Betting on the sun: Amazon invests in 3 more solar farms in Ohio

Farm silos appear in the background behind rows of solar panels at the Yellowbud Solar Farm on Sept. 28, 2023, in Williamsport, Ohio. Amazon is buying the electricity generated by the recently opened farm and said Tuesday it is expanding its renewal energy portfolio by buying the power from three more solar farms in the state.

Amazon is investing in three more solar farms in Ohio as it continues to bet on the sun to power its distribution operations and data centers in the state.

The farms bring to 21 the number of renewable projects Amazon has backed in the state, including the recently opened Yellowbud Solar Farm near Williamsport along the Ross-Pickaway county line.

The new farms are in Champaign, Crawford and Fayette counties, Amazon said.

“At Amazon, we’re constantly seeking innovative ways to bring more solar and wind projects online, both to power our operations, and to bring new sources of clean energy to the communities where our customers live and work,” Nat Sahlstrom, head of energy, water and sustainability for Amazon Web Services, said in a statement. “These projects are also helping create jobs, support local businesses, and boost the local tax base, which are all part of Amazon’s broader commitment to become a more sustainable company."

What new projects is Amazon backing?

Amazon did not identify specific projects it is supporting with this new round of investments.

State records indicate only one project in Champaign County, the Clearview Solar Farm that was approved in 2021 by regulators and is shown as being under construction.

The 144-megawatt Clearview project will take up about 1,075 acres of the project area that is nearly 1,200 acres in size.

The only solar farm listed in Crawford County is the Sycamore Creek Solar Farm that also was approved in 2021. The 117-megawatt project will take up about 650 acres of a 917-acre project site.

State records show no applications so far for solar farms from Fayette County.

Amazon aggressive about renewable energy in Ohio

Amazon has been aggressive about supporting renewable energy projects in the state, backing 20 of the more than 50 solar energy projects either open or in some stage of development in the state.

Amazon also backs one of the state's 11 wind farms either open or in some stage of development.

Amazon says its work in utility-scale renewable energy projects has generated an estimated $1.6 billion in local economic investment, and contributed $854 million in economic growth from 2014 through 2022.

The projects supported 3,560 jobs in Ohio last year, according to the company.

Amazon is on a path to power its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025, and has a total of 479 wind and solar projects around the world.

The projects come as Amazon continues to build out its data center operations in New Albany and central Ohio that depends on large amounts of electricity.

In June, Amazon announced a $7.8 billion expansion of its data centers for the region over six years, making it the second biggest private investment in the state.

Amazon’s broader operations in Ohio include 17 fulfillment and sortation centers, 16 delivery stations, 12 Whole Foods Market locations, two Prime Now fulfillment centers and one air hub at the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Betting on the sun: Amazon invests in 3 more solar farms in Ohio