterview

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, an InsurTech provider of actionable property intelligence to property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies, is pleased to announce Vermont Mutual Insurance Group (Vermont Mutual) has selected the Betterview Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform to help strengthen underwriting processes for the company’s commercial lines business.

Chartered in 1828, Vermont Mutual has provided a range of coverages across seven states in New England and the Mid-Atlantic region for nearly 200 years. As one of the oldest P&C insurance companies in the U.S., Vermont Mutual has earned a reputation for security and reliability and an A+ rating from A.M. Best. Vermont Mutual has continuously looked for innovative solutions which would enable more accurate underwriting and greater profitability across the company’s book of business.

“The Betterview platform gives us a view of property condition – in particular roof condition – that is both comprehensive and actionable,” says Jonathan Becker, VP of underwriting at Vermont Mutual. “The more we know about a property before sending an inspection team, the more we can optimize that entire process. These tools are going to be indispensable in providing value to our clients and in better understanding risk.”

Founded in 2014 by insurance industry veterans, Betterview helps insurers better predict and prevent losses, streamline underwriter efficiency, and engage with customers. Betterview's Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform includes tools which utilize geospatial imagery, computer vision models, and trusted third-party data from the company’s vendor marketplace, PartnerHub. Already, Vermont Mutual’s underwriters are using the platform to order risk reports on commercial properties during the underwriting process.

“The insights on our platform are designed to help companies, like Vermont Mutual, succeed in a new era of property and casualty insurance,” said Neil Weiss, sales director for Betterview. “It’s no longer enough to be reactive towards claims, repairing and replacing after damage occurs. Instead, we hope that our tools will instill a predict and prevent mindset in the underwriters at Vermont Mutual, allowing them to anticipate losses and take action based on real risk drivers.”

“We are thrilled to be working with a company which has as impressive a legacy as Vermont Mutual,” said David Tobias, co-founder and COO for Betterview. “We can’t wait to see our property intelligence tools help them succeed for another generation to come.”

About Betterview
Betterview is the Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform that leading P&C insurance companies depend on to identify and mitigate risk, improve operational and inspection efficiency, and build a more transparent customer experience throughout the policy lifecycle. By empowering insurers to automate pricing, underwriting, and renewal while focusing strategic action on critical properties, Betterview is transforming the insurance industry from Repair and Replace to Predict and Prevent. For more information, please visit www.betterview.com.

About Vermont Mutual Insurance Group (Vermont Mutual)
Vermont Mutual Insurance Group® is a trade name of Vermont Mutual Insurance Company, Northern Security Insurance Company, Inc. and Granite Mutual Insurance Company. Chartered in 1828, Vermont Mutual is one of the ten oldest mutual property/casualty insurers in the United States and provides coverage throughout New England and upstate New York. Through more than 400 independent agencies, the Group insures over 315,000 policyholders, with a direct written premium of more than $500,000,000. The group is rated “A+ Superior” by A.M. Best and a Ward’s Top 50 performing property/casualty insurer in the U.S. for the past thirteen consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.VermontMutual.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Overhulse
St. Nick Media Services
859-803-6597
jen@stnickmedia.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘They all have 2 areas of concern that I do not like.’ I have seven figures saved, and I’ve interviewed a bunch of financial advisers. These are the two things they’ve all told me — what should I do about it?

    Question: I’m about three years from FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) status and have been looking at placing a portion of my investable assets with an advisor, which would still be seven figures. And one thing to note: Even in a traditional assets under management model, should an account value drop and the dollar amount decrease, the adviser still has an incentive to make good investment decisions to help the account recover as quickly as possible, says Brinser.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • Singapore’s Zilingo Is Said to Suspend CEO Amid Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Zilingo Pte, one of Singapore’s highest-profile startups, has suspended Chief Executive Officer Ankiti Bose after an effort to raise new funding led to questions about the company’s accounting, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsMultiple People Shot at Brooklyn’s 36th Street Subway StationEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions F

  • CarMax Says Used-Car Sales Hit by Waning Consumer Confidence

    (Bloomberg) -- CarMax Inc. sank after its fourth-quarter used vehicle sales missed analyst estimates, with soaring prices and anxiety over the economy keeping some customers away.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsMultiple People Shot at Brooklyn’s 36th Street Subway StationEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinU.S. Inflation Quickens to 8.5%, Ratcheting Up Pressure on

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • As inflation hits a new 40-year high, 5 financial advisers on what they’re doing with their own money amid high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Does It Matter That GameStop's Split Will Be a Stock Dividend?

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) wants to split its stock for the first time in 15 years. While many were caught off guard by the video game retailer's announcement, some investors were also confused because it wants the split to be "in the form of a stock dividend." Everyone is familiar with cash dividends -- a company pays you money every month, quarter, or at some other frequency to own the stock -- but not so much a stock dividend, even though most companies describe their splits as a dividend.

  • Shopify, Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla Stocks Are Splitting -- Which Ones Are the Best Buys?

    Shopify is on a "100 year mission to make commerce better for everyone." Shopify's software suite helps aspiring entrepreneurs, small businesses, and fast-growing retail brands manage their sales online and via traditional in-person channels.

  • Nvidia stock falls, Shopify announces stock split, Chinese EV makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.

  • Altron Capital on Alibaba (BABA): “We See No Reason to Sell”

    Altron Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The S&P500 had a return of 11.0% in the fourth quarter, bringing the total return for 2021 to 28.7%. The firm’s portfolios have underperformed this quarter, but are taking this opportunity to buy […]

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The consumer price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.5% compared to a year prior, government data revealed Tuesday. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    The stock market is a gold mine of data, but the sheer volume of it can be intimidating for the average retail investor. What’s needed is some clear signal, something that can cut right through the noise generated by over 9,500 publicly traded companies, to show just which stocks are likely to head upward. Corporate insiders are ideally positioned to give just that signal. They are the company officers – Board members, CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and the like – whose positions give them access to the insi

  • 3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

    With each of these stocks down at least 50% from all-time highs, it's time to take advantage of the opportunity the market is presenting.

  • Down 75% From its High, Is Upstart Stock a Smart Buy Now?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is a good example of irrational exuberance in action. After that dismal sell-off, is Upstart stock a smart buy? Banks often build their lending credit models around Fair Isaac's FICO score, a three-digit number meant to reflect how creditworthy a particular borrower is (or is not).

  • 1 Massive Green Flag for Nvidia's Future

    The video gaming business has been the cornerstone of Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) rapid growth over the years, and there is solid evidence that it will continue to act as a catalyst for the company for a long time to come. Let's look at the reasons why Nvidia is in a terrific position to capitalize on the massive end-market opportunity in the gaming business. Nvidia points out that only 29% of its installed base currently uses the RTX series graphics cards, with the rest on the much older GTX series cards.

  • U.S. Car Sales Are in a Recession. Why One Analyst Is Bullish on GM and Ford Stock.

    There isn't much downside left in auto volumes, says Wells Fargo automotive analyst Colin Langan, who rates GM and Ford at Buy.

  • Elon Musk May Have Nasty Surprises for Twitter Soon

    The billionaire has given up a seat on the board of the microblogging website, reigniting speculation about his intentions.

  • Buy Palantir Stock Because $20 Is Around the Corner, Says Analyst

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has highlighted how fragile democracy can be, and how important it is for the U.S. (and its allies) to cultivate a strong military. This also speaks to the need for significant investments in cutting-edge technologies and solutions. So says Monness analyst Brian White who also thinks Palantir's (PLTR) unique approach leaves it well-positioned to benefit from this necessity. “We believe the recent chaos initially ushered in by the pandemic, and now the situation in Uk