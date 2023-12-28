Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de (NASDAQ:BWMX) shareholders have earned a 140% return over the last year

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last quarter. But that doesn't detract from the splendid returns of the last year. During that period, the share price soared a full 125%. So it may be that the share price is simply cooling off after a strong rise. Investors should be wondering whether the business itself has the fundamental value required to continue to drive gains.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 17%. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 125% increase in the share price. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de the TSR over the last 1 year was 140%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 140% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 14% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Betterware de MéxicoP.I. de is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

