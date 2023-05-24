Is Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Trading At A 29% Discount?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de fair value estimate is US$16.92

Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de is estimated to be 29% undervalued based on current share price of US$12.04

The average premium for Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de's competitorsis currently 177%

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MX$, Millions) Mex$2.22b Mex$1.79b Mex$1.56b Mex$1.43b Mex$1.35b Mex$1.31b Mex$1.29b Mex$1.29b Mex$1.29b Mex$1.30b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -12.96% Est @ -8.44% Est @ -5.28% Est @ -3.06% Est @ -1.51% Est @ -0.42% Est @ 0.34% Est @ 0.87% Present Value (MX$, Millions) Discounted @ 14% Mex$1.9k Mex$1.4k Mex$1.1k Mex$845 Mex$702 Mex$597 Mex$516 Mex$451 Mex$397 Mex$351

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = Mex$8.2b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 14%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = Mex$1.3b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (14%– 2.1%) = Mex$11b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= Mex$11b÷ ( 1 + 14%)10= Mex$3.0b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is Mex$11b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$12.0, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 29% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 14%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.289. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for BWMX.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de, we've put together three further elements you should consider:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about. Future Earnings: How does BWMX's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

