U.S. markets open in 7 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,919.75
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,946.00
    +66.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,787.25
    -8.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,264.00
    +2.10 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.11
    +0.11 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.00
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    26.08
    -0.28 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1919
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.58
    +2.35 (+12.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3914
    -0.0016 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9000
    -0.0370 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,878.61
    -1,034.50 (-1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.80
    -22.41 (-1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,779.68
    +17.01 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,812.74
    -404.01 (-1.34%)
     

Betting on China's driverless future, Toyota, Bosch, Daimler jump on board Momenta's $500M round

Rita Liao
·5 min read

Across the street from Suzhou North, a high-speed railway station in a historic city near Shanghai, a futuristic M-shaped building easily catches the eye of anyone passing by. It houses the headquarters of the five-year-old Chinese autonomous driving startup, Momenta.

Like other major Chinese cities, Suzhou, which is famous for its serene canals and classical gardens, offers subsidized offices and policy support to attract high-tech firms. It seems to have chosen well. Momenta exceeded $1 billion in valuation in two years and became one of the most-funded driving companies in China. The startup has a dazzling list of investors, from Kai-Fu Lee's Sinovation Ventures, the government of Suzhou, to Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler.

Momenta recently closed another massive round, which nears $500 million and lifts its total funding to over $700 million. The investment marks an important step towards the firm's international expansion, its chief of business development Sun Huan told TechCrunch. In a few months' time, Sun will head to Stuttgart, the German hometown of Mercedes-Benz, and open Momenta's first European office.

The new funding, a Series C round, was led by Chinese state-backed automaker SAIC Motor, Toyota and Bosch, an indication of the traditional auto monoliths' conviction to smart driving.

"The auto industry needs to develop more advantages when confronting Tesla's marketing today, so they are paying more attention to autonomous driving," Momenta's founder and CEO Cao Xudong told TechCrunch.

Financial investors leading the round were the Singaporean sovereign fund Temasek and Alibaba founder Jack Ma's Yunfeng Capital. Other participants included Mercedes-Benz AG, Xiaomi founder Lei Jun's Shunwei Capital, Tencent, Cathay Capital and a few undisclosed institutions. It's rare to see Tencent and Alibaba (or their affiliates) co-invest.

Be pragmatic

Despite the sizable financial injection, Cao said that "autonomous driving companies can no longer rely solely on fundraising to burn cash."

Mega-fundraising has become common in the capital-intensive autonomous vehicle world. Momenta's Chinese rivals Pony.ai has amassed over $1 billion within five years and four-year-old WeRide.ai has raised over $500 million. Like Momenta, the two firms have nabbed investments from big automakers. Pony.ai also counts Toyota as an investor, and WeRide is backed by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi.

Momenta declined to disclose its latest valuation. For reference, Pony.ai hit $5.3 billion in its November fundraising round.

TechCrunch went on a test ride with Momenta / TechCrunch

Momenta prides itself on what it calls a "two-legged" business model. Unlike some peers that concentrate resources on 'Level 4,' or real driverless passenger cars, Momenta is selling semi-automated driving software to carmakers while investing in more advanced tech that is years from mass adoption.

It also tries to cap expenses by crowdsourcing data from auto partners instead of building its own car fleets, which helps save billions of dollars, the company has reiterated. By accumulating driving data at scale, Momenta gets to finetune its algorithms through a self-correcting system. The more data it has, the better its machine becomes at driving.

"It works like a flywheel," Cao said, using a tech industry jargon first popularized by Jeff Bezos to explain Amazon's growth.

Driver's habit

During a test ride TechCrunch went on, where a safety driver was present but did not intervene, a Momenta-powered Lincoln maneuvered through a neighborhood of Suzhou dotted by jaywalkers, unleashed dogs, speeding scooters and reckless truck drivers. When the sedan slowed down at a highway entrance ramp, other cars zipped past us. It felt as if we were going too slowly, but in fact all the human-steered cars were going well above the 40km/h speed limit.

"Some drivers may want the autonomous driving car to be more aggressive, so we are also exploring a system that learns from individual style," said Jiang Yunfei, an R&D engineer at Momenta who went on the ride. "Of course, on the condition that the car is obeying traffic rules."

A tablet next to the dashboard showed what our car was capable of seeing and predicting on the road with a set of mass-produced sensors. "Prediction relies on data," noted Sun. "If we build our own car fleets, it will be very costly to keep the data-driven approach."

Momenta has joined in the ranks of companies piloting robotaxis on China's urban roads. It aims to remove some safety drivers from its robotaxis, which it jointly operates with auto partners, in 2022 and expects all of its vehicles to go driverless in 2024. By then, the company will have significantly reduced labor costs and reach a positive operating margin per vehicle.

Daimler-backed Momenta says its robotaxis will be fully driverless and profitable in 2024

Automate globally

Momenta has kept a quiet public profile since its inception and rarely talked about its customers except for its partnership with Toyota on high-definition maps, which predated the investment. What Cao could say was the company has fostered "deep collaborations" with carmakers and Tier-1 suppliers across China, Germany and Japan.

By the end of 2021, multiple customers will start mass-producing mid-to-high-end cars equipped with Momenta's software. And by 2024 or 2025, Momenta's solutions could be powering millions of vehicles, which should provide a steady stream of driving data to the startup.

"Electrification is no longer enough to differentiate one high-end car brand from another because the motors and batteries they used are quite similar. The key differentiator now is intelligence," said the founder.

When asked whether Momenta worries about challenges faced by Chinese firms amid geopolitical tensions and continuing U.S.-China technological decoupling, Jijay Shen, who recently joined Momenta as vice president of sales and marketing, said such situations are "uncontrollable" and "regulatory compliance" is the priority for entering any new market.

"The human race was able to achieve significant technological progress in the last ten years exactly because tech companies from different countries are building on top of each other," said Shen, who spent over a decade at Huawei and was formerly CEO of the telecoms giant's Ireland business.

"But because of geopolitical factors, many markets will begin to consider self-subsistence in the short term... I can't conclude what is better, but I think the whole ecosystem and supply chain need to think what's better -- self-subsistence or interdependence."

How China’s first autonomous driving unicorn Momenta hunts for data

Recommended Stories

  • Backlash grows against cut to electric car grants

    A government decision to reduce subsidies is criticised by the motor industry and UK businesses.

  • Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Has Gifted Shareholders With A Fantastic 118% Total Return On Their Investment

    When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Better yet, you'd...

  • Watch Tesla, Nikola and these other stocks as change comes for a trucking market worth $1.5 trillion, says UBS

    Massive disruption is hurtling down the highway toward a $1.5 trillion global trucking market, as legacy manufacturers and new entrants alike grapple for pole position in a race for dominance in zero-emissions trucks.

  • VW CEO’s Embrace of Elon Musk’s Playbook Sends Stock Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG has swiftly gone from corporate dinosaur status to stock market darling, and its chief executive officer’s imitation of Elon Musk has a lot to do with it.Herbert Diess has taken a page out of the Tesla CEO’s script for captivating investors big and small, taking a hands-on role in getting VW’s message out on social media and staging splashy events big on ambition. It’s paying off -- the carmaker’s common shares are now up almost 70% this year while the more liquid preference shares are up more than 40%.The turnabout in sentiment has been dramatic and sudden. VW’s market capitalization dropped last year as Tesla vaulted past all other automakers to become the world’s most valuable by a wide margin. But already this month, VW has added about 36 billion euros ($43 billion) to its valuation, as optimism that it may be able to catch up to Tesla squeezes short sellers.“This may be driven in part by U.S. retail investors jumping on the electric vehicle train,” said Frederic Benizri, a cross asset sales trader at Louis Capital Markets. High short interest in VW’s common shares is probably driving the squeeze, he said, with buying of American Depositary Receipts fueling outperformance.Stay on top of the electric car revolution by signing up for our upcoming Hyperdrive newsletter here.The amount of market value VW has added in March is well over half the total capitalization of Diess’s former employer, BMW AG, which set a goal Wednesday for roughly half of total sales to be all-electric by the end of the decade.VW’s stock started its ascent when UBS Group AG analysts issued a bullish set of reports on its findings from tearing apart VW’s first mass-market model built off a dedicated EV platform, the ID.3 hatchback. The car is “the most credible EV effort by any legacy auto company so far,” wrote Patrick Hummel, who raised his price target on the shares.Much like Musk tries to dominate the news cycle, VW has made rapid-fire announcements in the weeks since then. It took the wraps off a more spacious version of the Porsche Taycan, doubled the VW brand’s EV sales share target for Europe and announced through Diess’s LinkedIn and Twitter accounts that it would host an event similar to Tesla’s “Battery Day” in September.“VW’s Power Day was a watershed event in the company’s history,” Tom Narayan, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, wrote in a report Wednesday, raising his price target by roughly a third. He said VW’s battery-electric vehicles “should enable shares to re-rate higher given improved profitability.”VW followed up its declaration that it aims to build six battery factories in Europe alone by the end of the decade with an annual earnings conference that it also chose to focus on EVs. The common shares soared as much as 29% intraday Tuesday in Frankfurt, the biggest jump since Porsche’s failed attempt to acquire the company a dozen years ago triggered a short squeeze.VW’s common stock is much less liquid than VW’s preference shares because three holders -- the Porsche and Piech family, the German state of Lower Saxony and Qatar -- hold 90% of it. The preference shares closed Tuesday at the highest since July 2015 and extended gains Wednesday.VW’s ADRs are based on the common-share listing in Germany. Volume for the U.S.-traded securities has soared the past few days.In addition to VW’s key shareholders, one big beneficiary of the share surge is Diess. A little over a year ago, the 62-year-old CEO initiated a stock-buying plan with a standing order for 50,000 euros-worth of shares a month. The common stock hovered around 100 euros in March of last year, when the Covid-19 pandemic started to roil the global car industry. It’s now approaching 300 euros.While the healthy gains Diess has generated lately are still a far cry from what Musk pulled off last year, they have partially made up for lowered compensation. The CEO’s salary, including pension contributions, fell to 7.7 million euros last year, from 8.4 million in 2019, VW disclosed Tuesday in its annual report.(Updates with comment in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Google To Invest $7B In US Office, Data Center Expansion

    Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) Google is planning to invest $7 billion in United States real estate this year, with $1 billion for the company’s home state of California. What To Know: CEO Sundar Pichai made the announcement in a posting on the company’s blog and framed the financing of new offices and data centers as a strategy within the nation’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “Coming together in person to collaborate and build community is core to Google’s culture, and it will be an important part of our future,” he wrote, adding that the new allocation of funds for real estate will “create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs in the U.S. this year.” Where It’s Happening: California will receive the lion’s share of the new endeavor’s funds, with Pichai promising investments in Google’s offices across the state. The company is budgeting $250 million for an investment fund to develop affordable housing initiatives in the Bay Area, with Pichai forecasting the creation of 24,000 housing units by 2029. Google will grow its office presence in Atlanta, the Boston suburb of Cambridge, Chicago, New York, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., with Pichai noting these urban expansions “will help bring more jobs and investment to diverse communities as part of our previously announced racial equity commitments.” Data center expansions are scheduled for data center expansions in Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia. Pichai also highlighted the company’s plans to open an operations center in Southaven, Mississippi, a new office in Houston and an office building in Reston, Virginia. The new real estate expansion will continue efforts that began earlier this year with the opening of the Google’s first Minnesota office in Rochester and a new data center in Midlothian, Texas. “Not only will these investments enable us to create new opportunities in the places where we operate, they’ll also make it possible to provide products and services that help boost economic recovery,” Pichai said. Construction is underway at Google’s Bay View campus in Mountain View, California. Image provided by Google; photograph by C. McAnneny of Heatherwick Studio) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTwitter Sues To Halt Texas AG's Probe Of Trump Ban© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Crypto.com Inks Global Partnership With Visa: What's Next?

    Crypto.com, a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange platform, has announced a global partnership with Visa Inc (NYSE: V) that includes principal membership in Visa's Australian network and a planned roll out for fiat lending with crypto collateral via the Crypto.com Visa Card. What Happened: The Crypto.com Visa Card was launched in Singapore in November 2018 and is now available in the U.S. and Canada, as well as across Europe and the Asia-Pacific countries. Card users can convert cryptocurrency into one of six fiat currencies — U.S. dollar, Canadian dollar, British pound, euro, Hong Kong dollar and Singapore dollar — and use the card in credit or debit transactions, including ATM withdrawals. Crytpo.com noted its new Visa principal membership will enable the direct-issuance of its Visa card in Australia. The company is also planning to expand the card's availability into other markets where it currently does not have service. What Else Happened: Furthermore, Crypto.com has debuted "Spending Power," which will allow cardholders to access funds in their Crypto.com crypto wallet as collateral for a loan and instantly spend fiat anywhere Visa is accepted. And later this month, Crypto.com will begin issuing virtual cards in Europe to allow users to start spending without have a physical card for their transactions. "Signing the global partnership with Visa and becoming a principal member with the world's leader in digital payments affirms our commitment to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency," said Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com. "I'm also excited to deepen our relationship with our customers via direct-issuance of cards around the world and roll-out Spending Power, allowing them to access the value of their crypto today." "Digital currencies have the potential to extend the value of digital payments to a greater number of people and places, and we're eager to work with companies bringing this vision to life," added Cuy Sheffield, head of Crypto at Visa. "Through our partnership with Crypto.com, one of the largest Visa card programs connected to a crypto exchange available today, we are making it quicker and easier for people to spend digital currency worldwide." (Photo courtesy Crypto.com) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSurvey: 42% Of Americans Think YouTube Shorts Will Be Threat To TikTok And Instagram ReelsTeen Vogue Drops New Editor As Advertisers Halt Campaigns Over Her Racist Tweets© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Michael Spavor: Canadian spy trial in China ends without verdict

    Michael Spavor's case is part of a diplomatic spat between China and the US and Canada.

  • Amazon's Rivian-made electric vans start deliveries in San Francisco

    Amazon is now using Rivian's electric vans to deliver packages in San Francisco — the first time the EVs have been put to use beyond LA.

  • Amazon begins testing its Rivian electric delivery vans in San Francisco

    Amazon is expanding customer deliveries via electric cargo vehicle to San Francisco, making the Bay Area the second of 16 total cities the company expects to bring its Rivian-sourced EVs to in 2021. San Francisco's unique terrain and climate were a couple of the reasons Amazon said it chose the city for its second round of testing. Amazon began testing its electric delivery van in Los Angeles in early February as part of its Climate Pledge, which involves the purchase of 100,000 custom electric delivery vehicles.

  • Lamborghini's profits soar during Covid

    The supercar maker saw record profits, partly fuelled by China, set to become its second-biggest market.

  • Who will be the next Indiana Hoosiers head coach?

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde relay what they have been hearing surrounding the Indiana basketball coaching search. Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Sports College Podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Sea goddess, air force C-130s called upon to fight Taiwan drought

    Taiwan is drilling wells, seeding clouds and beseeching a gold-faced sea goddess to help the sub-tropical island ride out its most serious drought in about half a century, after rain-soaking typhoons failed to make landfall last year. The drought is worst across a band of western Taiwan, including the major metropolises of Hsinchu, home to many of Taiwan's renowned tech firms, Taichung in the centre of the island, and Tainan and Kaohsiung to the south. Chiang Ming-lang, director of the Water Resources Agency's northern region, told Reuters they have been piping in water from other reservoirs to the main one for Hsinchu, but it was still not enough and they were now drilling wells.

  • Bitcoin’s ‘Rich List’ Shrinks Amid Continued Price Rally

    The number of unique addresses holding more than 1,000 BTC has shrunk by over 8% since Feb. 8 as whales take profits.

  • Instant analysis of Dan Feeney signing with the Jets

    The Jets didn't sign the best offensive linemen on the market but got a serviceable backup with starting experience in Dan Feeney.

  • Top China Chipmaker Gets State Funds for $2.4 Billion Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. will build a $2.35 billion plant with funding from the government of Shenzhen, the first major project to emerge from China’s masterplan to match the U.S. and become more self-reliant as global chip supply dwindles.SMIC on Thursday warned that shortages could worsen this year and next and wallop Chinese businesses if the country doesn’t ramp up domestic capacity now. The company has agreed to a joint venture with the southern municipality in which it will develop and operate a chipmaking plant that can produce silicon of 28 nanometers or above, it said in a stock exchange filing. The partners aim to draw third-party investment, begin production by 2022 and eventually produce 40,000 12-inch wafers a month. Its shares rose as much as 3% in Hong Kong.China wants to build a coterie of technology giants that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Intel Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. While specifics of that endeavor won’t emerge for months, Premier Li Keqiang has pledged to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips in the country’s latest five-year targets, laying out a technological blueprint to vie for global influence with the U.S.“The shortage in chip manufacturing capacity is very real and the situation could deteriorate in 2021 and 2022 if Chinese companies don’t speed up expansion,” SMIC Senior Vice President Zhang Xin told the SEMICON China conference in Shanghai.Beijing is moving swiftly to cut a dependence on the West for crucial components like chips, an issue that became more urgent after a global shortage of semiconductors worsened during the pandemic. Washington has also blacklisted major Chinese tech firms including SMIC, cutting it off from American technology while severely impairing its ability to procure the chipmaking gear it needs. It remains unclear whether the Biden administration might allow U.S. firms to resume selling to SMIC on a large scale, or ease up on pressuring allies in Europe and elsewhere to ringfence the Chinese company.Read more: How China’s Top Chipmaker Can Evade Trump’s Newest CrackdownTie-ups with the government may prove essential in achieving the country’s ambitions. Chinese chipmakers aim to progress past the more mature 28 nm nodes -- now used in industries from automaking to TVs -- but need billions of dollars and years of trial-and-error to get into more sophisticated semiconductors for gadgets like smartphones.Much of China’s hopes rest on making headway in burgeoning fields such as AI and third-generation chips: mainly made of materials such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride, they can operate at high frequency and in higher power and temperature environments, with broad applications in 5G, military-grade radar and electric vehicles.On Thursday, a key semiconductor industry official called on domestic chip giants to merge with their peers, creating national champions with the wherewithal to compete globally. Apart from SMIC, China’s other prominent chipmakers include state-backed memory giant Tsinghua Group, which is spending billions to expand capacity, and players such as Huawei Technologies Co.’s HiSilicon division and AI specialist Cambricon Technologies Corp.ByteDance Can Engrave Its Patriotism in Silicon: Tim Culpan“More industry integration is needed to improve our resistance to risk. M&A should be encouraged,” Ye Tianchun, vice director of the China Semiconductor Industry Association, told the conference.SMIC’s Shenzhen project would mark one of the few plants in the country focused on larger 12-inch rather than 8-inch wafers, which save on cost because more chips can be spliced from it, but are far more difficult to fabricate. SMIC already operates fabs or fabrication plants in four cities, including Beijing and Shanghai. It will own 55% of the proposed new plant, with a government-owned entity owning up to a 23% stake.“Silicon wafer is a fundamental raw material in semiconductor manufacturing, yet it is also one of the areas in China’s semiconductor supply chain that has the lowest level of local production, especially 12-inch silicon wafers,” Li Wei, executive vice president of the National Silicon Industry Group, a state-backed wafer manufacturer, said at the conference Wednesday.(Updates with SMIC executive’s comments from the second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • California's vaccine delivery is among most unequal in the US, report finds

    CDC data found that the state has given a smaller proportion of vaccines to counties with the most vulnerable residents A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccines to farm workers in Morgan Hill, California. Photograph: John G Mabanglo/EPA California has failed to equitably distribute vaccines to residents in its poorest and most vulnerable regions, according to a new report from federal researchers that found the nation’s most populous state has one of most unequal vaccine programs. The report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that California ranked among the worst five states for unequal vaccine distribution. Researchers from the CDC analyzed vaccines administered from 14 December to 1 March, and compared where doses were distributed against county-level demographic data. In the first two and a half months of its vaccine program, California has doled out a smaller proportion of its vaccines to counties with the most vulnerable residents than it has to counties with the least vulnerable. The CDC data lines up with the state’s own statistics, which found lower levels of vaccination in vulnerable neighborhoods, where a larger proportion of people are low-income, have less access to healthcare and have higher rates of Covid-19 risk factors such as asthma and heart disease. An analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation also found stark racial disparities in the state: only 21% of vaccine doses have gone to Hispanic residents, though they account for 40% of the population and 55% of those who’ve tested positive for Covid-19 so far. Only 3% of the state’s vaccine doses have gone to Black residents, even though they make up 6.5% of the population. In February, advocacy groups, doctors and public health researchers wrote a letter to the state’s governor, Gavin Newsom, asking him to “immediately correct the unequal rollout that is leaving too many frontline communities behind”. Facing mounting criticism, Newsom announced at the beginning of March that California would dedicate 40% of its vaccine doses to the neighborhoods and zip codes hardest hit by the pandemic, including some of the poorest neighborhoods in the Central Valley and Los Angeles. Andrew White III receives a Covid-19 vaccine outside the Los Angeles Mission, located in the Skid Row community. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images “Our hope is the data will start to look better in the next few weeks,” said Kiran Savage-Sangwan, the executive director of California Pan-Ethnic Health Network, a health equity advocacy group. In the meantime, policymakers and local providers need to “double down on removing barriers to vaccine access”, she said. In recent weeks, Newsom’s administration has also loosened the verification process for gaining access to vaccines, so that uninsured and undocumented residents can more easily get vaccinated without needing to procure documentation from doctors or employers to prove that they are disabled or essential workers, and therefore qualify for a shot. But at some vaccine distribution centers, residents have nevertheless reported being asked for documentation. Others have faced language barriers, or have been unable to make it to appointments during their work days. “It’s clear that we have work to do,” said Savage-Sangwan. The CDC report has its limitations. It looked at county-level, rather than neighborhood-level data – which, in a state like California, with vast counties that contain both highly vulnerable and highly privileged neighborhoods within them, could skew results. “While this is just a first look at how the vaccine is being administered nationwide, it tells us we need to continue to ramp up our efforts to ensure fair and equitable access to Covid-19 vaccine,” said Michelle Hughes, CDC epidemiologist Michelle Hughes, to the San Francisco Chronicle. The report found that Montana, Alaska and Arizona had done the best job of distributing vaccines to vulnerable counties. States that prioritized minority groups and allocated more vaccines to economically vulnerable areas had smaller disparities, the researchers found. But ultimately, they said, “vaccination coverage was lower in high vulnerability counties nationwide, demonstrating that additional efforts are needed to achieve equity”. Darrel Ng, a spokesperson for California’s Covid-19 vaccine taskforce said that the report “reinforces California’s own data showing that those most impacted by the pandemic aren’t receiving vaccines at a rate commensurate with the rest of the population”. “Vaccines are the light at the end of the tunnel, but we need to make sure that light is equally bright for all,” Ng said. The vaccine distribution, like every other stage of the pandemic, has deepened disparities in “communities that were already suffering from enormous inequities and decades-long underinvestment”, said Wilma Franco, the executive director of the Southeast Los Angeles Collaborative, a group of non-profit organizations focused on education, health and environmental justice. Going forward, officials will have to contend with the systemic inequalities, and invest in communities like south-east LA, she said, where more people died of Covid-19 per capita than anywhere else in the county. Earlier this week, the CDC announced a $2.25bn initiative to address the health disparities that were exposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Ford partly assembling some vehicles, idling two plants due to chip shortage

    Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it will for now assemble its flagship, highly profitable F-150 pickup trucks and Edge SUVs in North America without certain parts and idle two assembly plants due to the global semiconductor chip shortage. The U.S. automaker said the chip shortage, combined with the shortage of a part caused by the central U.S. winter storm, is prompting it to build the vehicles and then hold them "for a number of weeks" until they can be completed and shipped. Ford said it is also idling production at plants in Louisville, Kentucky, and Cologne, Germany.

  • These Are the World’s Most Expensive Places to Buy Water

    (Bloomberg) -- Oslo emerged as the city where a bottle of water is most expensive, and is almost triple the median price in 120 cities surveyed by Holidu, a search engine for vacation rentals.Tel Aviv, New York, Stockholm and Helsinki are the next most expensive locales to purchase a 16.9-ounce (500-milliliter) bottle of water, Holidu said in a study released Thursday. The company’s Water Price Index compares and analyzes the costs of tap and bottled water in 30 U.S. and 120 cities worldwide, selected due to their popularity as tourist destinations.Oslo also holds the top spot for tap water prices, while Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Francisco and San Diego are among the 20 most costly in the world. In Oslo, tap water is 212% more costly than the median of 120 cities in the survey and bottled water is 195% more expensive.“The results are a real eye-opener when thinking about how much we are willing to pay for something that we take for granted as a basic necessity,” said Johannes Siebers, CEO & co-founder of Holidu.Climate change is affecting the availability, quality and quantity of water needed for basic human needs, with 2.2 billion people currently without access to safely managed drinking water, the United Nations said in a report last year.Holidu’s index examines both tap and bottled water, analyzing the quality and cost using different sources within cities, including the price of a bottle of Danone SA’s Evian, Nestle SA’s Perrier and the local Coca-Cola Co. brand.“Bottled-water consumption has skyrocketed over the last decade and shows no signs of slowing down,” Siebers said. “It’s projected that the global market for bottled water will reach $307.6 billion by 2025.”Boston ranked highest in terms of water quality among American cities, and was 24th overall. The Massachussetts city is followed by Seattle and Portland. Data for the water-quality index come from the UN and the World Health Organization. Additionally, self-reported survey data from Numbeo was used to help gauge public perceptions of the quality of water and pollution at the local level.Athens, Montreal and Rome were highly ranked in water quality, yet prices for the tap variety were below the study’s average. In Athens, water quality scored at 94.2 out of 100 while the tap-water cost was 34.5% below the median price. Innsbruck, Austria, held the top spot in water quality followed by Helsinki, Vienna and Oslo.Water quality was most dire in Lagos, Nigeria; Karachi, Pakistan; and Dakar, Senegal. New Orleans ranked lowest among U.S. cities in the survey, followed by Phoenix and Los Angeles.Water issues in Nigeria’s financial hub of Lagos will continue to be an issue as the country deals with booming population growth. The city has a projected population of almost 15 million this year from about 325,000 in 1950, UN estimates show. By 2047, the number of people in Africa’s biggest economy is expected to be larger than that of the U.S., all living in an area the size of Nevada, New Mexico, and Arizona.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China summons technology firms over voice software security

    Chinese authorities summoned 11 companies including Alibaba and Tencent for talks regarding the security of voice software, as Beijing steps up scrutiny over the internet sector. The internet watchdog the Cyberspace Administration of China said Thursday that the talks were about security assessments of technology used in voice-based social media and deepfake technology that can potentially manipulate and create synthetic audio content of people speaking. The move comes as authorities in recent months have increased oversight over technology firms in the country, over concerns of anticompetitive behavior.

  • Sanders, Warren legislation would hike taxes to curb 'absurd' CEO pay

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) and a group of Democratic lawmakers re-introduced legislation on Wednesday that would raise taxes on companies that pay their CEOs more than 50 times the pay of a median worker.