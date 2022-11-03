U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,775.50
    +6.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,228.00
    +50.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,972.00
    +27.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,796.50
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.48
    -0.52 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,640.00
    -10.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    19.36
    -0.23 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9832
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    +0.0070 (+0.17%)
     

  • Vix

    25.86
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1409
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.3390
    -0.3630 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,320.01
    -181.55 (-0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.85
    -8.29 (-1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.14
    -42.02 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Betterware/JAFRA Group Appoints Karalee Mora as Chief Executive Officer of JAFRA USA

·2 min read

GUADALAJARA, Jalisco, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (Nasdaq: BWMX) ("Betterware" or "The Company") announced that effective November 1, has appointed Ms. Karalee Mora to the role of Chief Executive Officer of JAFRA USA.

(PRNewsfoto/Betterware de México, S.A.B. de C.V.)
(PRNewsfoto/Betterware de México, S.A.B. de C.V.)

Ms. Mora comes to Betterware following 18 years in Direct Selling, where she acquired extensive knowledge of the industry in senior marketing positions at companies such as doTERRA and Perfectly Posh. Most recently she served as Senior Vice President Marketing in Perfectly Posh, where among her many duties, she managed a multi-million-dollar marketing budget; effectively prioritized and allocated resources including ensuring investment delivered an appropriate return; as well as measured success through consistent key performance indicators.

Luis G. Campos, Executive Chairman of the Board, stated, "Karalee is the right leader for JAFRA USA, given she possesses extensive knowledge of the direct selling industry.  We look forward to benefit from her leadership and knowledge, which we expect to position JAFRA USA for strong growth."

JAFRA USA will maintain its focus on mirroring JAFRA Mexico's business model to improve its fundamentals, transferring successful strategies and improving significant inefficiencies that existed prior to the Betterware acquisition, made in late 2021 that negatively impacted sales force growth, retention and consequently, net revenues. Ms. Mora leadership will be instrumental in delivering on our objective to achieve breakeven results by mid-2023, and she will also lead the initiatives that are expected to achieve improvements over time and deliver net revenue growth and improved profitability by Q3 of 2023, including expanding our demographic reach in the USA from its current focus on the Hispanic market.

Betterware/JAFRA Group has offered Ms. Judith Sanchez, VP General Manager JAFRA USA, a new position as Director of Business Development, initially focused in Central America and subsequently in South America.

About Betterware

Founded in 1995, Betterware de Mexico is the leading direct-to-consumer company in Mexico focused on offering innovative products that solve specific needs regarding organization, practicality, space saving and hygiene within the household. With the acquisition of JAFRA on April 7, 2022, the Company now offers a leading brand of Direct Selling in the Beauty and Personal Care products industry in Mexico and the United States where it offers Fragrances, Color & Cosmetics, Skin Care and Toiletries. The combined company possesses an asset-light business model with low capital expenditure requirements and a track record of strong profitability, double digit rates of revenue growth and free cash flow generation. Today, the Company distributes its products in Mexico and Guatemala, and with its recent acquisition, it now has gained presence in the United States through JAFRA's portfolio of products.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betterwarejafra-group-appoints-karalee-mora-as-chief-executive-officer-of-jafra-usa-301667049.html

SOURCE Betterware de México, S.A.B. de C.V.

Recommended Stories

  • Canada’s Trudeau to Propose New Tax on Stock Buybacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will propose a tax on corporate stock buybacks in an effort to encourage companies to invest in domestic operations and workers, Canadian Press reported. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalChief Justice Te

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell more than 12% on Wednesday after the exploration and production leader increased its capital expenditures forecast. Devon produced an average of 614,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in the third quarter. The energy company's low production costs, which averaged $12.99 per BOE during the quarter, allow it to earn massive profits when oil and gas prices are high.

  • Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Mike McCormack, senior vice president, investor relations. Thank you, Franz, and good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining us to Lumen Technologies third quarter 2020 earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Jeff Storey, president and chief executive officer; and Chris Stansbury, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.

  • JPMorgan: The S&P 500 could surge 10% in just one day if the Fed does these two things today — here are 3 top stocks to bet on it

    Today could be the turning point.

  • Roku stock plunges following mixed earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down Roku's top- and bottom-line beats and earnings guidance.

  • Why Upstart, SoFi, and Lemonade Plunged Today

    Shares of newly public fintech companies Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), SoFi Technology (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were plunging today, down 5.2%, 9.3%, and 3.1%, respectively, as of 1:25 p.m. ET. It wasn't a good first half of the trading day for growth stocks in general, as investors may be worried about the Federal Reserve meeting today, in which the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points and give commentary on the rate hike outlook into next year. The decline even took hold of SoFi, which handily beat revenue and earnings estimates just yesterday, as the stock gave back all of its post-earnings gains, and then some.

  • Nasdaq, S&P 500 sectors dragged down by the Fed rate hike news ahead of the close

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are trading into the close as the Nasdaq and other major indices extend losses.

  • Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends

    Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.860 per common share, payable on December 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2022. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the September 1, 2022 dividend.

  • Devon Energy shares slump on higher capex, disappointing Q4 output outlook

    (Reuters) -Shares of U.S. shale oil producer Devon Energy slumped almost 13% on Wednesday on an outlook for higher than expected capital spending and lower than forecast fourth-quarter output. Devon forecast fourth-quarter production of between 640,000 and 660,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), 2% under the midpoint of investment firm Cowen's estimate. It also projected new project spending of between $845 million and $915 million, 16% above its prior estimate, analysts for the firm wrote in a note.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’

    The entrepreneur’s legal problems continue and yet again his Twitter deal could come back to haunt him.

  • Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.29% and 39.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Lincoln National (LNC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Lincoln National (LNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -630.05% and 5.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Tesla Shares Dropped Wednesday

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) factory in Shanghai, China is its most productive plant. It has been upgraded to have an annual production capacity of about 1.1 million units. As of 1 p.m. ET, Tesla shares were near the day's lows, down 2.6%.

  • Albemarle (ALB) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Albemarle (ALB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.65% and 1.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Twilio Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), a cloud-based communications software company, sank today after an analyst downgraded the company's stock and cut his price target for Twilio's shares by more than half. Twilio will report its third-quarter results after the bell tomorrow, but investors weren't waiting around for it. Bank of America analyst Michael Funk, who was previously bullish on Twilio, downgraded the company's stock rating to underperform and cut the price target for the stock to $85, a 51% decrease from the previous price target of $175.

  • Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Earthstone Energy (ESTE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -13.33% and 35.30%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Fastly (FSLY) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Fastly (FSLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 17.65% and 5.08%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 picks of the Harvard University stock portfolio. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Harvard Management Company was established in 1974 and manages Harvard University’s endowment and financial assets. Over the years, the market-beating performance […]

  • Why PayPal Stock Fell 4.4% on Wednesday

    Like most of the market on Wednesday, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) finished lower on the day, dropping 4.4% to $79.45 at the closing bell. There is not a lot of mystery as to why PayPal, along with the rest of the market, dropped on Wednesday. The catalyst was the Federal Reserve Board, which raised interest rates by 75 basis points today, its fourth straight hike.