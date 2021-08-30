U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Completes Successful Sustainability Bond Issuance in the Mexican Market

·2 min read
In this article:
GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (Nasdaq:BWMX) ("Betterware" or the "Company"), reports that it successfully concluded the offering of a two-tranche sustainability bond issuance for a total of MXN$1,500 million pesos, with maturities across 4 and 7 years, offered in the Mexican Market.

(PRNewsfoto/Betterware de M&#xe9;xico, S.A.B. de C.V.)
(PRNewsfoto/Betterware de México, S.A.B. de C.V.)

The 4-year tranche amounts to $500 million pesos with a variable coupon of 28-day TIIE (28-day Interbank Interest Rate) + 0.40% payable monthly.

The 7-year tranche amounts to $1,000 million pesos with a fixed coupon of 8.35% payable semi-annually.

Fitch Ratings assigned the AA(mex) rating and HR Ratings assigned a AA+/HR1 rating to the bond issuance.

The order book was oversubscribed by more than three times, which demonstrates strong support for Betterware´s strategy. Betterware expects that the proceeds of the issuance would be used for general corporate purposes, including the prepayment of long-term debt, additional investments in Campus Betterware and other initiatives with positive environmental and social impacts.

Grupo Bursátil Mexicano S.A. de C.V. (GBM) served as Lead underwriter. Grupo Bursátil Mexicano S.A. de C.V. (GBM) and Casa de Bolsa BBVA Bancomer S.A. de C.V. (BBVA) served as joint bookrunners for the Bond Issuance.

About Betterware de México, S.A.B. de C.V.
Founded in 1995, Betterware de Mexico is a leading direct-to-consumer selling company in Mexico. The Company has delivered consistent revenue growth as evidenced by its compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 25% from 2003-2020 with even stronger revenue growth in the last 5 years, which has accelerated to a CAGR of 57%. Focused on the home organization and solutions segment, Betterware's wide product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen, commuting, laundry and cleaning, as well as other categories.

Supported by its three strategic pillars, Product Innovation, Business Intelligence and Technology, Betterware has been able to achieve sustainable double-digit growth rates by successfully expanding its market penetration.

Its state-of-the-art infrastructure allows it to safely and timely deliver its products to every part of the country, backed by the strategic location of its distribution center.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betterware-de-mexico-sapi-de-cv-completes-successful-sustainability-bond-issuance-in-the-mexican-market-301365150.html

SOURCE Betterware de México, S.A.B. de C.V.

